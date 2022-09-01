Read full article on original website
Two Forsyth County restaurants fail health inspectionsJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
SBA Georgia District Office Enters Strategic Alliance Memorandum with Southern Crescent Women in Business, IncSouthern Crescent WomenHenry County, GA
WellStar announces the closure of its Atlanta Medical Center, downtown location November 1, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Annual Beloved Benefit Raises $6M to support underserved communities in the city of Atlanta - Recap from June 7, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
See More Deer, Fewer People, When You Hike Noses Creek at Kennesaw Mountain ParkDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Village Burger to add sixth location in Woodstock
A concept known for its fresh-made burgers will open its next restaurant in the “vibrant and growing” city of Woodstock.
secretatlanta.co
The Southeast’s Scariest Haunted House Returns To Atlanta This Spooky Season
If you’re a Halloween super fan anticipating all the tricks and treats that come along with the spooky season, you should definitely check out NETHERWORLD this Halloween! As Atlanta’s most popular self-guided, dark attraction, Netherworld is one of the most highly acclaimed Haunted Houses in the states. Famous for its over-the-top special effects, unique make-up, elaborate costuming, skilled stunt actors and unusual themes.
CBS 46
Restaurant Report Card: Wings on Wheat fails with a 42; Margaritaville receives 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Mt. Zion Parkway in Jonesboro, Wings on Wheat located next to the Shell gas station scored 42-points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says a black substance was found on the ice scoop. Plus, raw fish and chicken wings were at unsafe temperatures. And there were live and dead roaches seen throughout the facility.
towncarolina.com
Alpharetta: Downtown Destination
Alpharetta, Georgia, is no longer a sleepy—albeit upscale—suburb of Atlanta. Its downtown district added destination dining, galleries, and shops so its residents wouldn’t have to leave for Buckhead or Midtown. With a choice of strolling to dinner instead of battling Atlanta traffic, who’s to argue?. Notable...
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: BBQ champion Myron Mixon talks about Labor Day grilling
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Five-time world BBQ champion Myron Mixon joined CBS46 on Monday morning to talk about grilling on Labor Day. Myron has won over 200 grand championships resulting in more than 1,800 total trophies, 30 state championships, 8 Team of the Year wards, and 11 national championships in BBQ.
Westside Motor Lounge Opening October 2022 With Three Acres of Food and Beverage Fun
Elements of the new venue include a listening room, beer garden, bar, and restaurant.
CBS 46
36th annual Art in the Park held in Marietta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The 36th annual Art in the Park was held at Glover Park on the historic Marietta Square on Saturday. Attendees were treated to the free outdoor festival. The event featured Chalk Spot which is an interactive street art display that gives kids the chance to design...
AccessAtlanta
Saucy, crispy and flavorful: 10 of the best wing spots in metro Atlanta
Drums or flats? No matter which one you prefer, chicken wings in the city of Atlanta are unlike anywhere else in the world. We take our wings very seriously and there are many incredible spots to discover and visit around town. Although there are many options and extraordinary varieties to...
saportareport.com
The Return of the Broad Street Boardwalk
By Alex Ryan Bauer, Membership & Engagement Manager, Central Atlanta Progress / Atlanta Downtown Improvement District. Nestled between the car-centric streets of Downtown Atlanta, you’ll soon see the return of a popular pedestrian-oriented oasis. The Broad Street Boardwalk, which closed at the start of the pandemic, is set to reopen this month with a weekly Lunchtime Concert Series beginning September 7th.
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The 20 Best Hiking Trails In Atlanta GA (& Hikes Near Atlanta)
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. From the Appalachian Trail and Bartram Trail to an endless array of State Parks, WMAs, and waterfalls scattered throughout the region, North Georgia is an amazing place for anyone who loves hiking. But...
CBS 46
Old Fourth Ward community fears what will happen to AMC property after closure
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward neighborhood is preparing to adjust now that Atlanta Medical Center announced it is closing in November. The Old Fourth Ward has seen a lot of changes after some rough years, but most recently there’s been a lot of development.
cobbcountycourier.com
Learn Pickleball at the Ward Recreation Center
Have you wanted to learn to play pickleball, the sport that gained an enthusiastic nationwide following?. There will be a free class offered at the Ward Recreation Center on the basics of the sport on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, from 2 – 4 p.m. The center is located in Lost Mountain Park, at 4845 Dallas Highway, Powder Springs, 30127,
Tour tickets on sale soon for the Atlanta stop of Harry Potter experience
Harry Potter: The Exhibition will make its second stop on its North American tour in Atlanta, Georgia. The exhibit will open downtown on Friday, October 21, at 200 Peachtree Street. Tickets for this touring exhibition about the Wizarding World will go on sale Wednesday, September 28, but fans who are a part of the Harry […] The post Tour tickets on sale soon for the Atlanta stop of Harry Potter experience appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
gonomad.com
Dahlonega, Georgia’s Wine Trail Tempts Vine Lovers
As her utility vehicle climbs slowly between rows of wines dripping with clusters of green and red, Sharon Paul stops to pick a bundle of Chardonnay grapes. “Here. Try some,” she says, before climbing back in her 4X4 and continuing our path to the top of the hill. Reaching the pinnacle, this is what we’ve come to see.
atlantafi.com
Southwest Low Fare Calendar: How To Get The Cheapest Fares
Air travel is starting to heat up around the nation as the airlines prepare for the holidays. One way you can save on airfare is to get familiar with the Southwest Low Fare Calendar. The Southwest Low Fare Calendar identifies some of the cheapest fares that you can find online.
Atlanta Magazine
Atlanta’s Stunning Bridgerton Experience Is Closing Its Ballroom Doors Soon
It’s no secret that The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience has been the talk of the Ton since it opened in July. This luxurious ball, which immerses guests in the iconic Shondaland hit series on Netflix, has been a dazzling spectacle in cities across the United States and Canada, including Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Montreal, and of course, Atlanta.
secretatlanta.co
Craft Beer & Chalk Art Collide At Marietta’s Iconic Chalktoberfest
Enjoy an afternoon of craft beers, mind-blowing chalk art, and so much more at this unique Oktoberfest celebration in Marietta. Chalktoberfest is the annual celebration that combines craft breweries and chalk street art, transforming Marietta into a temporary art gallery for an entire weekend. Taking place on Saturday and Sunday,...
cobbcountycourier.com
McShane Construction chosen to build 318-unit apartment building with ground-floor commercial in downtown Kennesaw
McShane Construction Company will build the apartment component of the 19-acre mixed-use development approved by the Kennesaw City Council last December. The company announced its plans in the following press release:. Auburn, Alabama – McShane Construction Company was selected by repeat client TPA Residential to build Kennesaw Apartments. Located in...
howafrica.com
Atlanta Will Be Home To The First Yeezy Store – Kayne West Reveals
Kanye West is looking to open Yeezy stores worldwide. On Instagram, the billionaire rapper shared he is on the lookout for anyone with retail experience, who can bring his vision to life. Based on the post, West plans to expand first in Atlanta, GA, before scaling globally. “We are going...
The Georgia Aquarium Is Hosting An Adults-Only Halloween Party & You Can Spend The Night
The Georgia Aquarium is hosting a spooky and boozy Halloween-themed party after hours that only adults are invited to. If you're looking to dress up and celebrate the iconic fall holiday without navigating through throngs of children, this could be the perfect event for your weekend itinerary. Georgia Aquarium's Sips...
