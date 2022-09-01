BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Soccer (2-2-2) ended its match against Belmont (1-1-3) in a 0-0 tie on Sunday afternoon in Bowling Green. “I thought we did a good job of controlling the tempo in the game, especially in the second half,” said head coach Jason Neidell. “I thought our shot selection was pretty poor…I thought we could have been a little more creative and found ways to get into the other team’s box and create some better chances for ourselves. Credit to Belmont, they’re a pretty stingy defense.”

