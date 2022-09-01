Read full article on original website
LeftEnemyofUSA
4d ago
As a parent I'm SPENDING thousands! not only for my kid, but for school teacher wish lists! How about giving to Teachers and Parents!
Im Joon Park
4d ago
so tired of hearing about teacher spending their own money. get out of the profession and go flip burgers. which is what most of them are qualified for.why do classrooms have to have all that decorative garbage to begin with. pretty posters on walls don't teach a darn thing. reading rugs...the only thing they do is spread bed bugs and head lice.get real.just do your jobs...teach. stop moaning.
KIVI-TV
Idaho Transportation Department weighing idea of a new bridge in the Magic Valley
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The growth in Idaho is apparent. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there is an estimated 1.9 million people living in the Gem State — the Magic Valley has seen numbers climb as well. In order to keep up with southern Idaho's consistent growth,...
KHQ Right Now
Avista files to increase rates in Washington and Idaho
Avista filed to increase utility rates in Idaho and Washington on Sept. 2. The rates have to be approved by agencies in each state before going into effect.
idahofreedom.org
Idaho school districts have millions of dollars on hand. Are they really underfunded?
Data show that the median public school district in Idaho has more than $3.2 million saved for a rainy day. With this much cash in reserve, increasing spending on the public school system is unwise and unnecessary. Earlier this month, the Idaho Freedom Foundation’s Center for American Education (CAE) released...
Here’s what Idaho hunters should know about chronic wasting disease for 2022
Here's what Idaho hunters should know about chronic wasting disease for 2022. The post Here’s what Idaho hunters should know about chronic wasting disease for 2022 appeared first on Local News 8.
Eastern Progress
Idaho Legislature passes tax cut, education funding bill in 2022 special session
The Idaho Legislature’s 2022 special session got off to a quick start Thursday morning with the House Revenue and Taxation Committee only needing nine minutes to introduce a $1 billion bill to cut taxes and increase education funding. By 5:30 p.m. later that day, the measure had made its...
Post Register
Wildfire scorches nearly 1,300 acres in southeast Idaho
Firefighters were hoping Monday’s expected record-breaking temps and strong winds wouldn’t keep them from gaining the upper hand on a wildfire that’s burned hundreds of acres in southeast Idaho. The blaze ignited in the Morgan’s Bridge area in eastern Bingham County near the Caribou County line around...
Post Register
Initial cleanup underway at abandoned Idaho mine as company hopes to resume mining
Originally published Aug. 30 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.YELLOW PINE, Idaho — A gold mining company has begun the initial cleanup of a historic mine site in the Central Idaho mountains where it hopes to resume mining operations. Perpetua Resources, formerly known as Midas Gold, is seeking approval from the federal government...
Hundreds coming in stimulus payment
cash in handPhoto by Hloom Templates (Creative Commons) Did you know that you likely have hundreds of dollars coming to you from the state of Idaho? Earlier this year Governor Little signed House Bill 436 that provides another tax rebate to full-year residents of Idaho. You can track your rebate online here on this website from the state. On that page, you'll just enter your Social Security number (SSN) or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) and the expected amount of your refund below.
Are Idaho Schools the Latest Victims of Cancel Culture?
We think so, but by all means, decide for yourself. It was last spring that we believe cancel culture ravished a local district in southwestern Idaho. Monday, May 9th was a day that started like any other in the Gem State. Adults went to work, kids went to school, and trash collection along with the the U.S. Postal Service conducted business as usual. What made Monday, May 9th extraordinary was how it ended. That was the day the Nampa School Board sparked controversy throughout the nation when it voted to ban 22 books from district libraries. "Voted to ban 22 from district libraries," let that sink in for a moment. What happened? Did the world rotate backwards on its axis that day? No. Did America suddenly abandon the tenets of a free-thinking republic? Also no. But it appears the Nampa School Board did. Novels as famous as Margaret Atwood's "The Handmaid's Tale" along with 21 other literary works the school board deemed inappropriate were evicted from the district's school of thought. Our fervent instinct to fight the horrors of censorship is amplified by the Land of the Free underfoot and our tethers to the First Amendment.
Post Register
National rec area celebrated with Sawtooths looming large
Recollections of the giants of Idaho’s political past and their work which resulted in the preservation of wilderness and the establishment of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area were invoked at an anniversary celebration last month in Stanley. The national recreation area was established 50 years ago, on Aug. 22,...
Post Register
Smoke lingering in Boise for the next few days
Haze from wildfires in Oregon and California, as well as fires in Idaho, is showing up in the Treasure Valley and much of Southern Idaho. Much of this is due to air currents, which are sweeping smoke Westward, some of it going Southwest into the the Treasure Valley. The resulting...
boisestatepublicradio.org
This gold mining exhibit helps to ‘unerase’ Idaho’s Chinese history
In the 19th century, when gold mining was all the rage in the west, thousands of Chinese miners settled into what become known as The Gem State. “It's easy to forget that our beautiful Chinatowns are gone now,” said Pei-Lin Yu, Fulbright Senior Research Fellow at Boise State’s Department of Anthropology. “We used to have enormous Chinatowns. They're gone, and we're lucky to have some archeological sites that we can learn from.”
Rebate Checks to Idaho Taxpayers, $410 Million for Education Approved in Special Session
BOISE — Though some tempers flared, and the governor made a last-minute change in the bill, Gov. Brad Little’s tax cuts and education funding bill sailed relatively smoothly through a single-day special session of the Idaho Legislature on Thursday and was signed into law before sundown. Outgoing state...
Post Register
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
John Phillip “Jack” McLaughlin, of Idaho Falls, met a watery death this week in 1922 while fishing in the Big Lost River about 7 miles above Mackay. McLaughlin, a well-known businessman, was fishing Aug. 29 in the company of Chick Miltenberger of Pocatello and three other businessmen from Mackay when he was overcome by cramps. He cried out for help, but Miltenberger was not able to reach him before his waders filled with water and he was pulled downstream by the current. Rescue parties worked until late the following evening, but the body was not found until Friday morning. McLaughlin was 29 years old and had served in the U.S. Marine Corps in World War I. He was president of the Miltenberger Produce Co. and a member of the Elks Lodge, Rotary Club and Knights of Columbus.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Idaho Department of Lands closes burning
COEUR d’ALENE — The Idaho Department of Lands has closed burning ahead of a statewide fire weather warning. North Idaho and eastern Washington are under red flag warnings throughout the Labor Day weekend, with high heat and increased wind speeds predicted. The city of Coeur d’Alene will allow...
How Good Looking are People in Idaho?
Admittedly, this is not the kind of thing that I normally post about. After all beauty is so much more than skin deep. But alas, here we go.... So, how much outer beauty do Americans across the country think Idahoans have?. According to Ranker, "Think back - have you ever...
Post Register
State resources sent to wildfire in remote northeast Oregon
IMNAHA, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown on Saturday invoked the emergency conflagration act in response to a wildfire in remote northeastern Oregon that has grown rapidly and is prompting evacuations. The Double Creek Fire near the community of Imnaha in the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area grew to...
Armed Idaho locals show up to library board meetings to push ban of over 400 books
CNN’s Nick Watt is in Bonners Ferry, Idaho, where locals are pushing back against activists trying to get more than 400 books banned from the library — books that the library doesn’t even have.
chautauquatoday.com
Idaho woman charged after crash in French Creek
An Idaho woman is facing DWI after a crash in the town of French Creek early Sunday morning. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash on Pekin Hill Road around 12:30 am. Deputies say the driver, 67-year-old Nancy Molnar of Sagle, Idaho, was allegedly intoxicated. She was arrested and charged with DWI, DWI per se, and backing unsafely. Molnar was later released with tickets to appear in French Creek Town Court at a later date.
How leaders in a small Oregon town positioned themselves for an Amazon ‘windfall’
This special report from The Oregonian/OregonLive examines what happens when one of the world's biggest companies lands in one of Oregon's smallest communities. Internet data centers bring big economic upside, but they come with costs — often amplified by tax breaks. Read the second installment on Tuesday. When one...
