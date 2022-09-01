Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Argument at Northridge Party Leads To Man’s Fatal Shooting
A man was shot to death during an argument with another man at a party in Northridge, and the suspect remained at large Monday, authorities said. The shooting was reported at about 11 p.m. Sunday in the 19500 block of Parthenia Street, in the parking lot of a banquet hall where several hundred people were attending an engagement party, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
2urbangirls.com
Passenger in car dies after being shot
LOS ANGELES – A 27-year-old man was fatally wounded early Monday when someone fired multiple shots at a vehicle in which he was a passenger, just blocks from a South Los Angeles police station. The shooting was reported at 12:05 a.m. at Figueroa Street and Florence Avenue, according to...
1 fatally shot after dispute at possible engagement party in Northridge, police say
One person is dead after shots were fired at a possible engagement party in Northridge overnight.
Sheriff arrests man with gun in abandoned WeHo residence
A gun-toting man was arrested Sunday by the COPPS team of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, according to the West Hollywood Station. The suspect was last seen at 11:15 p.m. last night in the neighborhoods north of Santa Monica between La Cienega and San Vicente. The man allegedly...
foxla.com
Anaheim man shot to death at engagement party in Northridge
NORTHRIDGE, Calif. - An argument between two men at an engagement party in Northridge late Sunday turned deadly, with one of those men being shot to death, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. It happened just after 11 p.m. in the parking lot of the party rental hall in...
mynewsla.com
Second Man Stabbed to Death in South LA ID’d
The second of two men stabbed to death in South Los Angeles was publicly identified Monday. Anthony Phillips Sr. was a 59-year-old Los Angeles resident, according to the coroner’s office, which earlier identified the other victim as 63-year-old Hosie Jackson of Los Angeles. The attack occurred at about 12:15...
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot by Deputy Near Inglewood ID’d
An armed suspect shot and killed by a deputy in an unincorporated area east of Inglewood was a Los Angeles resident, authorities said Sunday. Rushdee Anderson was 41-years-old, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies from the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station were called at approximately 11:39 p.m. Friday to...
mynewsla.com
Man, 39, Shot To Death In Pacoima, Police Seek Public Help To ID Killer
Los Angeles police asked for the public’s help to identify the person who fatally shot a 39-year-old man on a Pacoima sidewalk Sunday. Daniel Garcia of Pacoima was shot to death around 1 a.m. on a sidewalk in the 10300 block of Rincon Avenue. Responding officers found Garcia down...
mynewsla.com
Man Wounded in Long Beach Shooting
Long Beach police were investigating the shooting of a man Monday morning near the beach in Long Beach’s Belmont Shore. Officers responded to a hospital at 12:44 a.m. and talked with the man who was undergoing treatment for a non-life-threatening wound to his lower body, said Long Beach police Lt. Dominick Scaccia.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID armed man killed by deputies in Westmont area
LOS ANGELES – An armed suspect shot and killed by a deputy in an unincorporated area east of Inglewood was a Los Angeles resident, authorities said Sunday. Rushdee Anderson was 41-years-old, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies from the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station were called at approximately...
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (September 5, 2021)…Road Rage May Have Led to Shooting Deaths of LB Man and Woman
One Year Ago Today (September 5, 2021)…Road rage may have escalated into the shooting deaths of a man and woman on a Long Beach street, it was reported. “I was here to get my equipment and I saw there was, like, a fight, going on,” a vendor at a party at nearby Bembridge House told CBS2. “I had just walked through that same driveway where the man was killed, just like five minutes prior.”
Brother Of California Man Believes Police Killed Him
Mario Amado(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) During the early summer of 1992, 29-year-old Mario Amado, his girlfriend “Paula” (this is an alias to conceal her identity), Mario’s older brother Joe, and Joe’s girlfriend, Debbie, all left Los Angeles to go to Rosarito Beach, Mexico. The group wanted to take the trip and went there to party for the night. They arrived at around 1:00 AM on the morning of June 6. A relative of Paula’s happened to have a condo in that area and allowed them to stay there for the night. At around 3:30 AM, Joe and Debbie decided to go to bed while Mario and his girlfriend stayed up. Joe and Debbie were woken up at around 7:00 AM by the sound of Mario and Paula arguing. The argument got so bad that Mario entered their room claiming that he wanted to go home. Just a few hours later, the two had reconciled and things proceeded as normal. With this new sense of calm, Joe and Debbie went on a drive around the coast of California that afternoon while Mario and Paula remained at the condo.
mynewsla.com
Boy Arrested After Shootout at Huntington Harbour Jewelry Store
A male juvenile has been arrested on suspicion of robbery after the owner of a Huntington Harbour jewelry store exchanged gunfire with armed robbers, authorities said Sunday. Detectives would only confirm that the boy had been arrested, offering no further immediate information, a Huntington Beach Police Department watch commander told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Search Underway for Compton Man Who’s Gone Missing Before
Sheriff’s detectives Monday were looking for a 78-year-old Compton man who suffers from dementia and has gone missing before. Alvin Hall was last seen at about 4 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of South Amantha Avenue, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. “Mr. Hall...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Arrest Suspect in Killing of Hemet Woman
Authorities have made an arrest in the killing of a Hemet woman this week, police announced Sunday. The suspect, a juvenile, was identified by Hemet police and taken into custody during an unrelated traffic stop by Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies, according to the Press Enterprise. Police have not released...
Man with gun shot, killed by deputies in South L.A. area: LASD
Deputies opened fire on a man who was allegedly armed with a gun in the Gramercy Park neighborhood Friday night. A caller reported a person with a gun in the 1800 block of West 108th Street in the unincorporated South Los Angeles area around 11:39 p.m. Arriving deputies said they were approached by an armed […]
More Than 100 Juveniles Converge on Howard Hughes Center; Four Detained
More than 100 juveniles without adult supervision converged tonight on The Promenade at Howard Hughes Center in Westchester, injuring a security guard before police arrived.
mynewsla.com
Man Allegedly Assaults Girlfriend, Fights Police at Discount Store
A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and resisting arrest for allegedly punching his girlfriend at an El Monte discount store and later fighting with a police officer, authorities said Sunday. The El Monte Police Department responded to a call of a robbery in progress at DD’s Discount...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed in East Los Angeles Crash ID’d
A 60-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run collision in Whittier was homeless, authorities said Sunday. He was identified as 60-year-old Alberto Northrup, according to the coroner’s office. California Highway Patrol officers were called just before 11:20 p.m. Thursday to the area of 6506 Whittier Blvd. on reports of a...
mynewsla.com
Two Men Wounded in Lancaster Quinceanera Shooting
Two men were hospitalized Sunday morning for treatment of wounds suffered in a shooting at a quinceanera they were attending in Lancaster. The shooting was reported at 12:45 a.m. in the 6500 block of East Avenue K, according to Lt. Michael Prottung of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station. “The suspect...
