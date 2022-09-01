50 lawmakers ask for more information on potential Iran deal

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A bipartisan group of representatives are calling on President Joe Biden to share details of a potential agreement with Iran to return to the 2015 nuclear deal before any papers are signed.

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi attends a meeting with his Turkish counterpart in Tehran, Iran, on July 19. Several lawmakers have asked President Joe Biden to share details of an agreement with Iran before it is signed. Photo courtesy of Iranian presidential office

The letter, which was written by 34 Democrats and 16 Republicans, said that a deal with Iran could strengthen the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and pose a threat to Americans at home and abroad.

"We must address the threat of a nuclear-armed Iran, stand strong against terrorists and protect American values and our allies," the letter said.

Talks in Vienna to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action deal have been picking up steam in recent days, and French President Emmanuel Macron said he hoped a deal would be agreed upon in the coming days.

On Wednesday, Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who opposed a resumption of the deal.

The original JCPOA trades sanctions relief in exchange for Tehran agreeing to give up nuclear weapons ambitions and submit to intrusive monitoring of its activities.

However, in Thursday's letter, the lawmakers raised concerns that non-U.S. citizens who do business with sanctioned Iranians would not themselves be subject to sanctions.

"We are concerned that it could significantly dilute the effectiveness of terrorism-related sanctions on the IRGC, Iran's paramilitary terror arm and provides the organization with a pathway for sanctions evasion," the lawmakers said.

Former President Donald Trump pulled out of the deal in 2018 and restored sanctions that had been removed.

