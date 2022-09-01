ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

Antique Car Cruise back in Altoona this weekend

By Jack McCune
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — This weekend antique cars will rev up their engines and shut down downtown Altoona all for a good cause.

The annual Downtown Altoona Cruise-In from the Blair County Antique Auto Club is back on Saturday at Heritage Plaza from 2:30 to 8 p.m. All are welcome to bring their antique cars for a $5 donation, and all proceeds will go to a local charity to be named later.

Event organizers say there’s no judging, and no preparation is required. Event organizer Rick Spielvogle set the example by showing off his 1962 Dodge truck that has rust marks and different shades of paint.

Megabus and Fullington partner to expand services

“As you can see, it’s a bring-what-you-got show,” Spielvogle said. “And here’s one of the examples of bring what you got. Don’t be afraid to bring them down, because if they’re any worse than this, you really got a treasure.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CqCeR_0hejGhLy00
    Spielvogle encourages all antique car owners to bring their cars in for the cruise on Saturday.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fT9fm_0hejGhLy00
    The Altoona Antique car show also has their very own t-shirt design

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Car owners will also have a chance to show off their rides in an hour-long cruise around the downtown streets. The cruise starts at 2:30 p.m., but Spielvogle said cars can start lining up at 11:30 a.m.

Food will be available, all from non-profit vendors.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Hollidaysburg Heritage Guided Tours announce fall dates

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hollidaysburg Heritage will once again be offering guided tours this fall season where history buffs, residents and visitors can explore the town’s storied past. 3 guided tours will be available to choose from on five dates starting on Saturday, Sept. 10 that include Historic Homes of Allegheny & Walnut Streets, […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Altoona holds Labor Day parade

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — As Labor Day approaches residents in Altoona gathered for their annual parade through downtown. The parade was open to the public and spectators lined up and down 17th Street. Multiple local businesses along with the Altoona High School Marching Band participated in the parade. The parade took place through 17th Street […]
ALTOONA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Altoona, PA
Cars
City
Altoona, PA
Altoona, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
WTAJ

2022 Cambria County Arts & Heritage Festival schedule

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The fourth annual Cambria County Arts & Heritage Festival is just days away with tons of fun scheduled for the whole family. The festival kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 10, running through the 11th, and is being hosted by the Laurel Highlands Historical Village. The festival takes place at Duman […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Blair County non-profit emphasizes hunting safety for younger hunters

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — As hunting season approaches in Central Pennsylvania, a non-profit is highlighting safety for its younger hunters. The Blair County Game, Fish and Forestry Association are offering youth shooting lessons and tips every Monday from 5:30 to 8 p.m. starting next Monday, Sept. 12, and going through the end of November. […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Centre fire company extracts driver after car crash

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – According to the Hope Fire Company Facebook post, there was a crash that resulted in entrapment on Monday, Sept. 5. This morning at 6 a.m. the Philipsburg Fire Department responded to a crash on Railroad Street (State Route 322) in Rush Township. Chief 57 arrived on the scene to find […]
PHILIPSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Cruise#Linus Travel#Antique Car#Local Life#Vehicles#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Car Show#Vehicle Shows#Dodge#Megabus#The Altoona Antique#Nexstar Media Inc
WTAJ

Learn about the Horseshoe Curve at upcoming display event

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Happening this weekend in Blair County is the living history display — “Altoona at Work.” This display, at the world-famous Horseshoe Curve, will highlight the hardworking Irish immigrants who built the Mainline between 1851 and 1854. Re-enactors will give hands-on interpretation and educational programs that cover the history of the […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

DuBois YMCA to host blood drive

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The DuBois YMCA will be hosting an American Red Cross Blood drive. Starting Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 11:30 a.m. through 5 p.m. the blood drive will take place in the YMCA’s multi-purpose room. You an register online at the American Red Cross Website.
DUBOIS, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
WTAJ

Punxsy man declared dead after crashing into house

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Punxsutawney man was declared dead at the scene after his truck reportedly left the road and hit a two-story house. According to the report, 66-year-old David Hepler was driving a Ford F-150XLT Monday morning, Sept. 5, on Ringgold Timblin Road (Route 3003) in Ringgold Township. At around 8:40 a.m., […]
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
PennLive.com

Plane leaves runway, crashes into woods at Pa. airport

Authorities are investigating a plane crash that took place Friday at the Clearfield Lawrence Airport, according to a story from WJAC. Police told the news station that the plane was attempting to take off when it left the runway and crashed into a wooded area. No injuries were reported according...
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

Crews respond after plane leaves runway in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – On Friday, Sept. 2 Clearfield emergency services responded to an aircraft emergency. According to the Lawrence Township Volunteer Fire Company a small single engine Skyhawk went of the runway, resulting in what they called an aircraft emergency. The incident occurred at Clearfield Lawrence Airport and no injuries were reported. According […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

Altoona Benefiting THON holds fundraising car wash

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Penn State group Altoona Benefiting THON hosted a car wash fundraiser Saturday. The car wash took place at Professional’s Auto Body in Duncansville from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Residents were able to stop by the free carwash and were able to donate as much as they were willing […]
DUNCANSVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Bison band alumni invited to participate in homecoming performance

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Clearfield is inviting all their Bison alumni band members back to participate in the halftime show during the Homecoming game on Sept. 23. Past members of all ages and graduating years are invited and encouraged to wear red and black to join in for an evening of fun and music. […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

WEATHER ALERT: Flood Watch Issued for Jefferson County

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Flood Watch has been issued for Jefferson County and surrounding areas. exploreJefferson.com Weather Alerts for the Jefferson County area are brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following weather alert at 3:04 a.m. on...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy