Read full article on original website
Related
focushillsboro.com
Air Quality Advisory Is In Effect For Several Oregon Counties Due To Smoke
Due to smoke from numerous fires, including the Cedar Creek and Rum Creek fires, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory for Klamath, Lake, Deschutes, and Wallow counties on Saturday. The duration of this warning is undisclosed. Curry, Jackson, and Josephine counties continue to be under...
oregontoday.net
Death Investigation, Klamath Co., Sept. 1
On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 5:55 PM, Klamath County 911 received a report a female had just been shot at 12009 Clovis Drive. Klamath County Sheriff’s Deputies and Oregon State Police Troopers responded and located Shannon Renee Cobillas-Graham (41) and Robert Lee Cudo (63) deceased in the yard at 12009 Clovis Drive. The Klamath County Major Crime Team was activated to investigate the incident. Preliminary investigation indicates that Shannon Renee Cobillas-Graham was shot and killed by Robert Lee Cudo, then Mr. Cudo died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. This investigation is ongoing. The Klamath County Major Crime Team consists of the Oregon State Police, the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, the Klamath Falls City Police Department, Klamath County Community Corrections, and the Klamath County District Attorney’s Office.
KDRV
Two bodies start Klamath County investigation
KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. -- Oregon State Police are investigating two Klamath County deaths today. Oregon State Police (OSP) troopers got involved in the case yesterday when Klamath County 911 fielded a report that a woman had been shot at 12009 Clovis Drive. OSP says Klamath County Sheriff’s Deputies also responded...
Murder – Suicide Investigation Underway In Klamath Falls
On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 5:55 PM, Klamath County 911 received a report a female had just been shot at 12009 Clovis Drive. Klamath County Sheriff’s Deputies and Oregon State Police Troopers responded and located Shannon Renee Cobillas-Graham (41) and Robert Lee Cudo (63) deceased in the yard at 12009 Clovis Drive. The Klamath County Major Crime Team was activated to investigate the incident.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Klamath Falls News
Two dead following murder-suicide
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 5:55 PM, Klamath County 911 received a report a female had just been shot at 12009 Clovis Drive. Klamath County Sheriff’s Deputies and Oregon State Police Troopers responded and located Shannon Renee Cobillas-Graham (41) and Robert Lee Cudo (63) deceased in the yard at 12009 Clovis Drive.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 140W Fatal, Klamath Co., Aug. 29
On August 26, 2022 at approximately 8:11 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 140W near milepost 58. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound silver Pontiac Grand Am, operated by Justin Vanscoyk (35) of Klamath Falls, crossed over the westbound lane of travel and exited the roadway, into Klamath Lake. The vehicle came to rest on its top and was submerged. Vanscoyk sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 140W was closed for approximately 1 hour while the scene was investigated. OSP was assisted by Klamath County Fire District 4 and ODOT.
Illegal grow site found near Bonanza
On Thursday, August 25, 2022 Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Basin Inter- Agency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET) served a search warrant at a property in the 7000 block of Wood Duck Dr, near Bonanza, OR. Deputies executing the search warrant oversaw the destruction of an illegal marijuana production operation.
Comments / 0