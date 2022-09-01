ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers raves about Packers rookie Christian Watson: 'He's a different type of receiver than we've had'

There's always a rookie gem when it comes to fantasy football, particularly at receiver. Ja'Marr Chase, for example, thrilled the fantasy football owners who drafted him last year after he won Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. Steelers rookie wideout George Pickens seems to be the popular choice among fantasy football players to possibly fall in Chase's footsteps, while others feel that fellow second-round pick Skyy Moore will find a quick rapport with Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Exits with injury

Stanton was removed from Monday's game against the Twins in the bottom of the eighth inning due to a foot/ankle injury, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports. Stanton fouled a ball off the top of his foot/ankle in the bottom of the sixth inning and initially remained in the game, but he was replaced by a pinch hitter in the bottom of the eighth. He underwent X-rays that came back negative, so he should tentatively be considered day-to-day.
BRONX, NY
The Spun

Former NFL Legend Not Happy With ESPN Today

ESPN made a brutal spelling mistake on a graphic during Saturday's game between NC State and East Carolina. The Worldwide Leader misspelled the name of NFL legend and former Wolfpack star Torry Holt — accidentally referring to him as "Terry Holt." The Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist took...
RALEIGH, NC
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Racy Outfit Admission

Bodysuits are apparently a no-go for Erin Andrews moving forward... Andrews, FOX's No. 1 sideline reporter for the National Football League, opened up about her bodysuit struggles during a recent preseason game. The former Florida Gators dancer has a "long torso" which can, well, cause some issues with the bodysuit...
NFL
Yardbarker

The Yankees need to bench 2 players permanently

The New York Yankees lineup struggled yet again last night, putting up just one run. They have lost three straight and six of seven. In the AL East, they have now seen their lead drop to just four games. Some changes in the lineup should be made to try and...
BRONX, NY
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Rankings 2022: Sleepers by proven model that nailed Damien Harris' huge season

The saga of Jimmy Garoppolo has seemingly come to an end after the 49ers restructured his contract to make him the NFL's highest-paid backup. If Trey Lance struggles or gets hurt like he did last year, Jimmy G would be back under center. However, does that make Garoppolo someone worth spending one of your 2022 Fantasy football picks on? Garoppolo could be worth a stash in two-QB leagues since every year there are backups who climb the Fantasy football rankings. Davis Mills and Taylor Heinicke did so last year, and who can forget what Gardner Minshew did his rookie year? Garoppolo could even be among the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers. Before crafting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Giants HC Brian Daboll’s revelation might catch Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley by surprise ahead of Week 1 vs. Titans

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll just made a Kafkaesque decision, but it’s not one that is about bureaucratic nightmares. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Daboll revealed that offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will be the one calling plays for the Giants in the team’s Week 1 game against the Tennessee Titans on the road on Sept. 11.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Roquan Smith’s strong take on potential of a Bears LB will excite Chicago fans

The Chicago Bears roster is filled with multiple players who have much to prove in the coming season, including linebacker Nicholas Morrow. The Bears are slated to roll out a 4-3 base defense this year, with Roquan Smith set to once again lead the team’s linebacker group. He will tag along with a few new […] The post Roquan Smith’s strong take on potential of a Bears LB will excite Chicago fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
#Veteran#The New York Giants#American Football#Acl#Packers
CBS Sports

Saints' Trevor Penning: Could return in November

Penning (toe) has a chance to be return to practice by early November, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. After being placed on injured reserve Thursday, there was some concern that Penning would miss the entirety of the 2022 campaign, but the Saints received good news Monday. The offensive lineman could return in November, providing the team an extra boost down the stretch. It's hard to predict so far out in advance, but New Orleans has to be satisfied that 2022 isn't expected to be a complete loss for their first-rounder.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Zonovan Knight: Waived by the Jets

The Jets waived Knight on Monday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports. Knight signed with the Jets in May as an undrafted free agent out of NC State, where he rushed 140 times for 753 yards and three scores during his final collegiate campaign. He impressed during training camp and rushed 15 times for 53 yards across three preseason contests. Knight initially made the team's 53-man roster, but he's been waived to make room for the Jets to re-sign veteran offensive lineman Conor McDermott.
NFL
CBS Sports

Steelers' Benny Snell: Buried on Week 1 depth chart

Snell is listed as the No. 3 running back on the Steelers' Week 1 depth chart, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports. Although Snell earned a spot on the 53-man roster over Anthony McFarland, undrafted rookie Jaylen Warren appears poised to begin the season as the team's top backup behind starting running back Najee Harris. Snell rushed just 36 times for 98 yards while securing two of four targets for 13 yards despite appearing in every game for the Steelers last season, and he's unlikely to have a significant fantasy role in 2022 as long as Harris remains healthy.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Bills' Jordan Poyer: Sheds non-contact jersey

Poyer (elbow) fully participated in Sunday's practice, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Poyer hyperextended his elbow during a practice at the beginning of August and missed all of the Bills' preseason games, but he appears to be fully healthy heading into the regular season. The veteran safety and his coach have both expressed confidence in his availability for Thursday's season-opening game, so all signs point to Poyer suiting up against the Rams.
NFL
CBS Sports

Rams vs. Bills odds, line, spread, predictions: 2022 NFL Kickoff Game picks from proven model on 138-97 run

The Buffalo Bills are just 8-5 all-time against the Los Angeles Rams, but the series has leaned in their favor recently. Buffalo has won four of the last five meetings between the teams and seven of the past nine dating back to 1989, going 3-0 on the road during that stretch. The Bills will hope to continue their success when they visit the Rams for the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday, September 8. The teams last met in Week 3 of the 2020 season, when Buffalo squandered a 25-point lead in the second half at home before emerging with a 35-32 victory.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Rays' Matt Wisler: Dropped from 40-man roster

The Rays designated Wisler for assignment Monday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports. Wisler was activated from the 15-day injured list Thursday following a one month absence with a neck strain, but he will no longer have a spot on the Rays' 40-man roster after being DFA'd Monday. The reliever has produced a 2.25 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with 35 strikeouts over 44 innings in 39 appearances with Tampa Bay this season. Wisler will likely get claimed off waivers by a contender in need of an additional bullpen arm.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Still recovering from injury

Head coach Brian Daboll said Monday that Ojulari (calf) is considered day-to-day, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports. Ojulari has been considered day-to-day with a calf issue since the last week in August, so this news doesn't give much clarity regarding the 2021 second-rounder's injury status for Week 1 against the Titans. Expect the Giants to provide more insight on that front once the team's first practice/injury report is posted this week.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

