One person was injured in an altercation that involved shots fired in the 500 block of Klein Street Saturday morning as another person fled the scene. Just after 9:30 a.m., Vicksburg police responded to the 500 block of Klein Street where they found a 20-year-old male suffering a non-life-threatening laceration to his head. Initial radio traffic indicated he was hit with an axe but Troy Kimble with the VPD identified the object as a “tool.”

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO