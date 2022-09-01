ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles-area cooling centers helping seniors beat the heat

By Marc Sternfield
 4 days ago

As temperatures reach into the triple digits across many parts of the Southland, cooling centers have become a haven for those without air conditioning.

Los Angeles County has opened 160 cooling centers. Click here to see a map and see hours of operation.

KTLA’s Kareen Wynter visited a cooling center at the Canoga Park Senior Citizens’ Center on Thursday.

