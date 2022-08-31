ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

Related
KETV.com

Omaha Police confirm shooting on Country Club Road is a homicide

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Police confirmed Tuesday one person died in a shooting Monday night in a home near 72nd and Country Club Road. Police were called to the home around 8:00 p.m. Monday evening. The home is south of State Street, just east of 72nd. Police had not...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Lifestyle
Lincoln, NE
Food & Drinks
Lincoln, NE
Restaurants
Nebraska State
Nebraska Food & Drinks
Nebraska State
Nebraska Restaurants
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
1011now.com

Husband and wife create mobile coffee shop

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln couple has been serving up coffee with a special twist and with a unique name. Lately, they’ve become a bit of a local hit. The Long ‘N Grinding Road started its business amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s a husband-and-wife-run mobile coffee business that is a popular stop for Sunday farmers market goers.
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Early Labor Day Surprise For Omaha Woman

An Omaha woman calls 911 early this morning reporting she got home to find an intoxicated man with cowboy boots asleep on her living room sofa. On social media, the woman says the doors were locked, and the man took the screen off and opened a window to get into the house.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Summer at Branched Oak Lake ends on a high note

MALCOLM, Neb. (KLKN) – Branched Oak Lake near Malcolm became was the site of multiple tragedies over the summer. After one homicide and another mysterious death, it seemed that people were concerned about the safety of the lake. After all that tragedy, many ended their summers on a high...
MALCOLM, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#New Place#Food Drink#Mexican Dining
klkntv.com

One dead after Lincoln crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — One person died on Monday after a crash in east Lincoln, according to police. An SUV was going north on Cotner Boulevard about 4:20 p.m., when it crashed into a traffic signal box at Holdrege Street, taking out power to the traffic lights. One of...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

CCSO investigating death at Platte River State Park

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating a death at a campsite at Platte River State Park. In a Sunday press release, CCSO stated that they were called to an area of the park on Saturday afternoon after getting a report of a man found dead inside a tent. Authorities said they arrived and confirmed that the man had been dead for some time.
CASS COUNTY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KETV.com

Hutchfest returns to Omaha's Millwork Commons

Thousands of people and hundreds of vendors packed into Millwork Commons this weekend for Hutchfest. The event has helped Nebraska makers, artists, and creators grow their businesses for the last six years. Allie Rapp started doing typography to help pay her way through college and uses the one-day makers fair...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

36-year-old man shot in north Omaha neighborhood

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred just before midnight Thursday. Officers responding to the incident reported near 33rd Street and Arcadia Avenue said they found a 36-year-old man with gunshot wound at the scene. According to an OPD release sent Friday afternoon, the man’s injuries...
OMAHA, NE
nebraskaexaminer.com

Nebraska’s Lincoln ranked as third-best state capital for living in U.S.

LINCOLN — An online financial advice firm is ranking Lincoln as the nation’s third best state capital to live in, right behind Pierre, South Dakota, and Madison, Wisconsin. SmartAsset.com rated state capitals on a variety of factors, including estimated cost of living, unemployment rate, income growth, and high...
NEBRASKA STATE
kmyu.tv

Wanted Utah felon arrested in Nebraska after police respond to crash

PAWNEE CITY, Neb. (KUTV) — A wanted felon from Utah is once again in police custody, thanks to the Nebraska Pawnee County Sheriff's Office. His picture was shared on Facebook by the sheriff's office, who also announced that they were responding to a "double fatality" at the campground where he was discovered.
UTAH STATE
CBS News

Lucky man wins two scratch-ticket lottery jackpots in 5 days

LINCOLN, Nebraska (Omaha World-Herald) -- Some guys have all the luck. Last month, it was Sergey Nastin of Lincoln. He stopped by Nebraska Lottery headquarters Aug. 19 to claim the $20,000 top prize in the $20 Mega Multiplier scratch game, beating odds of 1 in 58,500. Nastin told lottery officials...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Lincoln police investigate two suspected homicides

LINCOLN, Neb. — Police found the first victim in a field early Wednesday. 61-year-old Ronald George was stabbed in the neck. By that night, police arrested 55-year-old William Wright. Police say he provided information that led them to a second body, at a Motel Six. Wright is not charged in that case and police have not released the victim's name.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy