ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBKO

Lady Topper Soccer Draws with Belmont

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Soccer (2-2-2) ended its match against Belmont (1-1-3) in a 0-0 tie on Sunday afternoon in Bowling Green. “I thought we did a good job of controlling the tempo in the game, especially in the second half,” said head coach Jason Neidell. “I thought our shot selection was pretty poor…I thought we could have been a little more creative and found ways to get into the other team’s box and create some better chances for ourselves. Credit to Belmont, they’re a pretty stingy defense.”
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Tops surge to 49-17 late-night road victory over Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hi. (WBKO) - WKU is 2-0 for the first time since 2015. The Tops can boast about their hot start after a fashionably late 49-17 victory over the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in the program’s first-ever matchup in Honolulu. After boasting their air-raid offense with new quarterback Austin Reed,...
HONOLULU, HI
WBKO

Bowling Green Noon Lions Club hosts 33rd annual Run for Sight

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Held annually on Labor Day, it’s the second oldest running race in Bowling Green. This morning, it was held in Covington Woods Park. The Lions Club Run for Sight is continuing their mission to raise money benefitting child and adult eyesight conservation in Bowling Green and Warren County. They also help with other community organizations such as the Salvation Army.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bowling Green, KY
Bowling Green, KY
Sports
City
Field, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
WBKO

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero of the Month: Wes Marklin

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - September’s Hometown Hero of the Month is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. On the first Sunday of every month, Hughes and Coleman will choose a previously recognized Hometown Hero to receive a $500 check for their favorite charity or organization, honoring them as the Hughes and Coleman Hero of the Month.
FRANKLIN, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wku#Soccer History#Wku Softball#E A Diddle Arena
WBKO

Chances for Rain Backing Down Mid-week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Labor Day was nicer overall, with most places getting through the day with little or no rain. The risk for a shower or storm is still present heading into Tuesday, however. Unsettled weather carries over into Tuesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The best chance...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Strong storm and localized flooding potential through tonight

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Numerous showers and thunderstorms will move through our viewing area for the rest of our Saturday. Some of these storms could be on the stronger to severe side. With these storms we’ll see periods of heavy downpours, which could lead to flooding in some spots....
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Locally Heavy Rainfall Possible into Labor Day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Unsettled weather continues for the remainder of our holiday weekend. Expect periodic showers and storms into Monday, with potential for more heavy rainfall. Occasional showers and storms will be a part of our holiday weekend. We’ll see periods of heavy downpours, which could lead to...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Flood watch still in effect for Labor Day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Labor Day! After a wet weekend, a flood watch is still in effect for much of our viewing area through 10pm tonight. Widely scattered showers are expected later this morning and afternoon. Repeating rounds of heavy rain has brought on the concern for some...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
WBKO

UPDATE: Missing pilot found dead

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The pilot and the helicopter who went missing in South Central Kentucky over the weekend have been located, but officials tell us the pilot, David Stone, did not survive. Marcus Thurman, the Deputy Director of the Glasgow-Barren County Emergency Management told us the small jet...
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

Boat safety during Labor Day weekend at Barren River Lake

LUCAS, Ky. (WBKO) - Labor Day weekend has arrived and many families are hitting the waters for a relaxing three-day weekend. With an influx of people celebrating the holiday weekend on the water comes an increase of boats on the water. Gracie Delk, the Boat Rental Manager at the Barren...
LUCAS, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy