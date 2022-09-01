Titans open 2002 season vs. Deer River

COLERAINE — The schedule makers haven’t done the Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin High School football team any favors.

That’s because the Titans open the 2022 season today, with a 7 p.m. contest against Deer River at Angelo Taddie Field in Nashwauk.

The Warriors are the defending Section 7A champs, and, according to Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin coach Mark Gibeau, they’re loaded again this season.

“Deer River is one of the better, if not the best team, we’ll play all season,” Gibeau said. “It’s a tall task on opening night. We know we have our work cut out for us, but this will show us where we need to be, no matter how things turn out.”

Gibeau knows that Deer River has an outstanding quarterback and receivers, so his defense will get tested.

“They’re going to run the ball,” Gibeau said. “Their quarterback is dangerous rolling out, and they have some good receivers. They are not afraid to throw the ball, and catch you napping.

“They’ve been a well-oiled machine for four or five years now. We have to somehow keep them from getting the big play. We have to make them grind it out. They’re a well-balanced, well-coached team.”

Fortunately, the Titans strong suit to start the season is their defense.

“That’s the side of the ball where we are the most experienced,” Gibeau said. “We know what they’re going to run, so we have to line up and execute. We have to limit their big plays. If you do that, you always have a chance.”

Gibeau expects Deer River to run a 5-3 front, and the Warriors won’t give up much ground.

“We have to move the ball,” Gibeau said. “Last year, when we played them, we struggled moving the ball. They come at you hard and hit you. They play football the way it’s supposed to be played.

“We have to move the ball and throw it to keep them honest. We can’t allow them to put eight-in-the-box. We have to trust the speed of our running backs.”

If Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin starts its first series with the ball, there’s one thing Gibeau wants to see.

“We’d like to establish the line of scrimmage,” he said. “That's a big question mark. Are you going to control it? It’s disheartening when you get blown back, but if we can get a push, we can do a lot of things — run or throw it.”

Defensively, it’s the same philosophy.

“We have to be able to read our keys and tackle,” Gibeau said. “You have to tackle. You like to see your guys coming forward, too. That’s the stuff we want to see.”

Gibeau, his coaching staff and the players are ready to kickoff the season.

“They’re excited,” he said. “We want to get over those jitters, especially with the least-experienced guys. We’re looking forward to getting out and playing.”