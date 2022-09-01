ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Trenberth is back to defend Super-Senior title

By Gary Giombetti Mesabi Tribune
 4 days ago

HIBBING — Marty Trenberth has been battling his golf game this summer, but now is the time for it to come together.

That’s because Trenberth will be back to defend his Super Senior title at the 95th annual Vern Fryklund Northwest Invitational, which begins today at the Mesaba Country Club.

So how is the game coming in?

“It’s getting better,” Trenberth said. “I’ve been working on it. I’ve had issues this year and that’s caused me some strokes. It’s been hard for me to put together an 18-hole score. It’s about three to five shots a round. That makes it hard to score.

“I’m giving up a minimum of five strokes a round. It’s getting better, so I’m a little encouraged.”

Trenberth has been battling the S-word in golf. It’s a word that most golfers never say for fear that it may happen to them.

“I’ve battled that all of my life,” Trenberth said. “It’s caused me a lot of issues. If a couple of those come up a round, it’s hard to score. I’m getting better, I hope.”

If there’s two areas of Trenberth’s game that is on fire right now, it’s his chipping and putting.

“I’m a lot better this year than last year,” Trenberth said. “My putting has been better than last year. My tee balls are alright. I miss a few, like everybody does. I have to put it all together, and hopefully, it all comes together this weekend.”

Being the champion, Trenberth doesn’t have to qualify to get into the championship flight.

That makes qualifying much easier on him, but he was the medalist last year, so he’ll try to shoot the lowest score possible.

“Last year, that got me in the right frame of mind,” Trenberth dasid. “Last year, there were only 29 players in super seniors, and only eight made it into championship flight. That’s 1-in-4, so it’s a low percentage of guys that make it in.

“It’s harder than most of the other divisions. It’s a lot of players playing for a few spots. Since I don’t have to qualify, it does make it easier.”

Once Trenberth gets into the match-play portion of the tournament, he’ll be in his element.

“I love it,” he said. “If you hit a bad shot, you forget about it. You get back up and make a few putts. You hit fairways and greens, make putts, then go to the next hole. A lot of interesting things can happen in match play.

“It’s never over until it’s over.”

