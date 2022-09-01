ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

FanSided

NASCAR: Bubba Wallace announcement a bad sign?

Is the announcement of Bubba Wallace competing for the NASCAR Cup Series owner championship in the #45 Toyota a bad sign for Kurt Busch?. 23XI Racing’s Kurt Busch hasn’t competed in a NASCAR Cup Series race in a month and a half, as he was left with concussion-like symptoms after a qualifying crash at Pocono Raceway.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR driver removed from playoffs due to violation

The victory earned by Jeremy Clements last Saturday at Daytona International Speedway will not count toward his NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff eligibility. Last Friday night (early Saturday morning), Jeremy Clements Racing’s Jeremy Clements earned his second career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory — exactly five years after earning his first.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Kaulig Racing set date for 2023 driver announcement

Kaulig Racing have confirmed that they are slated to make a NASCAR Cup Series driver announcement on Wednesday, October 5. Kaulig Racing are one of very few teams without anything announced regarding their 2023 NASCAR Cup Series driver lineup. But that is set to change next month. On Friday afternoon,...
MOTORSPORTS
Yardbarker

Report: Chase Elliott refused to go to care center following crash

Chase Elliott entered the NASCAR playoffs with a huge lead, but a big chunk of that disintegrated due to a terrible day at Darlington on Sunday. Elliott crashed on lap 113 after losing control heading into the first turn of the Cook Out Southern 500. He started to spin out and even claimed Chase Briscoe, who was able to continue and finished 27th.
MOTORSPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Kevin Harvick furious after car catches on fire

Kevin Harvick was knocked out of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington after his No. 4 car caught fire during Stage 2, and he delivered an angry message in an interview afterwards. Harvick was driving down the front straightaway and headed towards turn 1 when the right front...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: The playoff driver whose team is already eliminated

Ryan Blaney can win the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship, but the #12 team can’t finish higher than 17th in points. The four-round, 10-race 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are scheduled to get underway on Sunday evening with the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, and 16 drivers are in the running to win the championship.
MOTORSPORTS
ESPN

Erik Jones holds off ex-JGR teammate Denny Hamlin to win at Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Erik Jones gave the No. 43 car a landmark 200th victory -- along with maybe a few regrets to his old employers at Joe Gibbs Racing. Jones moved in front when JGR star Kyle Busch blew an engine, then outraced another former Gibbs colleague in Denny Hamlin over the final 31 laps to win the Southern 500 on Sunday night. It's the first time a non-playoff driver won the opener of the 10-race postseason.
MOTORSPORTS

