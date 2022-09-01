Read full article on original website
Plumas County News
Denim and Diamonds hosted by Chester Rotary
The Rotary Club of Chester held its inaugural “Denim and Diamonds” event Sept. 3 to raise money for its Children’s Playground Fund. The fund is a two- to three-year project to replace the aging playground equipment the club sponsored over 20 years ago. Cheers went up as one of the many ‘Pick a Pocket’ winners were announced. The winner of the door prize, a diamond ring appraised at $2,100 was Tom Young who lives in the Lake Almanor Country Club and also happened to be the person that donated all the Great Basin Brewery products that were poured at the event. Congratulations!
Plumas County News
The Quincy Star Follies return for its 10th show
The Quincy Star Follies, celebrating its 10th show, will rock the fairgrounds on Oct. 28-29 with shows at 6 and 8 p.m. Tickets will be available, starting Oct. 1, online at www.frc.edu/foundation and at Quincy Provisions. If you purchased tickets for the 2020 show, you can exchange them at Quincy Provisions for your new tickets, but please do so before Oct. 10.
Plumas County News
Plumas residents should plan for a countywide power outage on Labor Day
Plumas County Sheriff Todd Johns reached out to Plumas News to alert residents of the potential for a countywide power outage on Labor Day, Sept. 5. Sheriff Johns said that he had been alerted by PG&E that Plumas would be one of 10 counties impacted if the power grid reaches capacity. No time for the outage was given.
Plumas County News
Close encounters with bears – Plumas residents share their stories
The calls come into dispatch; the pictures appear on Facebook; no doubt you have seen one yourself — there seem to be bears everywhere this year. I wrote a story about a Quincy couple who awoke to find a bear rummaging in their kitchen a couple of weeks ago. It struck a chord with a lot of people who have had their own experience with the furry creatures and Plumas News is printing some of them below.
Burning Man sculpture honors Truckee Burner who died in Black Rock Desert
In the winter, shards of ice float near the shores of Lake Superior like paper boats. The lake is 350 miles long, 160 miles wide and reaches depths of more than 1,000 feet, but it's usually gentle. The waves are calm, lapping at the snow-covered beaches. But when piercing blizzards roar in from across the lake, the second largest...
Plumas County News
Will your power be shut off? Here’s a tool to help you find out
California’s extreme heat is pushing the power grid to maximum capacity and the Plumas County Sheriff received word yesterday that Plumas is on the list of 10 counties that could have their power shut off at some point today, Sept. 5. Cal ISO (a nonprofit public benefit corporation that...
Plumas County News
Body of missing paddle boarder found at Frenchman
The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed this afternoon that the body of a missing paddle boarder has been located. According to Sheriff’s spokesman Chandler Peay, dispatch received a call at 2:18 yesterday afternoon, Sept. 4, about a paddle boarder who had vanished under the water at Frenchman Lake.
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE crews are at the scene of a commercial structure fire in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. 1:00 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that they are making good progress getting the commercial structure fire on Arbol Avenue and Olive Highway knocked down on Sunday. CAL FIRE says that the commercial building is partially involved with the majority of the fire coming from...
actionnewsnow.com
1 dead, 4 injured in rollover crash on Highway 99 in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 2:25 P.M. UPDATE - The CHP said one person died following a rollover crash on Highway 99 in Butte County on Monday afternoon. A helicopter was requested for the crash on Highway 99 at Richvale Highway but four people were taken to the hospital in an ambulance, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit.
Roseville neighborhood being sprayed for yellow fever mosquito
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Mosquito and Vector Control District will be spraying in Roseville’s Hillcrest neighborhood on Thursday, according to the city of Roseville. The spraying will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in order to reduce the spread of invasive yellow fever mosquitos, according to the city. The city […]
actionnewsnow.com
More than 900 PG&E customers were without power in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - More than 900 PG&E customers in Oroville are without power Thursday afternoon. PG&E says the outage is affecting 932 customers in the area of Lincoln Street and Mitchell Avenue. Crews are at the scene as they said there is an issue with its equipment. A broken insulator...
16-year-old turned himself in after allegedly shooting 5 people at a Chico house party
CHICO — A 16-year-old boy turned himself in after allegedly shooting five people early Sunday morning.According to police, the shooting took place on Sunday at 1:45 a.m. at a house party.All five victims were taken to the hospital. Three have been released, and the other two are still being treated.The suspect left the scene, but people familiar with him were able to convince him to turn himself in to the police.
Plumas County News
Daniel Joseph Ledwig
Daniel Joseph Ledwig passed away surrounded by loved ones, on August 17, 2022, at the age of 72. His battle with serious medical issues in recent years showed his courage in facing life challenges with a smile. Despite the pain, Daniel came out a hero and stayed strong until the end.
Human remains found by Yuba County Search and Rescue near Oregon Creek
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Yuba County Sheriff's officials are in the process of identifying remains discovered by hikers near Oregon Creek Sunday. According to a news release, search and rescue crews spent two days scoping Oregon Creek and searching cliffs off Pike City Road. The terrain temporarily halted the...
actionnewsnow.com
Inmate on the loose, Sheriff Kory Honea believes the escape was pre-planned
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - An escaped Butte County Jail inmate remains on the loose Thursday night. Butte County Sheriff's Office is still searching for 34-year-old Miles Michael Kenneth Bondley. Sheriff Kory Honea tells Action News Now, Bondley escaped from the exercise yard in between 5:30 p.m. and 6:20 p.m. Wednesday night.
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Aug. 26-28: And the calls keep coming …
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Aug 26-28, 2022. August 26. Swerving...
Placer County K-9 unit finds 50,000 fentanyl pills
NORTH AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office shared on Saturday that one of their K-9 units discovered 50,000 fentanyl pills in North Auburn on Monday. During a traffic stop at 1:35 p.m. on Eastbound Interstate 80, K-9 Ruger alerted his partner to the drivers side of the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s […]
actionnewsnow.com
1 suspect in custody following mass shooting in Chico
Chico Police said the suspect in custody is a juvenile and their identity will not be released at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Overnight shooting sends 5 people to hospital in Chico, 1 suspect in custody. Three of the gunshot victims have been treated and released from a nearby...
krcrtv.com
Motorcyclist dies in head-on crash in rural Butte County on Tuesday night
PARADISE, Calif. — UPDATE, AUG. 30, 10:49 PM: The California Highway Patrol in Chico released additional details surrounding Tuesday night's fatal head-on crash on Neal Road in rural Butte County. A 47-year-old motorcyclist from Chico sustained fatal injuries following a head-on crash in rural Butte County on Tuesday night.
Gold miner found after being stranded near Pickering Bar
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A gold miner who was reported missing by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office on Monday was found later in the day. The sheriff’s office said Jason Koch contacted them Sunday at 8 p.m. He told them he could not make his way back from the area of Pickering Bar on […]
