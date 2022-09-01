Read full article on original website
Plumas County News
Body of missing paddle boarder found at Frenchman
The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed this afternoon that the body of a missing paddle boarder has been located. According to Sheriff’s spokesman Chandler Peay, dispatch received a call at 2:18 yesterday afternoon, Sept. 4, about a paddle boarder who had vanished under the water at Frenchman Lake.
Plumas County News
Plumas residents should plan for a countywide power outage on Labor Day
Plumas County Sheriff Todd Johns reached out to Plumas News to alert residents of the potential for a countywide power outage on Labor Day, Sept. 5. Sheriff Johns said that he had been alerted by PG&E that Plumas would be one of 10 counties impacted if the power grid reaches capacity. No time for the outage was given.
Plumas County News
Close encounters with bears – Plumas residents share their stories
The calls come into dispatch; the pictures appear on Facebook; no doubt you have seen one yourself — there seem to be bears everywhere this year. I wrote a story about a Quincy couple who awoke to find a bear rummaging in their kitchen a couple of weeks ago. It struck a chord with a lot of people who have had their own experience with the furry creatures and Plumas News is printing some of them below.
Plumas County News
Will your power be shut off? Here’s a tool to help you find out
California’s extreme heat is pushing the power grid to maximum capacity and the Plumas County Sheriff received word yesterday that Plumas is on the list of 10 counties that could have their power shut off at some point today, Sept. 5. Cal ISO (a nonprofit public benefit corporation that...
Plumas County News
Denim and Diamonds hosted by Chester Rotary
The Rotary Club of Chester held its inaugural “Denim and Diamonds” event Sept. 3 to raise money for its Children’s Playground Fund. The fund is a two- to three-year project to replace the aging playground equipment the club sponsored over 20 years ago. Cheers went up as one of the many ‘Pick a Pocket’ winners were announced. The winner of the door prize, a diamond ring appraised at $2,100 was Tom Young who lives in the Lake Almanor Country Club and also happened to be the person that donated all the Great Basin Brewery products that were poured at the event. Congratulations!
Plumas County News
The Quincy Star Follies return for its 10th show
The Quincy Star Follies, celebrating its 10th show, will rock the fairgrounds on Oct. 28-29 with shows at 6 and 8 p.m. Tickets will be available, starting Oct. 1, online at www.frc.edu/foundation and at Quincy Provisions. If you purchased tickets for the 2020 show, you can exchange them at Quincy Provisions for your new tickets, but please do so before Oct. 10.
Plumas County News
Daniel Joseph Ledwig
Daniel Joseph Ledwig passed away surrounded by loved ones, on August 17, 2022, at the age of 72. His battle with serious medical issues in recent years showed his courage in facing life challenges with a smile. Despite the pain, Daniel came out a hero and stayed strong until the end.
