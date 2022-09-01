Read full article on original website
Wind turbines a concern for some in Harvey County
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Harvey County regional planning commission is set to review and approve criteria for a commercial renewable energy project. The project is trying to bring renewable energy to the county, which includes building wind turbines to zoned areas. For some people living in the county, they...
20+ Kansas, Missouri officers complete use of police force training
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 20 law enforcement officers from Kansas and Missouri graduated from the Use Force Instructor Training Program and will teach others in their communities about the appropriate circumstances for the use of police force. The Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center says on Friday, Sept. 2,...
Wichita lawyer suspended after charged multiple times, lied about alcoholism
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A business lawyer in Wichita has been suspended from practicing law in Kansas for a year after multiple violent crime charges for hitting his wife and ex-wife and lying about his alcoholism. The Kansas Supreme Court says in the case of Case No. 124,955: In the...
Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates south Wichita shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department confirms a teenage girl was shot in the leg near the 4300 block of S. Wood Hollow St. Sunday afternoon. The girl was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition but is expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing. The...
Wichita Police looking for missing 81-year-old man
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are searching for a man who suffers from early onset dementia and left his home without a phone at around 11 a.m. Monday. Police say 81-year-old Phillip Cromwell, of Wichita, is driving a black 2007 GMC Sierra pickup with tag No. 083GNZ. The vehicle was spotted by a FLOCK license plate reader in Nickerson at around 3:15 Monday afternoon.
Members of Commemorative Air Force’s Gulf Coast Wing arrive in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There was quite a sight to see this afternoon for those at and near Eisenhower Airport. Three historic World War II aircraft arrived in Wichita, including a vintage B-17 “Flying Fortress.”. Members of the Commemorative Air Force’s Gulf Coast Wing arrived this afternoon at the...
Update: Silver alert canceled, missing 81-year-old man found safe
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - UPDATE 6:33 p.m.--The Wichita Police department (WPD) said the 81-year-old has been located by deputies from the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office. WPD says he is in good condition. The statewide silver alert is now canceled. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Wichita Police are searching for a man who suffers...
Wrong way driver causes multiple crashes in NW Wichita, injures 2
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) arrested a man Sunday afternoon following a wrong-way crash in northwest Wichita. He’s believed to be responsible for several other incidents. Just after 3 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the call of a driver in his 40s threatening others...
Hot once again today... Even hotter later this week
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says that warm and quiet weather will continue today for Labor Day and for the rest of the week ahead. It will be a mild start to the day this morning with temperatures in the mid 50s over western Kansas to the lower 60s over eastern Kansas. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s.
Wellington shooting leaves 1 dead
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wellington Police Department confirms that a 36-year-old man is dead after being shot Saturday. The department says Wellington Officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 1200 Block East Harvey. After entering the residence, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper chest. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
Not much change... Hot and sunny the next few days
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says that the warm and quiet weather pattern will continue into labor day and the work week... Highs this afternoon will reach the mid 80s to near 90 with plenty of sunshine and less humidity than what we saw yesterday. Labor Day will...
Warm again for Labor Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that warm and quiet weather will continue on Labor Day and for the rest of the week ahead. It will be a mild start to the day on Labor Day with morning low temperatures in the mid 50s over western Kansas to the lower 60s over eastern Kansas. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s.
Memorial service for Nickerson father set for mid-September
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The funeral date for Trey Jones, Nickerson basketball star Ava Jones’ father, has been set. Jones, his wife Amy, daughter Ava, and his youngest son were hit by a car while walking in downtown Louisville, Kentucky. Police said the driver of the car was impaired. The Jones family was in Louisville for an AAU basketball tournament.
Holiday Weekend Outlook: Cooler and dry with less humidity
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This holiday weekend is looking great with temperatures at or slightly below normal, mostly dry, and mainly sunny skies. There is a small chance of a couple storms in the early evening, mainly over far southern and southeastern Kansas. 98% of the region should remain dry. Temperatures will likely cool a bit and be more seasonal for early September. Much of the state will have highs near 90 with light northeast winds.
Summer refuses to back down
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Skies will be clear the next couple of days as the weather remains very quiet across the Plains. The average high is in the upper 80s right now, but much of the Plains will be above that in the coming days. Temperatures are expected to warm...
Artemis I anticipation continues after two failed launches
Wrong way driver causes multiple crashes in NW Wichita, injures 2. Wrong way driver causes multiple crashes in NW Wichita, injures 2. Takeaways from K-State's 34-0 opener over South Dakota. Updated: 15 hours ago. The Kansas State Wildcats blanked the South Dakota Coyotes in their season opener Saturday night. Adrian...
Fans enjoy first official weekend of sports betting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - College football fans came out to the Emerson Biggins location in west Wichita on Saturday to support their favorite schools. For some fans, it was more than cheering, putting their money on the line, and betting on their team and other schools across the slate. “200...
91-year-old Navy veteran honored at Bishop Carroll football game
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The first night of the Kansas high school football season included a “military appreciation night” at Bishop Carroll in northwest Wichita. Ahead of the Golden Eagles’ kickoff against City League rival Wichita Northwest, a 91-year-old veteran with generations of family members in the stadium to support him and cheer on the home team, was given the pregame honor of flipping the coin at midfield.
