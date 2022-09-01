Read full article on original website
Suspects wanted for stealing several firearms from pawn shop in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is searching for several suspects involved in the robbery of a local business. JPD released a video on Twitter showing three suspects jumping over a counter at a pawn shop in Jackson, wearing dark-colored hoodies with masks covering most of their faces.
Shootout in Bovina business parking lot leads to arrest
A Warren County man was arrested following a shootout in Bovina late Sunday night. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a business located in the 400 block of Tiffentown Road in the Bovina community to investigate a report of shots fired at about 10:20 p.m. on Sunday. When units arrived...
Shots fired on Klein Street during altercation
One person was injured in an altercation that involved shots fired in the 500 block of Klein Street Saturday morning as another person fled the scene. Just after 9:30 a.m., Vicksburg police responded to the 500 block of Klein Street where they found a 20-year-old male suffering a non-life-threatening laceration to his head. Initial radio traffic indicated he was hit with an axe but Troy Kimble with the VPD identified the object as a “tool.”
Man arrested for child endangerment after police chase
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man faces child endangerment and felony eluding charges after a chase with Warren County deputies on Friday, September 2. Vicksburg Daily News reported deputies tried to pull over Terry Porter, of Yazoo County, for failure to yield to a traffic stop. Instead of stopping, he drove away at a […]
Man shot, killed after argument in middle of road in Yazoo County
YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man is being charged with murder in Yazoo County on Monday. Yazoo County Sheriff Jacob Sheriff says Antonio Barton and James Porter got into a heated argument in the middle of Vaughan Road near Thomas Road and Oil Field Road. The argument was over a disagreement between their sons.
Three ejected from vehicle in crash on 61S
Three individuals were ejected from a vehicle in a rollover crash on Highway 61 South near Jeff Davis Road, initial reports indicate. All three suffered injuries and were transported to a hospital for treatment. At least one was air lifted to UMMC with traumatic injuries including “an obviously broken femur,” according to radio traffic.
Man wanted after shooting at Vicksburg Texaco
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is wanted in Vicksburg following a shooting at BG Jr. Texaco on Friday, September 2. Vicksburg Daily News reported police responded to the scene just before 5:00 p.m. on Clay near Barryman. Investigators said Eric Deshawn Jackson Jr., 23, has been involved in ongoing dispute with someone. Words were […]
Police: Woman says she was using drugs for rituals
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was arrested after she allegedly told Yazoo City police that she was using drugs for ritual purposes. The Yazoo Herald reported an officer noticed Claudia Morris, 35, coming out of an abandoned building on Highway 3. When he approached her, the officer said she appeared to be intoxicated. […]
Mississippi murder suspect caught after statewide BOLO sent for his arrest
A Mississippi man will face capital murder charges concerning the death of a 72-year-old man who died after suffering a severe head injury. A statewide BOLO was issued for Ricky Morris after officers identified him as a suspect in the death of Grady Allen, 72. Deputies with the Rankin County...
Brutal Rankin County robbery victim dies
Last night, Vicksburg police apprehended a suspect wanted in Rankin County for robbery and assault. We recently learned that the victim, 72-year-old Grady Allen, did not survive the attack. The robbery. Ricky Morris knew Allen and believed that he carried large amounts of money. According to a law enforcement source...
Man shot during armed carjacking at Jackson car wash
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is in critical condition after he was shot during an armed carjacking in Jackson on Thursday, September 1. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said Dushawn Lewis was shot while he was robbed of his car at the car wash near Capital and Prentiss streets. Two men dressed in black clothes […]
Sheriff Pace provides update on Friday’s pursuit
A reckless driver is facing felony charges after attempting to elude police. Terry Porter of Yazoo County was arrested Friday after failing to yield to a traffic stop and instead fleeing from officers at a high rate of speed with a toddler in the vehicle. “We did not know when...
Suspect in fatal Jackson shooting arrested in Mississippi
JACKSON, MI -- A man wanted in connection to a fatal Jackson shooting was arrested in another city named Jackson -- more than 900 miles away. Leandrew Martin, 44, was arrested Friday morning in Jackson, Mississippi, the Jackson Police Department announced in a news release. Martin is currently being held in Mississippi, pending extradition back to Michigan, police said.
Mississippi man arrested for July 4 home burglary and shooting
A Mississippi man has been arrested in connection with a July 4 house burglary and shooting. Vicksburg Police arrested Quinderion Mixon, 24 of Vicksburg, Monday in connection with a residential burglary and shooting that occurred at the Beechwood Park Apartments at 201 Berryman Road on July 4. Mixon was charged...
Two people shot, rushed to hospital after shooting in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people were rushed to a hospital Thursday night after being shot in Jackson. The shooting occurred on Carolyn Avenue just off Clinton Boulevard. Jackson police say the two men were shot while they were sitting in a vehicle. Investigators believe they were arguing with someone else over money before being shot.
LIST: Water donation locations in the Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Organizations across the Pine Belt are coming together to help collect water for those still struggling in Jackson. Below is a list of places you can make donations to:. Petal Healing Garden - To donate water, visit the organization’s Facebook page or call 601-408-3856.
Collaboration between Warren County and Yazoo County Sheriff’s Offices leads to felony arrest
A suspect is in custody and faces felony eluding and child endangerment charges thanks to cross-county communication between Warren County and Yazoo County Sheriff’s Offices. Friday morning, Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace spotted a vehicle at the City Front, on the other side of the sea wall. Noting suspicious...
Three Jackson water supersites to close
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) will transition three water distribution sites as water pressure improves at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. The three school locations will close Monday, September 5, at 6:30 p.m., in anticipation of students returning to the classroom on Tuesday. “As water pressure drastically improves at […]
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy It
Andre Jones(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) This story centers are 18 year old Andre Jones of Jackson, Mississippi. The young high school graduate was looking forward to starting college in the Fall of 1992. Andre’s mother — Esther — was the president of the Jackson branch of the NAACP. His stepfather (Charles) was a Nation of Islam minister. Andre also had a girlfriend named Tanisha Love. On the night of August 22nd, 1992, Andre and Tanisha were driving together. At around 1 am, they had to stop at a routine sobriety checkpoint in Brandon, Mississippi. At 1:30 am, Andre’s parents received a call from Tanisha.
City of Jackson ‘will be in an emergency even after water is restored,’ mayor says
The end of the Mississippi city’s crisis requires not just that facilities be fixed, but there be an equitable distribution of resources, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said.
