After ruling, TN universities must remove references that Title IX law protects LGBTQ+
State Representative John Ragan of Oak Ridge advising the institutions to remove references to LGBTQI people being a "protected class" under the federal Title IX law from public-facing materials, including websites.
Man shot, suspect detained in Jefferson County shooting
Dolly Parton sends personalized video to woman with stage 4 cancer after sister reaches out. Two women in Kentucky got a very special message from East Tennessee queen, Dolly Parton. Updated: 5 hours ago. David Stone told his wife that he would head to Knoxville, Tennessee. Here’s where to save...
New details released in Douglas Lake boating accident that injured two teen girls
Note: A previous article said the accident only involved one boat, but when News Channel 11 asked the TWRA to clarify, a spokesman told us it involved two boats. DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A spokesperson with the TWRA has provided additional details on a boat accident that injured two teenage girls Saturday afternoon on Douglas […]
SCSO: One person drowned at Douglas Lake Saturday night
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier County Sheriff said one person has drowned at Douglas Lake Saturday night. According to the sheriff, emergency services were dispatched around 9:00 p.m. Saturday night to the 1500 block of Dyke Road because of a possible drowning. The sheriff said a man was...
Sevier County Sheriff Ronald Seals retires after battling cancer in final year on job
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than a year ago, Sevier County Sheriff Ronald Seals announced he would be retiring after learning he was diagnosed with liver cancer. Seals, who has been with the department for 49 years, served as sheriff for the last 15 years in Sevier County. When...
Meigs County man charged with raping child
DECATUR, Tenn. — A 43-year-old man in Meigs County is charged with raping an 11-year-old girl. Deputies arrested Jim Sherrill and booked him on Wednesday. An affidavit we obtained says the victim told investigators she lived with Sherill before she turned 12, and had recently moved out of his home on Highway 58 in Decatur.
Blount Co. Deputy receives heart transplant after being denied twice last month
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Blount County Deputy in need of a heart transplant finally received a new heart after being rejected right before surgery twice last month. Deputy Lydia Sharp, a mother of two, was first diagnosed with congestive heart failure in May of 2022, according to the family.
Oak Ridge lab seeks paid volunteers for biometric research
Get paid to be part of the counterterrorism effort at Oak Ridge National Laboratory.
Amendment One Would Codify “Right to Work” Law into State Constitution
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — For many, Labor Day is a chance to relax. Some gather at barbecues or stroll through parks, taking a day off as summer comes to a close. But for others, Labor Day is just another Monday — you get up early, punch the clock, and get to work.
Knoxville City Council to vote on resolution calling for state lawmakers to decriminalize abortion care
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Tuesday, the Knoxville City Council will vote on a resolution that calls on state lawmakers to step back on recent laws that make it a felony to provide abortion care. The resolution cannot change any specific policies in the city. Instead, it is mostly a...
Clinton Highway closed after pole hit in car crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Utilities Board officials are asking people to avoid the areas between Old Callahan and Beaver Creek on Clinton Highway. An electric pole fell during a car crash and has closed all lanes of traffic. KUB crews are working to restore power.
East Tennessee to see economic boost during air show weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Smoky Mountain Air Show will take place on Sept. 10 through 11, which will likely bring a boost to both Knoxville and Blount County’s economy. “It was a huge success last time, and I think this time it’ll be even better,” president of Visit Knoxville Kim Bumpas said.
Some Farragut nursing home patients to relocate after business fails to comply with health, safety requirements
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Residents insured under Medicare or Medicaid must relocate from a Farragut nursing home after it failed to comply with Medicare's health and safety requirements, according to a letter sent on August 30 from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services or CMS. The Medicare provider agreement...
Viral Road Rage suspect turns himself in
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County’s Fugitive officers have arrested Michael Harvey who was wanted for a road rage incident that went viral. He turned himself in on Friday morning to face charges of Assault, Vandalism and Disorderly Conduct. The confrontation was caught on a home security camera. It...
Alcoa Highway Corridor Study Adopted
In 2020, the City of Knoxville and Knox County each approved resolutions for Planning to undertake a study that would develop an approach and policies to envision and manage development along the portion of Alcoa Highway within Knox County limits. Challenges along the corridor include ongoing road construction, a decline...
2 teenagers run over by boat on Douglas Lake, airlifted to hospital
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two teenagers were airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center after a boating crash on Douglas Lake in Dandridge, Tennessee, on Saturday, according to Wildlife Resources Agency spokesperson Matthew Cameron. At around 2:25 p.m., six girls were on an innertube pulled by a boat. Four...
3 dead after truck overturns in Tellico Plains
Three people are dead following a crash on August 31 in Monroe County.
How Alabama’s win over Utah State erased one major concern for the Tennessee Vols
There wasn’t much to nitpick after the Tennessee Vols‘ 59-10 win against Ball State in the season-opener this past Thursday night. One concern that came from the win, however, was the Vols’ inability to consistently get pressure against Cardinals quarterback John Paddock. Tennessee finished the night with...
House fire blazes in Oak Ridge
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge Fire Department crews are responding to a house fire at 104 Norton Road. As of 6:00 p.m., no injuries were reported. This is a developing story.
Man found dead inside Knoxville Taco Bell
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was found dead at a restaurant on Walbrook Drive. A spokesperson from Knoxville Police share that officers responded to the Taco Bell at 8615 Walbrook Drive around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Officers found a man unresponsive in the men’s bathroom. He was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene. KPD says […]
