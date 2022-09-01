Read full article on original website
Detroit GM Brad Holmes' actions and words say his Lions will never draft a LB early
One of the more candid tidbits from last week’s press conference featuring Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes and assistant GM Ray Agnew came with the very last question. Holmes provided an honest answer that confirms what his actions in two years of running the Lions have indicated:. Do not...
Aaron Rodgers raves about Packers rookie Christian Watson: 'He's a different type of receiver than we've had'
There's always a rookie gem when it comes to fantasy football, particularly at receiver. Ja'Marr Chase, for example, thrilled the fantasy football owners who drafted him last year after he won Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. Steelers rookie wideout George Pickens seems to be the popular choice among fantasy football players to possibly fall in Chase's footsteps, while others feel that fellow second-round pick Skyy Moore will find a quick rapport with Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City.
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Exits with injury
Stanton was removed from Monday's game against the Twins in the bottom of the eighth inning due to a foot/ankle injury, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports. Stanton fouled a ball off the top of his foot/ankle in the bottom of the sixth inning and initially remained in the game, but he was replaced by a pinch hitter in the bottom of the eighth. He underwent X-rays that came back negative, so he should tentatively be considered day-to-day.
Packers star David Bakhtiari drops optimistic update on injury status for Week 1
The Green Bay Packers missed David Bakhtiari terribly last season as the two-time All-Pro offensive tackle missed all but one game of the campaign due to a major knee injury. The 30-year-old went under the knife again during the offseason, which happened to be his third surgery since he tore his left ACL back in 2020.
Former NFL Legend Not Happy With ESPN Today
ESPN made a brutal spelling mistake on a graphic during Saturday's game between NC State and East Carolina. The Worldwide Leader misspelled the name of NFL legend and former Wolfpack star Torry Holt — accidentally referring to him as "Terry Holt." The Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist took...
NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Racy Outfit Admission
Bodysuits are apparently a no-go for Erin Andrews moving forward... Andrews, FOX's No. 1 sideline reporter for the National Football League, opened up about her bodysuit struggles during a recent preseason game. The former Florida Gators dancer has a "long torso" which can, well, cause some issues with the bodysuit...
The Yankees need to bench 2 players permanently
The New York Yankees lineup struggled yet again last night, putting up just one run. They have lost three straight and six of seven. In the AL East, they have now seen their lead drop to just four games. Some changes in the lineup should be made to try and...
Fantasy Football Rankings 2022: Sleepers by proven model that nailed Damien Harris' huge season
The saga of Jimmy Garoppolo has seemingly come to an end after the 49ers restructured his contract to make him the NFL's highest-paid backup. If Trey Lance struggles or gets hurt like he did last year, Jimmy G would be back under center. However, does that make Garoppolo someone worth spending one of your 2022 Fantasy football picks on? Garoppolo could be worth a stash in two-QB leagues since every year there are backups who climb the Fantasy football rankings. Davis Mills and Taylor Heinicke did so last year, and who can forget what Gardner Minshew did his rookie year? Garoppolo could even be among the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers. Before crafting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
Giants HC Brian Daboll’s revelation might catch Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley by surprise ahead of Week 1 vs. Titans
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll just made a Kafkaesque decision, but it’s not one that is about bureaucratic nightmares. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Daboll revealed that offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will be the one calling plays for the Giants in the team’s Week 1 game against the Tennessee Titans on the road on Sept. 11.
Roquan Smith’s strong take on potential of a Bears LB will excite Chicago fans
The Chicago Bears roster is filled with multiple players who have much to prove in the coming season, including linebacker Nicholas Morrow. The Bears are slated to roll out a 4-3 base defense this year, with Roquan Smith set to once again lead the team’s linebacker group. He will tag along with a few new […] The post Roquan Smith’s strong take on potential of a Bears LB will excite Chicago fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rose Bowl attendance hits all-time low in first game for UCLA since announcing move to Big Ten
UCLA football set a program low for single-game attendance at the Rose Bowl during its 45-17 win over Bowling Green in Week 1. Only 27,143 fans purchased a ticket for the game, snapping a record that has stood for roughly 30 years. The previous low point for the Bruins at...
Commanders waiver claims: The one time they struck gold
What benefit will the Commanders receive from claiming two cornerbacks off of waivers last week?. Yes, the reality is both Rachad Wildgoose and Tariq Castro-Fields were not valued as the top 53 players on their respective teams. Consequently, Wildgoose was let go by the Jets and Castro-Fields by the 49ers.
Saints' Trevor Penning: Could return in November
Penning (toe) has a chance to be return to practice by early November, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. After being placed on injured reserve Thursday, there was some concern that Penning would miss the entirety of the 2022 campaign, but the Saints received good news Monday. The offensive lineman could return in November, providing the team an extra boost down the stretch. It's hard to predict so far out in advance, but New Orleans has to be satisfied that 2022 isn't expected to be a complete loss for their first-rounder.
Zonovan Knight: Waived by the Jets
The Jets waived Knight on Monday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports. Knight signed with the Jets in May as an undrafted free agent out of NC State, where he rushed 140 times for 753 yards and three scores during his final collegiate campaign. He impressed during training camp and rushed 15 times for 53 yards across three preseason contests. Knight initially made the team's 53-man roster, but he's been waived to make room for the Jets to re-sign veteran offensive lineman Conor McDermott.
Steelers' Benny Snell: Buried on Week 1 depth chart
Snell is listed as the No. 3 running back on the Steelers' Week 1 depth chart, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports. Although Snell earned a spot on the 53-man roster over Anthony McFarland, undrafted rookie Jaylen Warren appears poised to begin the season as the team's top backup behind starting running back Najee Harris. Snell rushed just 36 times for 98 yards while securing two of four targets for 13 yards despite appearing in every game for the Steelers last season, and he's unlikely to have a significant fantasy role in 2022 as long as Harris remains healthy.
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Sheds non-contact jersey
Poyer (elbow) fully participated in Sunday's practice, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Poyer hyperextended his elbow during a practice at the beginning of August and missed all of the Bills' preseason games, but he appears to be fully healthy heading into the regular season. The veteran safety and his coach have both expressed confidence in his availability for Thursday's season-opening game, so all signs point to Poyer suiting up against the Rams.
Rams vs. Bills odds, line, spread, predictions: 2022 NFL Kickoff Game picks from proven model on 138-97 run
The Buffalo Bills are just 8-5 all-time against the Los Angeles Rams, but the series has leaned in their favor recently. Buffalo has won four of the last five meetings between the teams and seven of the past nine dating back to 1989, going 3-0 on the road during that stretch. The Bills will hope to continue their success when they visit the Rams for the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday, September 8. The teams last met in Week 3 of the 2020 season, when Buffalo squandered a 25-point lead in the second half at home before emerging with a 35-32 victory.
Rays' Matt Wisler: Dropped from 40-man roster
The Rays designated Wisler for assignment Monday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports. Wisler was activated from the 15-day injured list Thursday following a one month absence with a neck strain, but he will no longer have a spot on the Rays' 40-man roster after being DFA'd Monday. The reliever has produced a 2.25 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with 35 strikeouts over 44 innings in 39 appearances with Tampa Bay this season. Wisler will likely get claimed off waivers by a contender in need of an additional bullpen arm.
New York Knicks Land Caris LeVert In Major Trade Scenario
Luck is a component of success. That’s true in any endeavor, and it’s most certainly true in the NBA. Of course, many of the factors that will determine a team’s success are in their own hands. Drafting well, making smart trades, and signings all contribute to building a winning product.
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Still recovering from injury
Head coach Brian Daboll said Monday that Ojulari (calf) is considered day-to-day, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports. Ojulari has been considered day-to-day with a calf issue since the last week in August, so this news doesn't give much clarity regarding the 2021 second-rounder's injury status for Week 1 against the Titans. Expect the Giants to provide more insight on that front once the team's first practice/injury report is posted this week.
