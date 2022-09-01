Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans ease on Argentine supplies; wheat, corn extend gains
SINGAPORE, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures lost ground on Tuesday, with prices facing headwinds on expectations of higher farmer sales in Argentina, a leading producer and exporter of the oilseed. Wheat and corn gained around 1% each, with both commodities rising for a second consecutive session. The most-active...
Agriculture Online
Australia eyes record farm export earnings from bumper wheat harvests
SYDNEY, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Australian farmers are expected to earn a record amount from agriculture exports this financial year, the country's chief commodity forecaster said on Tuesday, as it raised its estimate on the back of favourable weather and high global prices. The Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource...
Agriculture Online
Russian wheat prices fall with harvest pressure
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices fell last week under pressure from the new crop, analysts said on Monday, adding that demand from importers was rising. State grain buyers for Egypt and Algeria bought Russian wheat last week. Russian prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports fell by $5 to $310 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note. Russia exported 760,000 tonnes of grain last week, compared with 660,000 tonnes the previous week, fellow consultancy Sovecon said, citing port data. Sovecon sees wheat prices for immediate supply at $310-315 a tonne, down from $312-318 a week ago. Russia is expected to remain mostly dry this week, Sovecon said, adding that farmers had already sown winter grains for the 2023 crop on 2.5 million hectares. That compares with 2.9 million hectares around the same date in 2021. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 11,975 +50 rbls wheat, European part rbls/t($197.9) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 25,675 rbls/t -425 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 72,675 rbls/t -1,350 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 34,250 rbls/t unchanged (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,360/t -$70 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,190/t -$130 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $838.3/t -$48.4 Russia's south (IKAR) Harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of Sept 1: All grains: Wheat Barley Crop, mln tonnes 117.9 86.9 20.8 Crop, as of same 90.9 66.0 16.4 date in 2021 Yield, 3.62 3.99 3.18 tonnes/hectare Yield, as of same 2.73 3.00 2.46 date in 2021 Harvested area, 32.5 21.8 6.5 mln hectares Harvested area, as 33.3 22.0 6.7 of same date in 2021 * Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish harvesting data in detail for the current season. ($1 = 60.5000 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman )
Agriculture Online
Argentina farmers say soy FX boost a 'patch' but fails to solve issue
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Argentina's farmers said Monday that the government's decision to improve the exchange rate for soybeans exported in September is a temporary "patch" that will likely boost sales of the crop during the month, but fails to solve root issues. Market speculation and fluctuation between...
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Argentina offers exchange-rate sweetener to boost soy exports
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Argentina's Economy Minister Sergio Massa announced new incentives beginning on Monday for soybean farmers to sell more of their stock by accessing a better exchange rate, in a bid to boost exports and hard currency reserves. The Sunday announcement covers incentives that are set...
Agriculture Online
Iraq plans on buying more wheat to boost local flour production - ministry
DUBAI, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Iraq’s trade ministry said it plans to import more wheat for local flour production to decrease dependence on more expensive imported flour, the country's state grain buying agency said late on Saturday. The trade ministry is to "adopt new mechanisms" of wheat buying, the...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Ukraine agriculture exports rise in August
KYIV, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine's exports of key agricultural commodities rose to 4.5 million tonnes in August from 2.75 million tonnes in July, helped by higher corn, wheat and rapeseed shipments, agriculture ministry data showed on Saturday. The following are detailed Ukrainian exports in August. UKRAINE AGRICULTURE EXPORTS IN AUG/JULY (tonnes) commodity August 2022 July 2022 corn 1,850,670 1,098,555 wheat 899,627 411,755 sunseed 153,924 362,110 sunoil 390,571 306,924 barley 206,798 183,093 soybeans 128,369 141,550 meals 286,224 141,500 rapeseed 624,460 90,523 soybean oil 22,401 15,646 (Agriculture ministry) (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely)
Agriculture Online
Ukraine agricultural exports seen at 50 mln T this year, industry body says
KYIV, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine's exports of agricultural products will total about 50 million tonnes this marketing year, the deputy chair of the Ukrainian Agrarian Council told reporters on Monday. The country's harvest of agricultural products is expected to total 60-65 million tonnes, said Denys Marchuk, whose organisation represents...
Agriculture Online
3 Big Things Today, September 5, 2022
Grain and soybean trading on the Chicago Board of Trade is closed Monday in observance of Labor Day. Overnight trading will resume this evening. 2. Speculative Investors Raise Bullish Bets on Corn. Money managers increased their net-long positions, or bets on higher prices, in corn while reducing their bullish bets...
Agriculture Online
India's August palm oil imports hit 11-month high as prices correct - dealers
MUMBAI, Sept 5 (Reuters) - India's palm oil imports nearly doubled to an 11-month high in August from a month earlier, as a correction in prices prompted refiners to ramp up purchases, five dealers told Reuters on Monday. Higher palm oil purchases by the world's biggest edible oil importer could...
Agriculture Online
Transport group CMA CGM launches $1.5 bln energy fund
PARIS, Sept 4 (Reuters) - French transport giant CMA CGM is creating a five-year investment fund of 1.5 billion euros ($1.5 billion) aimed at accelerating its energy transition in shipping and logistics, it said on Sunday. The fund will support industrial production of new fuels and low-emission transport solutions across...
Agriculture Online
Soil forecasting project asks for farmers, ag professionals input for app development
Making important soil management decisions hinges on having access to reliable and timely soil condition data. The University of Illinois and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln are teaming up to explore the development of a web-based application that would forecast localized soil moisture content and temperature conditions up to 10 days in advance.
