ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 1

Related
wcyb.com

1 dead in fatal Wise County crash

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — One man is dead in a fatal two-vehicle crash in Wise County. It happened just before 1 p.m. Thursday on Route 63 in St. Paul. According to police, two others were taken to the hospital, but have since been released. The name of the...
WISE COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
wcyb.com

Top 5 Tuesday Rankings: September 6, 2022

Three is a bit of a shakeup in this week's Top 5 Tuesday rankings. In Tennessee, Unicoi County replaces David Crockett after the Pioneers loss last week. There is a new number one in Virginia after Abingdon's loss, and that is Ridgeview. Union and Central also jump into this week's poll.
TENNESSEE STATE
wcyb.com

Debate over ranked-choice voting heats up after Alaska primary

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (TND) — A heated debate among politicians surrounding ranked-choice voting has ignited since Alaska’s primary election. Some lawmakers say the electoral system “gives all Americans a voice” and is “sensible” to weed out extreme candidates, while others call it a “scam” that “disenfranchises voters.”
ALASKA STATE
wcyb.com

Twin Valley High School suspends varsity football program for season

PILGRIM'S KNOB, Va. (WCYB) — Twin Valley High School has suspended its varsity football program for this season. A school official confirmed the information in a Facebook post made on the school's athletics page on Tuesday. Here is the full statement made on Facebook:. Due to unforeseen circumstances which...
PILGRIM'S KNOB, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy