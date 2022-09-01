Read full article on original website
fortwaynesnbc.com
Labor Day plans included a picnic from folks at the UAW Local 2209
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Many Americans are enjoying the day off from their “9 to 5″ jobs, especially some folks in downtown Fort Wayne. Each year the federal holiday is marked by parades and picnics, including here in Fort Wayne. The UAW local 2209 chapter hosted the annual event. Union members and their families, all workers and retirees, all under one pavilion to indulge in a hot dog or two, chili and more. Organizers like to put on this event to give back to the community that they say is always there for them.
WANE-TV
Johnny Appleseed Festival announces shift in layout
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Johnny Appleseed Festival is around the corner, and this year’s layout will look a little different. Organizers announced Sunday morning on Facebook one of the “biggest changes ever at the festival.” Vendors and reenactors with Trappers N’ Traders will now be in a different area of the park.
wfft.com
28-year-old Devon Causey reaches for pro card
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - From college athlete, to businessman, to one of the top bodybuilders in the country, it's without question 28-year-old Devon Causey is making a name for himself. After facing down points in his life, the Kentucky State alumnus found a way to shine his light and...
Fort Wayne Arts Festival to return to Jefferson Pointe
33 local and regional artists will show off original artwork and interact with festival goers and art collectors
wfft.com
Part of East Wayne Street will close for sewer work
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- East Wayne Street between Glasgow Avenue and South Anthony Boulevard will close Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 7:30 a.m. This will last about 90 days as crews work on storm water and sewer upgrades. It is part of the Consent Decree and Long-Term Control Plan to...
WANE-TV
2 trapped in semi rollover crash on highway in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were trapped inside of a semitrailer that rolled off a highway exit ramp Sunday morning in Fort Wayne, according to a Facebook post from the Southwest Allen County Fire District. The fire district responded around 8:45 a.m. to reports of a semi...
WANE-TV
Work to protect Maumee River begins with road closure for sewer upgrades
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A project to protect the Maumee River is starting with sewer upgrades and a three-month road closure, the City of Fort Wayne said in a release Monday. A section of East Wayne Street between Glasgow Avenue and South Anthony Boulevard is closing Tuesday at...
WANE-TV
Head out to the Grabill Country Fair
GRABILL, Ind. (WANE) – Thursday marks the start of the 49th annual Grabill Country Fair. One of the fair’s board members stopped by WANE 15 to tell us about this year’s event. See the interview above for more details. The Grabill Country Fair is September 8-10 in...
wtvbam.com
Three persons injured in Steuben car/motorcycle crash
OTSEGO TOWNSHIP, IN (WTVB) – Three persons were injured Saturday afternoon in a car/motorcycle crash at the intersection of State Road 1 and County Road 500 South. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office says the crash was reported at about 1:51 p.m.. An initial crash investigation indicated a black 2003 Ford Taurus driven by 71 year old Frankie Handshoe of Hamilton, Indiana, was eastbound on 500 South at the intersection of SR 1 when Handshoe pulled out into the path of a southbound motorcycle after having stopped at the stop sign. The motorcycle was 2009 Harley-Davidson being operated by 51 year old John King of Garrett, Indiana. King was unable to avoid the Ford and King struck the driver’s side. King was treated at the scene and then transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne where he was reported in serious but stable condition. Handshoe and his passenger, 49 year old Georgie Teegardin, of Hamilton, Indiana, were both treated at the scene and then transported to Cameron Memorial Community Hospital for further treatment in stable condition. King was not wearing helmet at the time of the crash. Handshoe and Teegardin were both wearing seatbelts. The crash is still under investigation. Assisting the Sheriff’s Office at the scene were Angola Police, Hamilton Police, Hamilton Fire Rescue, and Steuben County EMS.
WANE-TV
Traffic back to normal at Jefferson, Fairfield after kid hit on bike
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police and firefighters responded to a report of a child hit by a car near the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard and Fairfield Avenue Friday night. According to police at the scene, the child was taken to a hospital, but the belief is that the...
WANE-TV
Enjoy all things marshmallow at annual festival in Ligonier
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re looking to satisfy your sweet tooth on Labor Day weekend, a city in Noble County has the answer. The Ligonier Marshmallow Festival is back to celebrate a major product produced in the area: marshmallows. Through Monday, marshmallow lovers can enjoy bake-offs,...
Indiana’s top town for fall named in national list
Fall fanatics are ready to embark on their favorite part of the year. They could be pulling the flannel out of the closet, filling up on everything pumpkin spice, or planning a trip to their local orchard as we speak. Indiana has plenty of spots celebrated for their fall beauty and activities. Digital magazine Trips […]
inkfreenews.com
Steuben County Is A Delightful Destination
Early on, Potawatomi Indians roamed the land of many lakes in what is now northeast Indiana. Game and fish were abundant, and the bounty was always prolific. According to the Steuben County Historical Society, “Vermont settlers” arrived in 1834. Later, folks from New York arrived and named the largest settlement that is now the county seat after Angola, N.Y.
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following persons recently applied for marriage licenses at Allen County Probate Court:. Joshua Bowers and Andrea Croft, both of Lima; Michael Epley and Courtney Roeder, both of Lima; Eric Clark and Jodie Doner, both of Delphos; Dylan Shaffer and Alexandra Lammers, both of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Tanner Mayer and Danielle Schramm, both of Elida; Clyde Yoder and Samantha Fruchey, both of Bluffton; Brandon Howard and Kiara Sauer, both of Lima; Michael Peitz and Kayla Von Seggern, both of Lima; William Haehn and Lisa Dickman, both of Delphos; Ellis Lloyd of Elida and Kelli Sorrell of Marion; Shawn Brinkman and Jennifer Stacy, both of Elida; Charles Arrick Jr. and Tamesha Finch, both of Lima; Theodore Gates and Myranda Schmidt, both of Lima; Maxwell Stout and Kaitlynn Ringo, both of Delphos; Kolton Keith of Alger and Kaylee Williams of Lima; James Schwartz and Alysa Wireman, both of Lima; Andrew Stevens and Cora Kielsmeier, both of Lima; Nickoli Sackinger and Ashlynn Veira, both of Lima; Brandon Fitch and Shelby Freytag, both of Lima; Chad Rode and Genevene Ramirez, both of Delphos; Kendervor Robinson Sr. and Angela Mize, both of Lima; Nathan Beggs and Scoutt Long, both of Delphos; Noah Tenney and Lauryn Barry, both of Lima; Lucas Kilgore and Jessica Lybarger, both of Lima; and Dustin Greer and Mallary Carney, both of Bluffton.
WANE-TV
Councilman Glynn Hines to commissioners: Find another place to build jail, not in the southeast
Fort Wayne councilman-at-large Glynn Hines appeared before the Allen County Commissioners Friday to reiterate his displeasure that a new county jail is proposed at Adams Center and Paulding roads within close proximity and visibility of four public schools. “Most importantly, based on the citizens southeast, specifically, they are terrorized by...
witzamfm.com
Fort Wayne Mother Arrested for Impaired Driving while Transporting Children
Warrick Co– Friday night, September 2, at approximately 6:33 p.m., Indiana State Police responded to a crash involving injuries on I-64 near the 42-mile marker, east of Lynnville. When troopers arrived, they located a white 2008 Subaru Impreza off the roadway and on its top. The driver, Justa Shinn,...
Defendants sentenced in Allen County courtrooms
LIMA — The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Alaze Lindsey, 22, of Lima, was sentenced to three years on probation for the possession of a fentanyl-related compound. Calipe Brown, 33, of Lima, was sentenced to nine months in prison for failure to comply...
WANE-TV
Semi turns corner ‘too fast’, rolls over on road in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a semitrailer rollover crash on Friday. The initial investigation revealed a 2016 Freightliner was traveling on US 6 when it came to the corner of CR 61 “too fast” before making the turn, DeKalb County police said. The semi and its metal scrap load rolled over on its side as a result.
963xke.com
Local sweets shop celebrates one year anniversary
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – One year ago, Kilwins owners Paul and Renee Marinko took a leap and opened the chain’s first Indiana store bringing old-fashioned confectionery such as candy, ice cream and fudge to Fort Wayne. To celebrate, Marinko, who is a client of the Northeast Indiana...
wfft.com
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported five deaths and 835 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 115,729 cases and 1,183 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
