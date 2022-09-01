Read full article on original website
Franklin’s London top local finisher at Mercy Franklin Classic
Franklin resident Suzanne London was the first female finisher in the Mercy Franklin Catholic 10K Monday morning in downtown Franklin. London, a member of the Franklin Road Runners, finished in 38 minutes, 21 seconds to capture the female crown at the annual race, which included an early morning 10K followed by a 5K race and a 1K kids fun run. The Labor Day tradition is in its 23rd year.
Commentary: No win weather night for WillCo football
SPRING HILL – I’ve lived in Middle Tennessee all of my life, save a few months at a time in college. One thing I’ve never witnessed is a weather night like Friday night. Every game played in Williamson County was affected by an unusual weather pattern that waited until about 6:30 p.m. to develop, then rolled thunderstorms and pouring rain through the area like bowling balls on the return rack. Oh, we’ve seen rain like this before, but never accompanied by the near non-stop lightning produced.
Football: Brentwood, Ravenwood, Indy and Page close weather-stretched region wins
Due to inclement weather throughout Williamson County Friday, four high school football games were delayed and finished through the week. At Summit High School, Brentwood wrapped up a Region 7-6A win by playing the final 12 minutes, 59 seconds of their 21-0 victory on Sunday. The two teams tried to wait out the lightning delays Friday night before the game was rescheduled after midnight.
