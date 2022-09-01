ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 33

Anthony Williams
3d ago

democrats don't talk about what they are doing for the people the only thing they do is bash their opponent and the sheep follow

Reply(6)
10
Yorkiemom
3d ago

Fetterman and Shapiro all the way! VOTE BLUE and send these hate filled, anti everything, say no repulicans home!!!!!!🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊

Reply(5)
10
M D
3d ago

Voting Red. Can't afford more criminals on the streets. Can't afford the Democrats economy.

Reply
9
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
Local
Pennsylvania Society
State
Ohio State
City
California, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Ohio Township, PA
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Doug Mastriano and Josh Shapiro are the nominees in the November 2022 Pennsylvania Governor’s race. Shapiro, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary, currently serves as the commonwealth’s Attorney General. Mastriano, who ran in a crowded primary, is a State Senator representing Franklin County who received more than 40% of the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Who’s running for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania?

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Republican Pat Toomey’s Senate seat will soon be up for grabs, the May 17 primary has come and gone and Pennsylvania has two nominees who will be on the ballot come November. Ahead of voting day, abc27 has compiled information on each candidate still in the running and those who ran during […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Trippi
Person
Malcolm Kenyatta
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Josh Shapiro
YourErie

This Week In Pennsylvania: Jen Smith

(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about former President Donald Trump being in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday, as well as how the war of words between Dr. Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman intensified. Get daily news, weather, breaking […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Jake Corman spent more than any other Republican State Senate candidate or officeholder in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Republican State Senate candidates and officeholders have spent $9.9 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state senators and candidates, Jake Corman III has spent more than any other Republican. Corman is the representative for Pennsylvania State Senate District 34 and ran for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022. Corman...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
eriereader.com

Erie At Large: The Last Line of Defense

Mail-in ballots begin to arrive in mailboxes across the commonwealth shortly after Monday, Sept. 19, the first day counties can begin to deliver mail-in ballots. That means sometime between then and Tuesday, Nov. 8 — Election Day — voters will have to make a decision about the future of the commonwealth and the future of our country. Moreover, the outcomes of this election are likely to have a significant impact on our next presidential election in 2024, as many of the people on the ballot this year — and their cronies in state and federal government — continue to deny the results of the 2020 presidential election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Counties with the most seniors in Pennsylvania

(STACKER) — Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac#Florida Legislature#First Target#Politics State#Racism#Republican#Democratic#The U S Senate#Pennsylvanians
abc27.com

Counties with the oldest homes in Pennsylvania

(STACKER) — There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Gov. Wolf, Lt. Gov. Fetterman announce new program to pardon PA residents with non-violent, marijuana-related convictions

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman on Thursday announced a coordinated effort for a one-time, large-scale pardoning project for people with select minor, non-violent marijuana criminal convictions. "I have repeatedly called on our Republican-led General Assembly to support the legalization of adult-use marijuana, but they’ve yet to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
WTAJ

Wolf administration highlights programs that feed Pennsylvanians

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – To kick off hunger action month, Governor Wolf’s administration highlighted programs that help feed Pennsylvanians. The Departments of Agriculture and Human Services were joined today by Minority Chair of the Senate Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee Senator Judy Schwank and charitable food organizations at the Capitol Hunger Garden. They gather to raise […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
explorejeffersonpa.com

Gov. Wolf: $2,000 Direct Payments to Pennsylvanians ‘Will Make a Life-Changing Difference for Families in Communities Across the Commonwealth’

SHARPSBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Representative Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg to call on Pennsylvania’s General Assembly to pass legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians. “This money...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
178K+
Followers
74K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy