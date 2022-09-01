ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

fox34.com

Quiet weather for the rest of the week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A return of the dry, warm conditions as we begin a new workweek with little to no change in the day-to-day forecast. Temperatures topped out today in the upper 80s to lower 90s across the South Plains. We will begin to cool down with overnight lows in the 60s. Winds will remain light through the night with clear skies.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

WATCH: Storms dying down after dirt wall south of Brownfield

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures will remain seasonable through the weekend with plenty of sunshine and a few possible afternoon storms. A clear start to your Saturday with sunny skies and quiet conditions. Temperatures will quickly warm up this afternoon, very similar to yesterday. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Some afternoon clouds are expected along with a slight chance for isolated afternoon storms. Most will stay dry but few locations will see some activity beginning as early as 2 p.m. Any showers/storms will quickly taper off around sunset.
BROWNFIELD, TX
everythinglubbock.com

How much rain did Lubbock get this week? Here are the totals

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock and much of the South Plains received a large amount of much-needed rain between Saturday and Thursday, with most areas receiving at least one to two inches of rain. Lubbock got 2.68 inches of rain in that timeframe, according to the National Weather Service. Wolfforth...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Turn Around, Don’t Drown: Storms Cause Flash Flooding in Lubbock

Heavy rainfall in Lubbock Wednesday afternoon caused major flash flooding in different areas. Lubbock was placed under a flash flood warning until 3 p.m., which might be extended, with reports around the county coming in of severe flooding. Citizens have taken to social media to share their flooding pictures and reports of what’s occurring during the heavy rainfall.
LUBBOCK, TX
B93

Is Lubbock the Ugliest City in Texas?

Who came up with the idea of red buildings with red bricks by red dirt?. Spoiler alert: Lubbock is NOT the ugliest city in Texas, and not by far. Just offhand, Lubbock is to Shallowater what Miss Texas is to Harambe the Gorilla. Shallowater looks like someone stepped in something in Lubbock then wiped it off on some land.
fox34.com

WATCH: Replay of Frenship-Lubbock Cooper on My Lubbock TV

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The big game of this week came down to the wire in Woodrow. You can watch a replay of Frenship at Lubbock-Cooper starting at 12:30 p.m. Saturday on My Lubbock TV. KMYL My Lubbock TV is antenna channel 14.1, Optimum (formerly Suddenlink) 6, UVerse 1014, Dish...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Boil notice in effect for New Deal

NEW DEAL, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has implemented a boil notice for the city of New Deal due to a water line break. Residents must bring water to a “vigorous, rolling boil” and let it cool before drinking or using it for consumption purposes (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, etc.)
NEW DEAL, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LFR provides update on Sunday’s fire near 34th Street & York Avenue

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, Lubbock Fire Rescue released additional information concerning a structure fire late Sunday afternoon in Central Lubbock. The fire was reported around 5:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of 34th Street. According to LFR, units arrive on scene and discovered a single story commercial building...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Sunday morning top stories: Dalhart high schooler dies from head injury

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief. A high schooler from Dalhart had died after being injured in a J.V. football game. Yahir Cancino died after sustaining a serious head injury. Officials stated he lost consciousness during the game and was transported to UMC in Lubbock where he later...
DALHART, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock Habitat for Humanity 2022 Blitz Build

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - From Sept. 5th to Sept. 16th Lubbock Habitat for Humanity will be working hard in East Lubbock. The goal is to build three houses in 12 days. The Blitz Build is sponsored by different organizations such as ATMOS Energy, Wells Fargo, Liggett Law Group, and more. The sponsors help cover the materials costs and the labor is done by Habitat for Humanity volunteers.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Motorcycle crashes into Lubbock home Sunday afternoon, 1 seriously injured

LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a motorcycle crash in Central Lubbock Sunday afternoon. The crash was reported around around 4:40 p.m. in the 2500 block of 58th Street. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com a motorcycle crashed into a house. The motorcyclist suffered serious...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Saturday morning top stories: Texas Tech introduces Centennial Champion as new Masked Rider companion

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. Texas Tech announced the new name for the successor to Fearless Champion: Centennial Champion. A 75-year-old Lubbock man trekked through the Rocky Mountains in Colorado for a cancer research fundraising event. James Livermore participated in the Myeloproliferative Neoplasm Research Foundation (MPNRF) and...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

1 injured in central Lubbock stabbing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to an overnight stabbing in central Lubbock. The stabbing occurred just after 1 a.m. at the Lone Star Inn near 48th Street and Avenue Q. Police stated the two people involved got into a physical fight. One of the people was...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Red Raider fans tailgating early for season home opener

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Excitement has been building for Sept. 3 for quite some time and the wait is over. Fans spent the whole day tailgating to gear up for the first home football game of the season. “We got here early this morning at eight o’clock to get our...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock woman dies in crash, north of Midland

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock resident, Becky Wilson, 53, was killed in a crash on Sunday, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report. The crash happened at approximately 11:00 a.m., on South Highway 349, six miles north of Midland. According to the report, Wilson veered into...

