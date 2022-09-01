OTSEGO TOWNSHIP, IN (WTVB) – Three persons were injured Saturday afternoon in a car/motorcycle crash at the intersection of State Road 1 and County Road 500 South. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office says the crash was reported at about 1:51 p.m.. An initial crash investigation indicated a black 2003 Ford Taurus driven by 71 year old Frankie Handshoe of Hamilton, Indiana, was eastbound on 500 South at the intersection of SR 1 when Handshoe pulled out into the path of a southbound motorcycle after having stopped at the stop sign. The motorcycle was 2009 Harley-Davidson being operated by 51 year old John King of Garrett, Indiana. King was unable to avoid the Ford and King struck the driver’s side. King was treated at the scene and then transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne where he was reported in serious but stable condition. Handshoe and his passenger, 49 year old Georgie Teegardin, of Hamilton, Indiana, were both treated at the scene and then transported to Cameron Memorial Community Hospital for further treatment in stable condition. King was not wearing helmet at the time of the crash. Handshoe and Teegardin were both wearing seatbelts. The crash is still under investigation. Assisting the Sheriff’s Office at the scene were Angola Police, Hamilton Police, Hamilton Fire Rescue, and Steuben County EMS.

STEUBEN COUNTY, IN ・ 8 HOURS AGO