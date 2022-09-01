Donovan Mitchell, new Cavaliers teammates react to blockbuster deal

Donovan Mitchell made it clear that he loves New York; the Westchester County native has been seen all around the city this offseason, from Mets games to Rucker Park.

In his first public comments — or punctuation — as a Cavalier, it does not sound as if he hates the idea of playing in Cleveland, either.

Donovan Mitchell was reportedly traded from the Jazz to the Cavaliers. Getty Images

In the hours after various outlets reported the Jazz star has been sent to the Cavs (and not the Knicks) , Mitchell celebrated with a pair of exclamation points.

Mitchell punctuated a tweet sent by his new backcourt mate, Darius Garland.

“10 and 🕷,” Garland wrote, a reference to his own jersey number and Mitchell’s “Spida” nickname.

Another Cavs guard, Ricky Rubio, celebrated the move on Twitter, too. He played with Mitchell in Utah from 2017-19.

“RICKYYYYYYYY,” Mitchell wrote in response.

Darius Garland Getty Images

Ricky Rubio AP

If Mitchell is upset about not landing with the Knicks — an organization he grew up rooting for and one that’s nearby his family, with his father an executive for the Mets — he is not showing any disappointment publicly.

Mitchell, a three-time All-Star, reportedly is being shipped from the Jazz for a package of three unprotected first-round picks plus two pick swaps — more than the Knicks wanted to surrender — and Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen and Ochai Agbaji.