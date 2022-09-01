ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, TN

wvlt.tv

Man shot, suspect detained in Jefferson County shooting

Dolly Parton sends personalized video to woman with stage 4 cancer after sister reaches out. Two women in Kentucky got a very special message from East Tennessee queen, Dolly Parton. Updated: 5 hours ago. David Stone told his wife that he would head to Knoxville, Tennessee. Here’s where to save...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
WBIR

SCSO: One person drowned at Douglas Lake Saturday night

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier County Sheriff said one person has drowned at Douglas Lake Saturday night. According to the sheriff, emergency services were dispatched around 9:00 p.m. Saturday night to the 1500 block of Dyke Road because of a possible drowning. The sheriff said a man was...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

Meigs County man charged with raping child

DECATUR, Tenn. — A 43-year-old man in Meigs County is charged with raping an 11-year-old girl. Deputies arrested Jim Sherrill and booked him on Wednesday. An affidavit we obtained says the victim told investigators she lived with Sherill before she turned 12, and had recently moved out of his home on Highway 58 in Decatur.
MEIGS COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Clinton Highway closed after pole hit in car crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Utilities Board officials are asking people to avoid the areas between Old Callahan and Beaver Creek on Clinton Highway. An electric pole fell during a car crash and has closed all lanes of traffic. KUB crews are working to restore power.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tennessee to see economic boost during air show weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Smoky Mountain Air Show will take place on Sept. 10 through 11, which will likely bring a boost to both Knoxville and Blount County’s economy. “It was a huge success last time, and I think this time it’ll be even better,” president of Visit Knoxville Kim Bumpas said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WDEF

Viral Road Rage suspect turns himself in

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County’s Fugitive officers have arrested Michael Harvey who was wanted for a road rage incident that went viral. He turned himself in on Friday morning to face charges of Assault, Vandalism and Disorderly Conduct. The confrontation was caught on a home security camera. It...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
knoxplanning.org

Alcoa Highway Corridor Study Adopted

In 2020, the City of Knoxville and Knox County each approved resolutions for Planning to undertake a study that would develop an approach and policies to envision and manage development along the portion of Alcoa Highway within Knox County limits. Challenges along the corridor include ongoing road construction, a decline...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WSMV

2 teenagers run over by boat on Douglas Lake, airlifted to hospital

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two teenagers were airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center after a boating crash on Douglas Lake in Dandridge, Tennessee, on Saturday, according to Wildlife Resources Agency spokesperson Matthew Cameron. At around 2:25 p.m., six girls were on an innertube pulled by a boat. Four...
DANDRIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

House fire blazes in Oak Ridge

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge Fire Department crews are responding to a house fire at 104 Norton Road. As of 6:00 p.m., no injuries were reported. This is a developing story.
OAK RIDGE, TN
WATE

Man found dead inside Knoxville Taco Bell

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was found dead at a restaurant on Walbrook Drive. A spokesperson from Knoxville Police share that officers responded to the Taco Bell at 8615 Walbrook Drive around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Officers found a man unresponsive in the men’s bathroom. He was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene. KPD says […]
KNOXVILLE, TN

