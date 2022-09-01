The Rotary Club of Chester held its inaugural “Denim and Diamonds” event Sept. 3 to raise money for its Children’s Playground Fund. The fund is a two- to three-year project to replace the aging playground equipment the club sponsored over 20 years ago. Cheers went up as one of the many ‘Pick a Pocket’ winners were announced. The winner of the door prize, a diamond ring appraised at $2,100 was Tom Young who lives in the Lake Almanor Country Club and also happened to be the person that donated all the Great Basin Brewery products that were poured at the event. Congratulations!

