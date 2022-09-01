Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Local to be honored in fundraiser ride by Wisconsin charitable org.
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin charitable organization is giving back to a local in an upcoming fundraiser ride. According to the team at The All American Garage (T.A.A.G.), the purpose of the organization is to give back to the women and men who protect and serve our country.
NBC26
Local union members celebrate Labor Day
GREEN BAY — The Greater Green Bay Labor Council celebrated Labor Day with a picnic at Bay Beach on Monday afternoon. The organization is one of nearly 500 state and local labor councils of the AFL-CIO. The group reflected on the labor movement and those that sacrificed everything to make unionization possible.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Trick or Treat hours for Halloween 2022
Washington County, WI – Halloween falls on Monday, October 31, 2022. Trick or treat hours across Washington County are posted below. The list will be updated as more information becomes available. Town of Addison – Sunday, October 30, 2022, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Village of Jackson...
wearegreenbay.com
Historic landmark in Manitowoc County gets rededicated after turning 100 years old
MEEME, Wis. (WFRV) – The St. Nazianz American Legion Post 447 rededicated the Town of Meeme’s Liberty Pole on Monday. The pole is over a century old and was named a historical landmark back in 1974. “The significance of the pole is that it represents freedom and liberty,”...
oshkoshexaminer.com
HEADS UP OSHKOSH: UWO workers plan march; West may get artificial turf; Supervisors to reconsider rejected grant
Welcome to the Sept. 5 edition of HEADS UP OSHKOSH, where you get a preview of the news and conversations of the coming week. This is our 33rd issue of 2022. Commercial development proposed for south side of Oshkosh Avenue. Generac moves to address storage violations. West eyes artificial turf.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin authorities intercept illegal transport of puppies, all ‘will make it to adoption floor’
(WFRV) – Authorities just south of Fond du Lac were able to intercept an illegal pick-up transportation of close to 50 dogs (most of which were puppies) headed from Texas. The Washington County Humane Society posted on its Facebook page about a recent intake of nearly 50 dogs that were headed from Texas to Wisconsin. On September 2 around midnight, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reportedly intercepted an illegal transport of 47 dogs.
villageofhoward.com
Howard Fireworks Show and Community Event
Join us in the Village Center starting at 4 p.m. for live music from FBI & The Untouchable Horns and a food truck rally hosted by Green Bay Food Trucks. The Village of Howard Fire Department Auxiliary will be selling cold beer with all proceeds benefiting our firefighters. Face Painting by Lori ($) will be painting wrists, arms, and legs, and Joyful Henna Designs will offer henna body art ($). No Bull Balloon Magic ($) will be twisting balloon characters and animals too.
radioplusinfo.com
9-3-22 fdl school board to meet in special session following administrator resignations
The Fond du Lac School Board has scheduled a special meeting for Tuesday following the resignations of four top administrators in the Fond du Lac School District. Director of Human Resources Stacey Bramstedt, Director of Pupil Services Katie Moder, Evans Elementary School principal, Amy Rettler and the District communications director Nicole Noonan have all resigned. The board will first meet in executive session to discuss the resignations and then meet in special session to appoint interim directors of Human Resources and Pupil Services, along with interim assistant principals at Theisen and Sabish Middle Schools. The Board will also consider eliminating the coordinator of communications position from the administration employee group and creating a marketing and public relations specialist position. The school board has scheduled a special meeting for 5pm Tuesday evening.
Manitowoc teacher auctions painting to help bakery recover after fire
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – After Hartman’s Bakery caught fire in late July, a Manitowoc teacher painted a picture of the business to auction off to help in their recovery efforts. Matthew Honzik has been going to the bakery since childhood. He wanted to do more than just donate money, so he spent time creating a […]
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc’s Family-Owned Large Businesses Keep the Clipper City on the Industrial Map
Five years ago it appeared as though Manitowoc was falling off of the industrial map. The Manitowoc Company had packed their bags and took a midnight train out of town, the Mirro Company was long gone, and we were only a couple of years away from Tramontina closing its doors.
agupdate.com
Logging expo returns to Green Bay
The Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association is bringing back the annual Great Lakes Logging and Heavy Equipment Expo; it will be held Sept. 8-10 at the Resch Complex, 820 Armed Forces Drive, Green Bay. It’s the first time since 2010 that the event has been held. People are also...
Fox11online.com
Take in the joys of Fox Jazz Fest in Menasha
(WLUK) -- Fox Jazz Fest is underway at Jefferson Park in Menasha this Labor Day weekend. Music lovers from around Northeast Wiscosnin are welcomed to this free event. Enjoy local, national, and international Jazz artists. There will be food, beverage and fun around as you listen. Fox Jazz Fest starts...
whby.com
Dog left tied to little free library in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, Wis–The Oshkosh Area Humane Society is looking for the person who left their dog tied up to a little free library this week. The male dog was found tied to the post outside the shelter around 12:30 this (Tuesday) afternoon. It had a wound on the side of...
Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail
It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I saw that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
wearegreenbay.com
The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs: The Long Drive Supper Club in Hobart
HOBART, WI (WFRV) – You don’t have to be a golfer to score some traditional Wisconsin flavor. The Long Drive Supper Club is nestled alongside the Brown County Golf Course and has a way to be something for everyone. “We try to do our own thing here,” explained...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Dogs seized in Washington County, humane society takes in nearly 50
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - The Washington County Humane Society took in nearly 50 dogs, most of them puppies, late Friday, Sept. 2. The organization said the dogs were being illegally transported to the area from Texas in a pickup truck and seized by law enforcement, intercepted at a home in Richfield. The Washington County Sheriff's Office contacted the Washington County Humane Society, and they jumped into action, working through the night to get the 46 puppies and one adult dog settled.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
One person found unconscious after unattended cooking fire in Appleton
APPLETON — One person was found unconscious and taken to the hospital after the Appleton Fire Department says unattended cooking started a fire. The fire was one of two calls Appleton firefighters responded to on Labor Day. The Appleton Fire Department was called out about 1 p.m. Monday for...
Midwest Wildlife Sanctuary Shares Video of White Tiger Mom & Cubs
You won't see moments like this every day. A Midwest wildlife sanctuary has shared video of a white tiger who is a new mom with 5 of her cubs. Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary is located in West Bend, Wisconsin. Their white tiger Ginger has been working overtime taking care of her new children (cubs). Here's their most recent update and video just shared on Facebook.
wearegreenbay.com
Face of Fentanyl: Green Bay man shares story of recovery
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The American Addiction Center says 150 people die each day from overdose deaths related to synthetic opioids, like Fentanyl. It’s one of the reasons Brown County has declared a community health crisis. It’s a statistic that hits close to home for a Green...
Fox11online.com
PHOTOS: Northern Lights seen in the area
ASHWAUBENON — (WLUK) -- Breathtaking images of the Northern Lights were captured by viewers Sunday night . The spectacular, colorful display of lights peaked around 11 p.m. We received some great pictures from viewers of the Northern Lights, also know as the Aurora Borealis. If your have pictures of the event, please share them via chime in.
