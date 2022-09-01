ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

3 reasons why Braves will win NL East over Mets

The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets are locked in a tight division race atop the NL East. The Philadelphia Phillies are trying to hang on, but their best bet is to play for a Wild Card spot. The Mets lead the division as of story’s publication. Atlanta is still alive and well in the […] The post 3 reasons why Braves will win NL East over Mets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
ClutchPoints

Yankees’ Gleyber Torres gets brutally honest on his abysmal second half

New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres, much like the rest of the team, has looked like a shell of himself during the second half of the 2022 MLB season. After the Yankees dominated the first half of the year, getting off to a record-setting start and appearing on pace for a historic season, the wheels […] The post Yankees’ Gleyber Torres gets brutally honest on his abysmal second half appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Yankees’ true stance on shortstop Anthony Volpe’s potential, revealed

The New York Yankees decided against parting ways with all of their top-three ranked prospects ahead of the MLB trade deadline, including shortstop Anthony Volpe. Even as Volpe, who currently ranks at No. 5 in MLB.com’s prospect rankings, was regularly in the rumor mill regarding a possible move away from the Yankees, he stayed put […] The post Rumor: Yankees’ true stance on shortstop Anthony Volpe’s potential, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

Giancarlo Stanton exits Yankees game vs. Twins with apparent injury

The New York Yankees were dealt yet another worrying injury blow on Monday after Giancarlo Stanton was removed from the bout against the Minnesota Twins ahead of his at-bat in the eighth inning. Stanton, who was hitless in the game, appeared to tweak something while swinging the bat in the middle innings. He remained in […] The post Giancarlo Stanton exits Yankees game vs. Twins with apparent injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Yankees#Athletic
ClutchPoints

3 reasons why latest stretch cements Yankees’ Aaron Judge as AL MVP over Shohei Ohtani

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge has been on a tear as of late. Judge hit his 54th home run of the season, a two-run bomb in a 5-2 victory against the Minnesota Twins, powering the Yankees to another victory to protect their AL East lead over the Tampa Bay Rays. He tied the polarizing Alex Rodriguez for most home runs hit by a right-handed Yankee hitter, and he remains on pace to shatter Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 HRs in a single season.
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

Yankees get major Harrison Bader update amid brutal Andrew Benintendi injury

Andrew Benintendi will require surgery after it was revealed that he broke the hook of his hamate bone. His season is not necessarily over, but it is a major setback. However, Harrison Bader may be able to return from his injury sooner rather than later. Aaron Boone shared that Bader may be in line to […] The post Yankees get major Harrison Bader update amid brutal Andrew Benintendi injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

‘Most competitive we’ve been all year’: Bo Bichette’s scary Blue Jays message to MLB after monster three-HR game

Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays are on a tear, becoming a bigger threat to leapfrog the Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Yankees in the American League East division each day. After winning both games in Monday’s doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards, Bichette and the Blue Jays inched even closer to the top of the division while also strengthening their grip on one of the wild-card spots in the AL.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Ryne Nelson makes history that will give Diamondbacks hope for the future

The leap from the minors to the big leagues is the most difficult one to make. It is hard enough for elite prospects but they will get every opportunity to make their mark anyway. Fringe prospects, when given a chance to show what they’re capable of, are the ones that must seize the opportunity, grab it by the scruff of its neck, and never let it go. For the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Ryne Nelson, his transition to the MLB was as good as any.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
197K+
Followers
108K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy