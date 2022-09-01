‘They make me sick’: Stephen A Smith’s predictably rips Knicks apart after losing out on Donovan Mitchell

Read full article on original website
RUMOR: Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife Larsa Pippen spotted on a date with Michael Jordan’s son
It looks like Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife Larsa Pippen has found a new beau. Interestingly, though, the man in question is the son of Pippen’s former Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan. According to TMZ, Larsa and Marcus Jordan were spotted in Miami together while eating in a Japanese restaurant....
Los Angeles Lakers Land Derrick Rose In Major Trade Scenario
As summer draws to a close, we’re finally gaining a clear picture of how the NBA will look in 2022-23. For much of the season, there were more rumors than actual events. Still, the league saw its share of moves that will irrevocably alter its landscape. Most recently, Donovan Mitchell was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
‘He wanted to rob them’: Jazz exec Danny Ainge’s vendetta against Knicks that led to failed Donovan Mitchell trade
Despite the fact that the New York Knicks were considered the frontrunner to land Donovan Mitchell, the fact of the matter is that they never got their man. The Cleveland Cavaliers emerged at the last minute to steal him away after agreeing to a blockbuster deal with the Utah Jazz.
1 Sixers player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp
The 2022-23 NBA season could be a great one for the Philadelphia 76ers. The supporting cast around Joel Embiid has some impressive depth after some shrewd moves from the front office. The key nucleus around Embiid is set (barring the unforeseen) as the Sixers’ training camp approaches. Philadelphia’s starting lineup is not hard to project. […] The post 1 Sixers player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
New York Knicks Land Caris LeVert In Major Trade Scenario
Luck is a component of success. That’s true in any endeavor, and it’s most certainly true in the NBA. Of course, many of the factors that will determine a team’s success are in their own hands. Drafting well, making smart trades, and signings all contribute to building a winning product.
J.R. Smith Claims He, Jamal Crawford, Isaiah Thomas, Nick Young, And Joe Johnson Have Been Blackballed From The NBA
The NBA has only a limited number of roster spots to offer the best players in the entire world. While most get obsessed with the names that make up the top half of the league, there are hundreds of players fighting to keep their roster spots every season because new talent keeps coming in and replacing them.
Jazz’s heartwarming message to Donovan Mitchell after blockbuster trade to Cavs
Thursday marked the end of an era for the Utah Jazz as they traded franchise star Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers. It was the last domino to fall after shipping off Rudy Gobert as well earlier in the summer and now, this franchise will have a much different look next season.
1 Bulls player who will shock the world in 2022-23 NBA season
The Chicago Bulls had a rather quiet offseason for themselves, compared to their peers. Aside from some acquisitions from the bench, they really didn’t tinker much with their roster. In essence, the Bulls are trusting that their current players will carry the load in the 2022 – 2023 season. It’s a tough task, especially considering how their season ended last time.
Stephen Curry’s ex-Warriors teammate, 3x champ hoping for another shot at NBA
Last season, Patrick McCaw played in just five games for the Toronto Raptors. The 6-foot-7 swingman saw himself fall down the pecking order in Toronto before eventually getting waived in April. At this point, however, the former Golden State Warriors champ is trying to do everything he can to make an NBA comeback. McCaw is […] The post Stephen Curry’s ex-Warriors teammate, 3x champ hoping for another shot at NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mike Tyson Health Details Revealed: Sports World Reacts
Legendary boxer Mike Tyson was recently spotted in a wheelchair at the airport. Naturally, sports fans were pretty concerned about the longtime heavyweight champion. Tyson was spotted in a wheelchair at the Miami airport. Fans were concerned about Tyson's health. "Hopefully it's just a back or hip," one fan wrote.
The 6x NBA All-Star Free Agent That Nobody Is Talking About
On September 3, Blake Griffin still remains a free agent. The six-time NBA All-Star has played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons.
Kyrie Irving On LeBron James' Return To The Cavs: "Superheroes Need Help And The Leader Of The Team Doesn't Always Have To Take On The Burden. Bron Took On Crazy Burdens."
Kyrie Irving's tenure in Cleveland was full of ups and downs. He landed in a team that lost their biggest figure just one year before he made it to the league, unwillingly taking a big burden after LeBron James left to join the Miami Heat. It wasn't an easy task, but Irving tried his best to at least bring hope to Cleveland during those years.
Details emerge on Collin Sexton's new sign-and-trade contract with Jazz
Details have emerged on the new contract of Jazz combo guard Collin Sexton, a key return piece from the Jazz‘s trade of All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, per Bobby Marks of ESPN (Twitter link). Sexton agreed to a four-year, $70.95M guaranteed deal as part of a sign-and-trade with the team that drafted him in the 2018 lottery, the Cavaliers.
‘He smoked me’: Michael Jordan gets personal on JR Smith trash talk that wasn’t even during basketball
As fans of the NBA know all too well, Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan takes everything personally. While most of Jordan’s peers receive the brunt of his competitive fire on the basketball court, especially during the 1990s when Jordan led the Bulls to two separate three-peats, he is just as ruthless off the court. And JR Smith, a two-time NBA champion in his own right, had to learn this the hard way when he played golf with the 59 year-old Hall-of-Famer assumed by most to be the greatest basketball player of all time.
Marcus Smart gets brutally honest on harsh reality Celtics face after Danilo Gallinari injury
One of the biggest moves the Boston Celtics made in the offseason was nabbing Danilo Gallinari from the Atlanta Hawks. The Italian forward had a bit of a resurgence in the last few years, proving he’s still a capable piece to a winning team. Boston was counting on him to provide a different look for their frontcourt in the 2022 – 2023 season.
LeBron James Reacts To Photo Of Himself, Bronny, And Bryce Doing The Same Dunk: "Triple Entendre. Three Kings."
LeBron James is one of the best superstars in the game today and there's no doubt that he is widely viewed as the greatest small forward in history. He has dazzled many with his athleticism and passing ability, and during his career, James has shown that he is an elite all-around player.
‘I still have the fire’: LeBron James’ ex-Heat teammate, 2x NBA champ sounds off on potential NBA comeback
Team USA is currently taking part in the FIBA AmeriCup tournament in Brazil which started on Friday. Unlike in other more prestigious international tournaments, however, this iteration of the national squad does not contain any NBA superstar. Instead, it has a good mix of young talent and ex-NBA players, who for their part, are also […] The post ‘I still have the fire’: LeBron James’ ex-Heat teammate, 2x NBA champ sounds off on potential NBA comeback appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Miami Heat Land Bojan Bogdanovic In Major Trade Scenario
Dominoes in the NBA are a lot like life. It takes so long to set them, and such little time to knock them down. Moreover, knocking one down knocks the next one down – hence the term “domino effect”. Life is similar in that way. It takes longer to set something up than it does to destroy it, and sometimes, one decision leads to a series of other ones.
