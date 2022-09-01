ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

‘They make me sick’: Stephen A Smith’s predictably rips Knicks apart after losing out on Donovan Mitchell

By Paolo Songco
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

1 Sixers player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp

The 2022-23 NBA season could be a great one for the Philadelphia 76ers. The supporting cast around Joel Embiid has some impressive depth after some shrewd moves from the front office. The key nucleus around Embiid is set (barring the unforeseen) as the Sixers’ training camp approaches. Philadelphia’s starting lineup is not hard to project. […] The post 1 Sixers player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen A Smith
Person
Donovan Mitchell
ClutchPoints

1 Bulls player who will shock the world in 2022-23 NBA season

The Chicago Bulls had a rather quiet offseason for themselves, compared to their peers. Aside from some acquisitions from the bench, they really didn’t tinker much with their roster. In essence, the Bulls are trusting that their current players will carry the load in the 2022 – 2023 season. It’s a tough task, especially considering how their season ended last time.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry’s ex-Warriors teammate, 3x champ hoping for another shot at NBA

Last season, Patrick McCaw played in just five games for the Toronto Raptors. The 6-foot-7 swingman saw himself fall down the pecking order in Toronto before eventually getting waived in April. At this point, however, the former Golden State Warriors champ is trying to do everything he can to make an NBA comeback. McCaw is […] The post Stephen Curry’s ex-Warriors teammate, 3x champ hoping for another shot at NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
The Spun

Mike Tyson Health Details Revealed: Sports World Reacts

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson was recently spotted in a wheelchair at the airport. Naturally, sports fans were pretty concerned about the longtime heavyweight champion. Tyson was spotted in a wheelchair at the Miami airport. Fans were concerned about Tyson's health. "Hopefully it's just a back or hip," one fan wrote.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Knicks#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Espn
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving On LeBron James' Return To The Cavs: "Superheroes Need Help And The Leader Of The Team Doesn't Always Have To Take On The Burden. Bron Took On Crazy Burdens."

Kyrie Irving's tenure in Cleveland was full of ups and downs. He landed in a team that lost their biggest figure just one year before he made it to the league, unwillingly taking a big burden after LeBron James left to join the Miami Heat. It wasn't an easy task, but Irving tried his best to at least bring hope to Cleveland during those years.
ClutchPoints

‘He smoked me’: Michael Jordan gets personal on JR Smith trash talk that wasn’t even during basketball

As fans of the NBA know all too well, Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan takes everything personally. While most of Jordan’s peers receive the brunt of his competitive fire on the basketball court, especially during the 1990s when Jordan led the Bulls to two separate three-peats, he is just as ruthless off the court. And JR Smith, a two-time NBA champion in his own right, had to learn this the hard way when he played golf with the 59 year-old Hall-of-Famer assumed by most to be the greatest basketball player of all time.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

‘I still have the fire’: LeBron James’ ex-Heat teammate, 2x NBA champ sounds off on potential NBA comeback

Team USA is currently taking part in the FIBA AmeriCup tournament in Brazil which started on Friday. Unlike in other more prestigious international tournaments, however, this iteration of the national squad does not contain any NBA superstar. Instead, it has a good mix of young talent and ex-NBA players, who for their part, are also […] The post ‘I still have the fire’: LeBron James’ ex-Heat teammate, 2x NBA champ sounds off on potential NBA comeback appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Miami Heat Land Bojan Bogdanovic In Major Trade Scenario

Dominoes in the NBA are a lot like life. It takes so long to set them, and such little time to knock them down. Moreover, knocking one down knocks the next one down – hence the term “domino effect”. Life is similar in that way. It takes longer to set something up than it does to destroy it, and sometimes, one decision leads to a series of other ones.
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
197K+
Followers
108K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy