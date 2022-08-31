Read full article on original website
Related
klkntv.com
Push to expand food truck offerings across Lincoln comes down to the next 2 months
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The city’s expanded food truck pilot program officially launches Tuesday. Lincoln recently amended its vendor truck ordinance, giving your favorite joints more places to set up shop. So far the city’s listed three locations downtown for the first two weeks of this program.
Omaha restaurant holds 'Princess and Superheros' themed breakfast on Sunday
The family-themed breakfast joint named OVER EASY spent the Sunday before Labor Day treating Omaha kids to some sweet and savory breakfast items themed after both superheroes and princesses.
KETV.com
Omaha Police confirm shooting on Country Club Road is a homicide
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Police confirmed Tuesday one person died in a shooting Monday night in a home near 72nd and Country Club Road. Police were called to the home around 8:00 p.m. Monday evening. The home is south of State Street, just east of 72nd. Police had not...
klkntv.com
Car hurled onto its side after colliding with minivan near Lincoln school
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A minivan and car collided Tuesday morning in Lincoln, hurling the car onto its side. This happened near South 56th and A Streets, shortly after 7:30 a.m. Nine units were called to the scene near Pius X Catholic High School. So far it’s not clear...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1011now.com
Husband and wife create mobile coffee shop
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln couple has been serving up coffee with a special twist and with a unique name. Lately, they’ve become a bit of a local hit. The Long ‘N Grinding Road started its business amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s a husband-and-wife-run mobile coffee business that is a popular stop for Sunday farmers market goers.
iheart.com
Early Labor Day Surprise For Omaha Woman
An Omaha woman calls 911 early this morning reporting she got home to find an intoxicated man with cowboy boots asleep on her living room sofa. On social media, the woman says the doors were locked, and the man took the screen off and opened a window to get into the house.
Teen girl sent to hospital after Labor Day shooting near 29th and S Streets
On Monday afternoon police responded to a shooting near 29th and S Streets in Omaha. A teenage girl was shot.
klkntv.com
Summer at Branched Oak Lake ends on a high note
MALCOLM, Neb. (KLKN) – Branched Oak Lake near Malcolm became was the site of multiple tragedies over the summer. After one homicide and another mysterious death, it seemed that people were concerned about the safety of the lake. After all that tragedy, many ended their summers on a high...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Nebraska City News Press
Quilts and thread crafts to be displayed at 2022 Heritage Needlework Guild’s Quilt and Needlework Show during AppleJack Festival
Be a part of the celebration of two lifetimes of quilting and needlework during the Heritage Needlework Guild’s Quilt and Needlework Show Sept. 16, 17 and 18 held in conjunction with the 2022 AppleJack Festival in Nebraska City. Amid the scores of quilts and needlework on display during this...
klkntv.com
Lincoln event aims to free a man spending life in prison after someone else confessed
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Everyone was invited to a letter writing drive in Lincoln on Monday. It was aimed at freeing a man who’s been locked up for more than 20 years, even though someone else confessed to the deadly shooting that landed him in the Nebraska State Penitentiary.
klkntv.com
One dead after Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — One person died on Monday after a crash in east Lincoln, according to police. An SUV was going north on Cotner Boulevard about 4:20 p.m., when it crashed into a traffic signal box at Holdrege Street, taking out power to the traffic lights. One of...
1011now.com
CCSO investigating death at Platte River State Park
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating a death at a campsite at Platte River State Park. In a Sunday press release, CCSO stated that they were called to an area of the park on Saturday afternoon after getting a report of a man found dead inside a tent. Authorities said they arrived and confirmed that the man had been dead for some time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Deceased man found in tent at Platte River State Park
In a news release, Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann announced the discovery of a deceased man in a tent at Platte River State Park near Louisville.
KETV.com
Hutchfest returns to Omaha's Millwork Commons
Thousands of people and hundreds of vendors packed into Millwork Commons this weekend for Hutchfest. The event has helped Nebraska makers, artists, and creators grow their businesses for the last six years. Allie Rapp started doing typography to help pay her way through college and uses the one-day makers fair...
WOWT
36-year-old man shot in north Omaha neighborhood
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred just before midnight Thursday. Officers responding to the incident reported near 33rd Street and Arcadia Avenue said they found a 36-year-old man with gunshot wound at the scene. According to an OPD release sent Friday afternoon, the man’s injuries...
nebraskaexaminer.com
Nebraska’s Lincoln ranked as third-best state capital for living in U.S.
LINCOLN — An online financial advice firm is ranking Lincoln as the nation’s third best state capital to live in, right behind Pierre, South Dakota, and Madison, Wisconsin. SmartAsset.com rated state capitals on a variety of factors, including estimated cost of living, unemployment rate, income growth, and high...
kmyu.tv
Wanted Utah felon arrested in Nebraska after police respond to crash
PAWNEE CITY, Neb. (KUTV) — A wanted felon from Utah is once again in police custody, thanks to the Nebraska Pawnee County Sheriff's Office. His picture was shared on Facebook by the sheriff's office, who also announced that they were responding to a "double fatality" at the campground where he was discovered.
CBS News
Lucky man wins two scratch-ticket lottery jackpots in 5 days
LINCOLN, Nebraska (Omaha World-Herald) -- Some guys have all the luck. Last month, it was Sergey Nastin of Lincoln. He stopped by Nebraska Lottery headquarters Aug. 19 to claim the $20,000 top prize in the $20 Mega Multiplier scratch game, beating odds of 1 in 58,500. Nastin told lottery officials...
KETV.com
Lincoln police investigate two suspected homicides
LINCOLN, Neb. — Police found the first victim in a field early Wednesday. 61-year-old Ronald George was stabbed in the neck. By that night, police arrested 55-year-old William Wright. Police say he provided information that led them to a second body, at a Motel Six. Wright is not charged in that case and police have not released the victim's name.
KETV.com
'It's just a huge blessing': Best friends give birth within the same hour
OMAHA, Neb. — Two metro mothers and best friends gave birth to their baby girls, not only on the same day but in the same hour at the same hospital, with the same midwife. When Emily Jones and Heather Jameson found out they were expecting, the obvious thoughts quickly followed.
Comments / 0