Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Post Register
Weekend roundup: Idaho Falls continues to remove railroad crossings
The city of Idaho Falls is moving forward with its railroad crossing removal project, scheduling a removal after Labor Day weekend. The next crossing that will be removed is on South Capital Avenue, near Idaho Falls Power and Idaho Falls Public Library, according to a Thursday news release. Part of the street will close at 7 a.m. Tuesday for construction and is expected to reopen by Wednesday evening.
Post Register
Eastern Idaho State Fair packs in big crowds
BLACKFOOT -- Long lines, packed stands and parking areas near the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds filled with vehicles were a common sight during the opening weekend of the 2022 Eastern Idaho State Fair. Attendees braved hot weather to go to the fair during the long Labor Day weekend. Andy Grammer...
Post Register
Pocatello man charged in Idaho Falls homicide
A Pocatello man has been charged with the Saturday murder of a 23-year-old Idaho Falls man. Mark Jason Bent, 41, was arrested in Idaho Falls shortly after the murder which was reported at approximately 10:30 p.m. Saturday, according to an Idaho Falls Police news release.
Post Register
Wildfire scorches nearly 1,300 acres in southeast Idaho
Firefighters were hoping Monday’s expected record-breaking temps and strong winds wouldn’t keep them from gaining the upper hand on a wildfire that’s burned hundreds of acres in southeast Idaho. The blaze ignited in the Morgan’s Bridge area in eastern Bingham County near the Caribou County line around...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Post Register
Concordia developers to hold public meeting
Concordia Development Group (CDG), the company that requested and were granted annexation by the City of Blackfoot in March, will hold a public meeting at the end of this month to discuss their upcoming manufactured housing development in the Groveland area, hear any possible concerns from the public and answer questions. The target date for this meeting is Sept. 23.
Post Register
People in Business
Dory selected as Dubois District RangerCaribou-Targhee National Forest officials have selected Blake Dory as the incoming Dubois District ranger. An official start date hasn’t been determined, a Forest Service news release said. Dory is currently filling in behind previous ranger, Bill Davis, who recently took the Ashton/Island Park District Ranger position in May.
Post Register
Seven local teachers honored for their inspiring efforts
Two local businesses in Idaho Falls, Murdock Manwaring Company and Taylor Mountain Mortgage, combined efforts to honor seven local teachers for their dedication and passion for teaching. In a matter of weeks, the companies set out to find five educators through a social media post, asking the public to nominate...
Post Register
Ball, Danny
Danny Leroy Ball, 73, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 27, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was under the care of Enhabit Hospice. Danny was born January 31, 1949, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Arthur I. Ball and Bonnie May Rapp Ball. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls, and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. On January 18, 1987, he married Carol Lee Griggs in Las Vegas, Nevada. Danny and Carol made their home in Idaho Falls, where Danny owned and operated his own truck and worked for Idaho Asphalt. He was a member of Eagles for over 40 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, Hot Rods, good Scotch, camping, and was a loving family man! Danny is survived by his wife, Carol Lee Ball of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Lisa (Joe Felde) Griggs of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Darrell (Shannon) Griggs of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, DaNae (Dana Hennis) Ware of Kuna, ID; son, Jason (Tammy) Griggs of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Darin (Kim) Beasley of Winchendon, MA; sister, Diane (Mark) Schwartzenberger of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Doug (Liza) Ball of Ammon, ID; 20 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, Art and Bonnie Ball; sister, Deawn Marshall; son, Jason Deway; grandsons, Jeff Felde and Kyle Summers. Graveside services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Fielding Memorial Park. A gathering will be held after the service from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Eagles Lodge (635 Hemmert Avenue). Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Danny 1/31/1949 - 8/27/2022Leroy Ball.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Post Register
Accountable To You
There was an error in the Democratic column by Miranda Marquit, Bonneville County Democratic Central Committee chair, which appeared Friday, Sept. 2. Marquit said she was looking at withholding tables instead of tax tables, resulting in incorrect tax calculations, and when figuring in the Idaho standard deduction, plus the $5,000 exemption, the flat tax would presumably result in lower taxes in the bracket used for her comparison.
Post Register
Blackfoot finishes strong in win against Madison
REXBURG — It seemed as though both the Blackfoot Broncos and the Madison Bobcats were going into halftime tied in Friday’s prep football matchup. But it was a strong finish by Blackfoot that proved the difference in a 31-14 Broncos victory.
Comments / 0