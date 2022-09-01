Read full article on original website
LA County Reports 5,055 COVID Cases, 29 Deaths
Los Angeles County Monday reported 5,055 new positive COVID-19 cases and 29 additional deaths since Saturday. The latest figures come as Los Angeles County’s public health director continues preaching caution against the spread of COVID-19 as holiday gatherings continue and an ongoing heat wave keeps many people indoors. “As...
LA County Seeing Fewer COVID Patients Hospitalized
The number of coronavirus patients in Los Angeles County hospitals has declined by 11 people to 777, with 93 of those patients in intensive care, up slightly from 91 a day earlier, according to the latest state data. Those Saturday figures come as Los Angeles County’s public health director continues...
State: `Energy Deficiencies Expected’ Amid Scorching Heat Wave
The operator of the state’s power grid warned of an increasing likelihood of power shortages Monday evening and Tuesday unless consumers can reduce their energy use even more than they have so far, as California continued to bake under an unusually long heat wave that has produced record high temperatures.
Wilmington Parade, Downtown Rally Mark Labor Day in Los Angeles County
Labor Day was marked in Los Angeles County Monday with the 41st annual Labor Solidarity Parade in Wilmington and a rally outside the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration by a union representing caregivers with the In-Home Supportive Services Program. The parade began at the intersection of Broad Avenue and E...
Heat Wave Persists Across Southland; Three Records Set Saturday
Punishing triple-digit heat continues to bear down on Southern California with flash flood and thunderstorm warnings in some areas and a fifth straight Flex Alert Sunday sprinkled into the mix. The oppressively high temperatures continue to raise fears of electrical shortages as residents crank up the air conditioning, prompting the...
Heat Wave Persists Across Southland, Sweaty Labor Day Expected
Punishing triple-digit heat continued to bear down on Southern California Saturday, with flash flood and thunderstorm warnings sprinkled into the mix in some areas. A strong thunderstorm was expected to impact portions of central Los Angeles County through 3:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm eight miles northwest of Mount Wilson, moving west at 10 mph. The NWS reported wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea-size hail.
Woman With Bipolar Disorder Goes Missing In Rosamond
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Monday circulated a photo of a 42-year-old woman suffering from bipolar disorder who went missing in Rosamond, an unincorporated community in Kern County, near the Los Angeles County line. Katherine Sandra Schunk, who is known to carry a pet rooster with her, is...
Southland Gas Prices On The Way Up Again
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County increased 1.8 cents for the second consecutive day Sunday, rising to $5.282 after an 80-day streak in which it decreased 78 times and remained unchanged the other two days. The average price had fallen to its...
Woman Found in Grave Condition on Metro Train Tracks in Downtown L.A.
A woman was found in grave condition Sunday lying near the third rail of a Metro train track in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said. Paramedics and firefighters were dispatched at 5:30 a.m. to 899 W. 7th St., where they removed the woman from the tracks and rushed her to a hospital, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.
Black Lives Matter Members Oppose Lacey Medical Records Subpoenas
Two Black Lives Matter members are seeking to block lawyers for former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey and her husband, David Lacey, from obtaining some of their medical records in a lawsuit filed after David Lacey allegedly pointed a gun at demonstrators outside the family home in 2020.
Fire Rages Through Commercial Buildings in Boyle Heights
More than 180 Los Angeles city firefighters with an assist from the L.A. County Fire Department knocked down a major emergency blaze that burned at least five businesses in a one-story row of commercial units in the Boyle Heights area Monday and left four firefighters injured. The fire started around...
Castaic Brush Fire 98% Contained; I-5 Lanes to Remain Closed
The two right lanes of the northbound Golden State (5) Freeway between Lake Hughes Road and Templin Highway in the Castaic area will remain closed for the time being while officials further evaluate the integrity of the lanes and two retaining walls damaged in the Route Fire, Caltrans said Monday.
Second Man Stabbed to Death in South LA ID’d
The second of two men stabbed to death in South Los Angeles was publicly identified Monday. Anthony Phillips Sr. was a 59-year-old Los Angeles resident, according to the coroner’s office, which earlier identified the other victim as 63-year-old Hosie Jackson of Los Angeles. The attack occurred at about 12:15...
Man Shot in Long Beach Walks into Hospital
A man who was shot on a Long Beach street walked into a hospital to seek treatment for his wound, authorities said Sunday. The shooting occurred about 11 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Pacific Coast Highway, according to Long Beach police Lt. Danielle Quinones. The victim later...
Pilot Crashes Helicopter in Mount Baldy; Condition Unknown
A pilot was rushed to a hospital from a helicopter crash Sunday in Mount Baldy, authorities said. The condition of the pilot, the lone occupant inside the helicopter, was not immediately known, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher. Firefighters and paramedics were sent to Mount Baldy and...
Man Wounded in Long Beach Shooting
Long Beach police were investigating the shooting of a man Monday morning near the beach in Long Beach’s Belmont Shore. Officers responded to a hospital at 12:44 a.m. and talked with the man who was undergoing treatment for a non-life-threatening wound to his lower body, said Long Beach police Lt. Dominick Scaccia.
Firefighters Extricate Motorist From Sedan Wreckage In Irvine
Firefighters and paramedics extricated a motorist from a single-vehicle crash Monday in Irvine, authorities said. Crews were dispatched about 2 a.m. to the crash location off Warner Avenue, near the Eastern Transportation (261) Corridor, the Orange County Fire Authority reported. Paramedics rushed the motorist, the lone occupant inside the vehicle,...
Body Found in Alley Near Windsor Hills
A man’s body was found Saturday in an alley in the View Park-Windsor Hills community of unincorporated Los Angeles County, authorities said. The incident was reported around 10:20 a.m. in an alley in the 3800 block of Crestway Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The...
Evacuations Lift As Crews Make Progress Against 5,208-Acre Castaic Brush Fire
The Route Fire is 56% contained Saturday with a burn area estimated at 5,208 acres, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The fire, which began around noon Wednesday alongside the Golden State (5) Freeway north of Lake Hughes Road, has destroyed two structures, threatened 500 more and led to seven heat-related firefighter injuries.
Man Fatally Shot by Deputy Near Inglewood ID’d
An armed suspect shot and killed by a deputy in an unincorporated area east of Inglewood was a Los Angeles resident, authorities said Sunday. Rushdee Anderson was 41-years-old, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies from the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station were called at approximately 11:39 p.m. Friday to...
