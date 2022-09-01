ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

50 lawmakers ask for more information on potential Iran deal

By Matt Bernardini
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A bipartisan group of representatives are calling on President Joe Biden to share details of a potential agreement with Iran to return to the 2015 nuclear deal before any papers are signed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1trgJQ_0hejIxjQ00
Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi attends a meeting with his Turkish counterpart in Tehran, Iran, on July 19. Several lawmakers have asked President Joe Biden to share details of an agreement with Iran before it is signed. Photo courtesy of Iranian presidential office

The letter, which was written by 34 Democrats and 16 Republicans, said that a deal with Iran could strengthen the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and pose a threat to Americans at home and abroad.

"We must address the threat of a nuclear-armed Iran, stand strong against terrorists and protect American values and our allies," the letter said.

Talks in Vienna to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action deal have been picking up steam in recent days, and French President Emmanuel Macron said he hoped a deal would be agreed upon in the coming days.

On Wednesday, Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who opposed a resumption of the deal.

The original JCPOA trades sanctions relief in exchange for Tehran agreeing to give up nuclear weapons ambitions and submit to intrusive monitoring of its activities.

However, in Thursday's letter, the lawmakers raised concerns that non-U.S. citizens who do business with sanctioned Iranians would not themselves be subject to sanctions.

"We are concerned that it could significantly dilute the effectiveness of terrorism-related sanctions on the IRGC, Iran's paramilitary terror arm and provides the organization with a pathway for sanctions evasion," the lawmakers said.

Former President Donald Trump pulled out of the deal in 2018 and restored sanctions that had been removed.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

anu 2032
4d ago

The majority of the Gulf Arab states are against the Iran Nuclear Deal are now for the deal. The United States is going against our friend Israel 🇮🇱 if Iran Nuclear Deal is signed. The world is moving closer to a third world war.  Like foretold in the Book of Revelations a mighty army from east China 🇨🇳 will combine with the  armies of Russia.  This will also include armies of Iran.  India will also fall under China's spell and contribute to this mighty army.  The army will march on the middle east to claim its rich fossil fuels that reside in middle eastern soil.  Then this mighty army and Arab allies will march on the Isreal to wipe her off the face of the earth.  Because of the Red Dragon hatred of the Jewish

anu 2032
4d ago

U.S. Congress must disawade the Administration from making a deal with the true Great Satan Iran. Keep the Iranian Goverment fanatics having the  keys 🔑 to Nukes.  To the State of Isreal never drop your defenses because your Arab neighbors will never truely be your friends.

