Penn State’s Sean Clifford named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford’s five-touchdown game in the Nittany Lions’ come-from-behind 35-31 win at Purdue has earned him Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors. Clifford has won the award three times in his career. He shared the honor with Nebraska running back Anthony Grant. Clifford...
Penn State-Ohio X factors: Players, coaches to watch in the Lions’ home opener on Saturday
Penn State is a prohibitive favorite Saturday when it faces Ohio at Beaver Stadium. James Franklin’s Nittany Lions opened the 2022 season in thrilling fashion, rallying to edge Purdue 35-31 in a Thursday night prime time contest in West Lafayette.
Can former Penn State QB Will Levis win the Heisman? Kentucky passer got off to a good start, but experts say big tests are coming
The Will Levis for Heisman whispers were there heading into the season. Really, they were more than whispers. Just a week ago, the Lexington Herald-Leader broke down what it believed the former Penn State passer turned Kentucky Wildcat would have to do to be named college football’s best player. He is on the odds lists — way down there — being put out in Vegas for the award, although he told the newspaper he “doesn’t look at that stuff.”
Former Penn State, Steelers TE Jesse James has a new NFL home
Former Penn State standout Jesse James has a new NFL team, and he was on the field for practice Monday morning ahead of this week’s regular-season opener. James, who started his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers and spent last season with the Chicago Bears, has signed with the Cleveland Browns after visiting with the team last week.
Carlisle senior forward Rhyan Mitchell secures first scholarship offer
Passion and accountability are two things Rhyan Mitchell is looking for at the next stage of her athletic career. Well, one potential location surfaced earlier this week for the Carlisle girls basketball standout. With head coach Kelsey Stasyszyn making the announcement on social media, Mitchell confirmed that her first basketball...
State College’s Marlee Kwasnica leads the way as Little Lions have strong cross country showing
Shikellamy’s Brianna Hennett edged out State College’s Marlee Kwasnica in a back-and-forth cross country race Saturday. Hennett finished the race in 18:55 while Kwasnica came in at 19:00.
Aubrey Strohecker’s 3 goals help Mifflin County girls soccer take down Williamsport
Aubrey Strohecker continued her hot start to the season with three goals in a 3-0 Mifflin County girls soccer win over Williamsport. Mackenzie Peachey had an assist, and Katie Bickhart had two. Elizabeth Shultz had Williamsport’s goal.
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (9/3/22)
Obituaries from the Perry County Times, Sept. 3, 2022:. John T. Hefenfinger Jr., 79, of Duncannon passed away Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Harrisburg Hospital, one day before his 80th birthday. He was born Aug. 19, 1942, in Harrisburg to the late Constance S. (Ciccocioppo) and John T. Hefenfinger Sr.
Nittany Mall casino plan draws opposition, but there’s little College Township can do
No official action was taken during a lengthy College Township Council meeting Thursday night, but the board discussed the proposed mini-casino at the Nittany Mall and what, if anything, they could do to intervene. Over the past two years, the council has received countless letters from people regarding the casino....
Royal Rangers earn aviation merit with help from central Pa. aviation clubs
A Royal Rangers Action Camp was held from Aug. 25-28 at a “base camp” provided by Crossroads Community Church in Mechanicsburg. It involved 21 Royal Rangers from Outposts in Pennsylvania, Delaware, New York, and other surrounding states. Events took place at Carlisle Airport and Capital City Airport. These...
Perry County Fair queen takes role seriously: ‘I’m incredibly proud of my agricultural heritage’
Sarah Radel of Duncannon, daughter of Thomas and Judi Radel, was crowned the 2022 Perry County Fair queen on Aug. 16. She succeeds 2021′s winner, Autumn Moore, as one of the top representatives for the fair. Born on a fourth-generation farm, earning the Keystone Degree from the Future Farmers...
Flood watch issued for parts of central Pa. through Tuesday
A slow moving system is bringing much-needed rain to central Pennsylvania, and along with it the possibility for flooding. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Perry, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon and Cumberland counties. Flood watches are issued when conditions are favorable for flooding. Showers and thunderstorms are...
Jersey Shore restaurant where celebrities dined closes after 28 years
Betty McHugh sat at a window table inside Nero’s Italian Steakhouse at Caesars Atlantic City an hour before its Friday evening opening, looking at pictures of celebrities she had collected over her years as general manager. George Burns, Muhammad Ali, Tony Bennett and Don Rickles, just to name a...
Family searches for missing Cumberland County woman
A Cumberland County woman’s family is searching for her after she was last seen in Carlisle. Amy Stezin, 58, was last seen leaving her apartment on Rellim Street in Carlisle, Pennsylvania Aug. 21, according to Nikki Stezin, Amy’s sister-in-law. A missing person report was filed Aug. 25. “We...
Plane leaves runway, crashes into woods at Pa. airport
Authorities are investigating a plane crash that took place Friday at the Clearfield Lawrence Airport, according to a story from WJAC. Police told the news station that the plane was attempting to take off when it left the runway and crashed into a wooded area. No injuries were reported according...
Railroad crossing work to affect Route 15 traffic in Union County beginning Thursday
WINFIELD - Reconstruction of a railroad crossing will affect Route 15 traffic in Winfield in Union County for about two weeks beginning Thursday. One lane of traffic will be maintained during most of project while it is being completed by a contractor for North Shore Railroad of Northumberland in conjunction with the PennDOT.
