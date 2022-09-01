ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Local to be honored in fundraiser ride by Wisconsin charitable org.

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin charitable organization is giving back to a local in an upcoming fundraiser ride. According to the team at The All American Garage (T.A.A.G.), the purpose of the organization is to give back to the women and men who protect and serve our country.
KAUKAUNA, WI
Local union members celebrate Labor Day

GREEN BAY — The Greater Green Bay Labor Council celebrated Labor Day with a picnic at Bay Beach on Monday afternoon. The organization is one of nearly 500 state and local labor councils of the AFL-CIO. The group reflected on the labor movement and those that sacrificed everything to make unionization possible.
GREEN BAY, WI
Trick or Treat hours for Halloween 2022

Washington County, WI – Halloween falls on Monday, October 31, 2022. Trick or treat hours across Washington County are posted below. The list will be updated as more information becomes available. Town of Addison – Sunday, October 30, 2022, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Village of Jackson...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
Wisconsin authorities intercept illegal transport of puppies, all ‘will make it to adoption floor’

(WFRV) – Authorities just south of Fond du Lac were able to intercept an illegal pick-up transportation of close to 50 dogs (most of which were puppies) headed from Texas. The Washington County Humane Society posted on its Facebook page about a recent intake of nearly 50 dogs that were headed from Texas to Wisconsin. On September 2 around midnight, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reportedly intercepted an illegal transport of 47 dogs.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
Howard Fireworks Show and Community Event

Join us in the Village Center starting at 4 p.m. for live music from FBI & The Untouchable Horns and a food truck rally hosted by Green Bay Food Trucks. The Village of Howard Fire Department Auxiliary will be selling cold beer with all proceeds benefiting our firefighters. Face Painting by Lori ($) will be painting wrists, arms, and legs, and Joyful Henna Designs will offer henna body art ($). No Bull Balloon Magic ($) will be twisting balloon characters and animals too.
HOWARD, WI
9-3-22 fdl school board to meet in special session following administrator resignations

The Fond du Lac School Board has scheduled a special meeting for Tuesday following the resignations of four top administrators in the Fond du Lac School District. Director of Human Resources Stacey Bramstedt, Director of Pupil Services Katie Moder, Evans Elementary School principal, Amy Rettler and the District communications director Nicole Noonan have all resigned. The board will first meet in executive session to discuss the resignations and then meet in special session to appoint interim directors of Human Resources and Pupil Services, along with interim assistant principals at Theisen and Sabish Middle Schools. The Board will also consider eliminating the coordinator of communications position from the administration employee group and creating a marketing and public relations specialist position. The school board has scheduled a special meeting for 5pm Tuesday evening.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Logging expo returns to Green Bay

The Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association is bringing back the annual Great Lakes Logging and Heavy Equipment Expo; it will be held Sept. 8-10 at the Resch Complex, 820 Armed Forces Drive, Green Bay. It’s the first time since 2010 that the event has been held. People are also...
GREEN BAY, WI
Take in the joys of Fox Jazz Fest in Menasha

(WLUK) -- Fox Jazz Fest is underway at Jefferson Park in Menasha this Labor Day weekend. Music lovers from around Northeast Wiscosnin are welcomed to this free event. Enjoy local, national, and international Jazz artists. There will be food, beverage and fun around as you listen. Fox Jazz Fest starts...
MENASHA, WI
Dog left tied to little free library in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis–The Oshkosh Area Humane Society is looking for the person who left their dog tied up to a little free library this week. The male dog was found tied to the post outside the shelter around 12:30 this (Tuesday) afternoon. It had a wound on the side of...
OSHKOSH, WI
Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail

It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I saw that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
WISCONSIN STATE
Dogs seized in Washington County, humane society takes in nearly 50

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - The Washington County Humane Society took in nearly 50 dogs, most of them puppies, late Friday, Sept. 2. The organization said the dogs were being illegally transported to the area from Texas in a pickup truck and seized by law enforcement, intercepted at a home in Richfield. The Washington County Sheriff's Office contacted the Washington County Humane Society, and they jumped into action, working through the night to get the 46 puppies and one adult dog settled.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
One person found unconscious after unattended cooking fire in Appleton

APPLETON — One person was found unconscious and taken to the hospital after the Appleton Fire Department says unattended cooking started a fire. The fire was one of two calls Appleton firefighters responded to on Labor Day. The Appleton Fire Department was called out about 1 p.m. Monday for...
APPLETON, WI
Midwest Wildlife Sanctuary Shares Video of White Tiger Mom & Cubs

You won't see moments like this every day. A Midwest wildlife sanctuary has shared video of a white tiger who is a new mom with 5 of her cubs. Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary is located in West Bend, Wisconsin. Their white tiger Ginger has been working overtime taking care of her new children (cubs). Here's their most recent update and video just shared on Facebook.
WEST BEND, WI
Face of Fentanyl: Green Bay man shares story of recovery

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The American Addiction Center says 150 people die each day from overdose deaths related to synthetic opioids, like Fentanyl. It’s one of the reasons Brown County has declared a community health crisis. It’s a statistic that hits close to home for a Green...
GREEN BAY, WI
PHOTOS: Northern Lights seen in the area

ASHWAUBENON — (WLUK) -- Breathtaking images of the Northern Lights were captured by viewers Sunday night . The spectacular, colorful display of lights peaked around 11 p.m. We received some great pictures from viewers of the Northern Lights, also know as the Aurora Borealis. If your have pictures of the event, please share them via chime in.
ASHWAUBENON, WI

