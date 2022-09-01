Read full article on original website
Andrea Patterson
1d ago
Alec...you don't have to respond to everything! All your showing is what a Narcissist you are. You did murder a woman so what Rob says about SNL should be irrelevant in your life at the moment.
Reply(4)
15
Steve W
1d ago
Baldwin...another unamerican democrat..not paying for his crimes.....pathetic....our department of Justice needs all fired
Reply(1)
14
D & L Brannon
1d ago
What SNL has done the last 10/12 years is sell a political agenda in a “mean” way that’s not funny!Stopped watching
Reply
14
Related
Alec Baldwin Slammed for Supporting Anne Heche After Fiery House Crash
"I'm sorry you had this tragic thing happen to you, and I'm sending you all my love," Baldwin said in a video shared on Instagram after Heche was hospitalized.
Rob Schneider Roasted for Saying He’d ‘Absolutely’ Sacrifice His Career for His Right-Wing Political Beliefs
Rob Schneider has no qualms about publicly voicing his political beliefs, even if it jeopardizes his acting career at this point. That’s what he claimed to Glenn Beck earlier this week, and now, fans are asking just one question on Twitter: what career?. Schneider appeared on Glenn Beck’s podcast...
Alec Baldwin Says He Worried About His Own Safety After Donald Trump’s Comments About ‘Rust’ Shooting
Alec Baldwin told CNN that he worried about his own safety after comments made by former President Donald Trump in the aftermath of the shooting on the set of Rust. Shortly after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on the set of the movie Rust, Trump pinned the blame on Baldwin. During a rehearsal, the actor aimed his gun at Hutchins when it fired. Baldwin told CNN, in an interview that aired on Friday, “The former president of the United States said, he probably shot her on purpose. To me, [that was] the only time I thought about … that I worried about...
Jamie Foxx Has Stunned The Internet With His Flawless Impression Of Donald Trump
I'm sharing this not to bring attention to Donald Trump, but to showcase the sheer talent and brilliance of Jamie Foxx.
RELATED PEOPLE
Snoop Dogg Once Almost Beat up Vince Vaughn for Slapping Him in the Film ‘Starsky and Hutch’
Snoop Dogg initially didn’t take too kindly to Vince Vaughn striking him in ‘Starsky and Hutch,’ and was close to physically retaliating against his co-star.
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Says She’s ‘Honoring The 70s’ With New Album
Actress and singer Rita Wilson goes back to the 1970s for her new music project, ‘Now & Forever: Duets’ which is due out on September 27th. The collection of hit songs are performed with five country music singers including Keith Urban, Willie Nelson, Tim McGraw, Jimmie Allen, and Vince Gill.
Popculture
Hoda Kotb Reportedly Being Forced out for MSNBC Replacement, But Here's the Truth
Morning shows gossip is a staple of tabloids, even if there is plenty of evidence disproving their headlines. Today Show anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are the frequent targets lately, with constant rumors about a "rift" between the two. A more recent National Enquirer story claimed Guthrie was trying to push Kotb from the show and get her replaced with MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace.
Why Phil Hartman’s Murderer Was Featured in the ‘Saturday Night Live’ Opening Montage With Him
Before comedian Phil Hartman was murdered in 1998, his murderer was featured in the opening montage of 'Saturday Night Live' with him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
According to Lisa Kudrow, Jerry Seinfeld Believed ‘Seinfeld’ Was Responsible for the Success of ‘Friends’?
Jerry Seinfeld reportedly believed 'Seinfeld' was responsible for 'Friends' early success. At least, he insinuated it when he met Lisa Kudrow in the 1990s.
Sharon Stone Considered Stopping the Release of ‘Basic Instinct’ Because of Her Leg-Crossing Scene
Sharon Stone wanted to try and stop ‘Basic Instinct’ from being shown in theaters after seeing her much talked about leg-crossing scene.
Fox News
Sean Hannity: I have a message tonight for the baby brat in the hoodie, John Fetterman
Sean Hannity discussed how John Fetterman, who is running for Senate in Pennsylvania as a Democrat, is trying to "raise money" off of Hannity's name on "Hannity." SEAN HANNITY: I have a message tonight for the very lazy Bernie Sanders-loving socialist trust fund, baby brat in a hoodie that is now running as a Democrat for the Senate in Pennsylvania. Now he recently had a few choice words for yours truly, and he's trying to raise money off of my name. Fetterman wrote, quote, "It brings me no pleasure to ask, but are you familiar with the host of a little show on Fox News named Sean Hannity?
Maya Rudolph Tells David Spade Story About Meeting Kamala Harris After Her Viral SNL Impression
SNL alum Maya Rudolph explains her impression of Kamala Harris to David Spade and what it was like to meet the VP.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ashton Kutcher Is Stunned by Kim Kardashian’s Running Skills: ‘I Don’t Even Understand’
Fitness buddies! As Ashton Kutcher trains to run the New York City Marathon, he’s enlisted some famous pals to help him get in shape — including Kim Kardashian. “Excitement level, I’m at, like, 11 today. My friend, Kim, is here. I’m really, really stoked to have a conversation with her,” the Ranch alum, 44, said in a Thursday, September 1, Instagram video, promoting next week’s Peloton Tread episode of “Our Future Selves With Ashton Kutcher.”
New Documentary Makes Shocking Claim About Eric And Donald Trump Jr.'s Relationship
By many accounts, the Trump brothers are on the same page about many things — including some issues that maybe they shouldn't be, such as tax evasion (via Vanity Fair). Donald Jr. and Eric have been business partners and share so much in common, namely that they both call former president Donald Trump "dad." Both men said "I do" at Mar-a-Lago — although Eric is still married to his wife, Lara (via Town & Country).
‘The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Lands New Hosting Gig Amid Tensions on Show
The View doesn’t return for another brand new season for a few more weeks, however, the tension ensues off-screen. With the long-running talk show heading into its 26th season with not one but two brand new panelists, show stalwart Whoopi Goldberg has landed a secondary hosting gig as The View fans continue to call for her dismissal.
Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Reacts After Chris Rock Cracked A Joke About Her Death On Stage
It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the public is still reeling from the wild events from the night. Specifically, when Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock on TV shortly before winning the Best Actor award. Folks have largely rallied around Rock in the wake of this incident, but the comic has gotten in some hot water lately over his stand-up, where he made a reference to the death of Nicole Brown Simpson. And now her sister Tanya Brown has reacted after Rock made a connection between The Slap and Simpson’s murder while on stage.
Trouble In The White House: Bill & Hillary Clinton's Biggest Relationship Rumors & Scandals
One of the most talked-about marriages in American politics is the nearly 50 year union between Bill and Hillary Clinton. The political powerhouses have been joined at the hip since the early 1970s, with Bill popping the question in 1973. The couple later tied the knot in 1975 and welcomed their first and only daughter, Chelsea, five years later.Throughout their high-profile professional lives, their relationship has been rocked by everything from the pressures of their bustling careers to infidelity. EX-HILLARY CLINTON AIDE HUMA ABEDIN DETAILS SEXUAL ASSAULT BY U.S. SENATOR IN NEW BOOK: 'ALL I WANTED WAS FOR THE LAST...
hotnewhiphop.com
Zoë Kravitz Admits She Regrets Response To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock At Oscars
Zoë Kravitz says that she regrets her response to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. Reflecting on her criticism of the incident as well as the backlash that followed in a new interview with the Wall Street Journal, Kravitz says she wishes she handled it differently.
Bill Maher And Rob Schneider Defend Jay Leno, Take On Homeless Issue On ‘Club Random’ Podcast
Former Tonight Show host Jay Leno is one of the greatest people, according to Bill Maher. But there’s a certain faction that doesn’t agree, he adds. “I don’t understand this animosity that comes from some people.” Maher joined with comedian/actor Rob Schneider for a candid conversation about fellow comedians and actors, with a dollop of politics, as part of Maher’s regular Club Random podcast, released each Sunday on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google. This week’s edition was no-holds-barred, as the two outspoken comics riffed in a wide-ranging discussion. Regarding Leno, Schneider said any bad blood was “Just jealousy. Could you believe there’s...
Comments / 62