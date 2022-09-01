Read full article on original website
State Says `Energy Deficiencies Expected’ Amid Scorching Heat Wave
The operator of the state’s power grid warned of an increasing likelihood of power shortages Monday and Tuesday unless consumers can reduce their energy use even more than they have so far, as California continued to bake under an unusually long heat wave that has produced record high temperatures.
Heat Wave Persists Across Southland; Three Records Set Saturday
Punishing triple-digit heat continues to bear down on Southern California, with a fifth straight Flex Alert in effect Sunday urging residents to conserve electricity during peak hours. Excessive heat warnings remain in effect until at least 8 p.m. Tuesday for the mountains and the Santa Clarita, San Fernando and San...
Heat Wave Persists Across Southland, Sweaty Labor Day Expected
Punishing triple-digit heat continued to bear down on Southern California Saturday, with flash flood and thunderstorm warnings sprinkled into the mix in some areas. A strong thunderstorm was expected to impact portions of central Los Angeles County through 3:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm eight miles northwest of Mount Wilson, moving west at 10 mph. The NWS reported wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea-size hail.
Castaic Brush Fire 98% Contained; I-5 Lanes to Remain Closed
The two right lanes of the northbound Golden State (5) Freeway between Lake Hughes Road and Templin Highway in the Castaic area will remain closed for the time being while officials further evaluate the integrity of the lanes and two retaining walls damaged in the Route Fire, Caltrans said Monday.
Southland Gas Prices On The Way Up Again
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County increased 1.8 cents for the second consecutive day Sunday, rising to $5.282 after an 80-day streak in which it decreased 78 times and remained unchanged the other two days. The average price had fallen to its...
Woman Found in Grave Condition on Metro Train Tracks in Downtown L.A.
A woman was found in grave condition Sunday lying near the third rail of a Metro train track in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said. Paramedics and firefighters were dispatched at 5:30 a.m. to 899 W. 7th St., where they removed the woman from the tracks and rushed her to a hospital, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.
Evacuations Lift As Crews Make Progress Against 5,208-Acre Castaic Brush Fire
The Route Fire is 56% contained Saturday with a burn area estimated at 5,208 acres, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The fire, which began around noon Wednesday alongside the Golden State (5) Freeway north of Lake Hughes Road, has destroyed two structures, threatened 500 more and led to seven heat-related firefighter injuries.
Brush Fire Engulfs Structures in Hemet, Prompts Evacuations
A fast-moving brush fire erupted just east of Hemet Monday, engulfing several structures and prompting evacuation orders as firefighters battled the blaze in triple-digit heat. The Fairview Fire was reported at a little after 2 p.m. on Fairview Ave. and Bautista Road, and quickly grew to at least 600 acres,...
Fire Raging Through Commercial Buildings in Boyle Heights
More than 180 firefighters were battling a blaze that burned at least five businesses in a one-story row of commercial units in the Boyle Heights area Monday. The fire started at about 2:30 p.m. at 2843 E. 11th St., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. At least one unit...
Man Killed in Solo-Vehicle Crash in Malibu
A man died this evening when his vehicle overturned, ejecting him near Pepperdine University, in Malibu. The crash occurred about 4 p.m. at Malibu Canyon Road and Civic Center Way, according to Lt. J. Jordan of the Malibu Sheriff’s Station. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Jordan...
Firefighters Extricate Motorist From Sedan Wreckage In Irvine
Firefighters and paramedics extricated a motorist from a single-vehicle crash Monday in Irvine, authorities said. Crews were dispatched about 2 a.m. to the crash location off Warner Avenue, near the Eastern Transportation (261) Corridor, the Orange County Fire Authority reported. Paramedics rushed the motorist, the lone occupant inside the vehicle,...
Missing Rosamond Woman With Bipolar Disorder Found Safe
A 42-year-old woman suffering from bipolar disorder who went missing in Rosamond, an unincorporated community in Kern County near the Los Angeles County line, has been found safe Monday. Katherine Sandra Schunk, who is known to carry a pet rooster with her, was believed to be in the Lancaster area,...
LA County Reports 5,055 COVID Cases, 29 Deaths
Los Angeles County Monday reported 5,055 new positive COVID-19 cases and 29 additional deaths since Saturday. The latest figures come as Los Angeles County’s public health director continues preaching caution against the spread of COVID-19 as holiday gatherings continue and an ongoing heat wave keeps many people indoors. “As...
Brush Fire Breaks out in Hemet
A fast-moving brush fire broke out Monday afternoon in the Hemet area, the Riverside County Fire Department reported. The Fairview Fire was reported at 3:37 p.m. on Fairview Ave. and Bautista Road. It burned at least 20 acres of vegetation and was spreading at a rapid rate, the department said.
Woman Killed When 50-Foot Boat Sinks Off Catalina Island
A 65-year-old woman was killed Saturday and another person was injured when a 50-foot power vessel took on water and sank off Catalina Island. Lifeguards were dispatched at 4:03 a.m. to the area of Isthmus Harbor, near Catalina Island, regarding a cabin cruiser taking on water, according to Lifeguard Capt. Lidia Sarnecki of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Fire in Koreatown Apartment Building
It took 32 firefighters 12 minutes to put out flames on the fifth floor of a six-story apartment building Monday morning in the Koreatown area of Los Angeles. The fire was reported at 3:10 a.m. in the center hallway of a building at 3918 W. Beverly Blvd., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Nicholas Prange.
Traffic Crash In Cathedral City Kills One
A 42-year-old man from Dana Point was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Cathedral City, authorities announced Monday. Cathedral City police and fire crews responded to the crash site about 8:30 a.m. Sunday at Date Palm Drive south of Varner Road, where they found one of the drivers dead at the scene.
Body Found in Alley Near Windsor Hills
A man’s body was found Saturday in an alley in the View Park-Windsor Hills community of unincorporated Los Angeles County, authorities said. The incident was reported around 10:20 a.m. in an alley in the 3800 block of Crestway Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The...
LA County Seeing Fewer COVID Patients Hospitalized
The number of coronavirus patients in Los Angeles County hospitals has declined by 11 people to 777, with 93 of those patients in intensive care, up slightly from 91 a day earlier, according to the latest state data. Those Saturday figures come as Los Angeles County’s public health director continues...
Man Wounded in Long Beach Shooting
Long Beach police were investigating the shooting of a man Monday morning near the beach in Long Beach’s Belmont Shore. Officers responded to a hospital at 12:44 a.m. and talked with the man who was undergoing treatment for a non-life-threatening wound to his lower body, said Long Beach police Lt. Dominick Scaccia.
