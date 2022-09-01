Read full article on original website
Rapha Foundation partners with United Way of Southwest Virginia for donation
ABINGDON, Va. — More help from United Way is heading to parts of Southwest Virginia impacted by flood damage. The Rapha Foundation donated $25,000 for the Wise County Disaster Fund. The funds will assist in the long term recovery for those who face property damage from the flooding on July 28th.
