WBKO
Lady Topper Soccer Draws with Belmont
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Soccer (2-2-2) ended its match against Belmont (1-1-3) in a 0-0 tie on Sunday afternoon in Bowling Green. “I thought we did a good job of controlling the tempo in the game, especially in the second half,” said head coach Jason Neidell. “I thought our shot selection was pretty poor…I thought we could have been a little more creative and found ways to get into the other team’s box and create some better chances for ourselves. Credit to Belmont, they’re a pretty stingy defense.”
WBKO
Tops surge to 49-17 late-night road victory over Hawaii
HONOLULU, Hi. (WBKO) - WKU is 2-0 for the first time since 2015. The Tops can boast about their hot start after a fashionably late 49-17 victory over the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in the program’s first-ever matchup in Honolulu. After boasting their air-raid offense with new quarterback Austin Reed,...
WBKO
Bowling Green Noon Lions Club hosts 33rd annual Run for Sight
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Held annually on Labor Day, it’s the second oldest running race in Bowling Green. This morning, it was held in Covington Woods Park. The Lions Club Run for Sight is continuing their mission to raise money benefitting child and adult eyesight conservation in Bowling Green and Warren County. They also help with other community organizations such as the Salvation Army.
WBKO
Bananas for apples: Jackson’s Orchard celebrates Labor Day weekend with Applefest
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was certainly golden and delicious at Jackson’s Orchard this weekend as Applefest was in full swing. Applefest is the kickoff for apple season at the orchard. Guests can have their pick, from the various apples the orchard grows. Guests are are able to...
WBKO
Boating Safety for Labor Day Weekend
The latest news and weather. Here's a look at the WKU Football team's first-half action in its 49-17 win over Hawaii. Corvette Hall of Fame welcomes three new inductees.
WBKO
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero of the Month: Wes Marklin
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - September’s Hometown Hero of the Month is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. On the first Sunday of every month, Hughes and Coleman will choose a previously recognized Hometown Hero to receive a $500 check for their favorite charity or organization, honoring them as the Hughes and Coleman Hero of the Month.
WBKO
Lost River Cave shuts down operations again due to ongoing “suds” issue
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lost River Cave has had to shut down their operations again following their ongoing “suds” problem. The Cave’s staff and management were left with no other options than to close down during one of their busiest weekends of the summer season- Labor Day.
WBKO
Cave City Welcome Center takes décor in a new direction with throwback sign
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tourists and visitors at the Cave City Welcome Center are being greeted by a blast from the past. It all started when the Cave City Welcome Center’s Glenn Bray was shown a directional sign from the mid-20th century by local historian Linda Hunt. “That...
WBKO
Chances for Rain Backing Down Mid-week
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Labor Day was nicer overall, with most places getting through the day with little or no rain. The risk for a shower or storm is still present heading into Tuesday, however. Unsettled weather carries over into Tuesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The best chance...
WBKO
Strong storm and localized flooding potential through tonight
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Numerous showers and thunderstorms will move through our viewing area for the rest of our Saturday. Some of these storms could be on the stronger to severe side. With these storms we’ll see periods of heavy downpours, which could lead to flooding in some spots....
WBKO
Locally Heavy Rainfall Possible into Labor Day
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Unsettled weather continues for the remainder of our holiday weekend. Expect periodic showers and storms into Monday, with potential for more heavy rainfall. Occasional showers and storms will be a part of our holiday weekend. We’ll see periods of heavy downpours, which could lead to...
WBKO
Flood watch still in effect for Labor Day
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Labor Day! After a wet weekend, a flood watch is still in effect for much of our viewing area through 10pm tonight. Widely scattered showers are expected later this morning and afternoon. Repeating rounds of heavy rain has brought on the concern for some...
WBKO
UPDATE: Missing pilot found dead
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The pilot and the helicopter who went missing in South Central Kentucky over the weekend have been located, but officials tell us the pilot, David Stone, did not survive. Marcus Thurman, the Deputy Director of the Glasgow-Barren County Emergency Management told us the small jet...
WBKO
Boat safety during Labor Day weekend at Barren River Lake
LUCAS, Ky. (WBKO) - Labor Day weekend has arrived and many families are hitting the waters for a relaxing three-day weekend. With an influx of people celebrating the holiday weekend on the water comes an increase of boats on the water. Gracie Delk, the Boat Rental Manager at the Barren...
