Los Angeles-area cooling centers helping seniors beat the heat
As temperatures reach into the triple digits across many parts of the Southland, cooling centers have become a haven for those without air conditioning.
Los Angeles County has opened 160 cooling centers. Click here to see a map and see hours of operation.Flex Alert issued for 2nd consecutive day in SoCal
KTLA’s Kareen Wynter visited a cooling center at the Canoga Park Senior Citizens’ Center on Thursday.
