Igo, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Mill Fire not anticipated to grow, 55% contained

WEED, Calif. - The Mill Fire has been held to 4,263 acres and is 55% contained. Firefighters said the fire is not anticipated to spread. Full containment of the fire is expected by Sept. 14, 2022. A community meeting will be held by CAL FIRE for the Mill and the...
WEED, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Power back on for over 350 PG&E customers in west Redding Saturday

REDDING, Calif. 1:16 P.M. UPDATE - Power is back on for 367 PG&E customers in west Redding on Saturday, according to the PG&E outage map. The outage map says that the power went out at around 8:28 a.m., and power was restored around 1 p.m. The original estimated restoration time...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Six Rivers Lightning Complex reaches 73% containment

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - Containment on the Six Rivers Lightning Complex in Trinity and Humboldt counties is now 73%, according to the Six Rivers National Forest. The fires have burned 41,269 acres. Fire officials said the Ammon Fire has burned 11,465 acres and the Campbell Fire is 29,831 acres. Crews...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Forward progress of Edgewood Fire north of Weed stopped

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. 3:15 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters said they have stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire north of Weed on Monday afternoon. The vegetation fire is off of Old Edgewood Road and the Weed Golf Club. SIS-5212-A and SIS-5212-B were placed in an evacuation order and remain...
WEED, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mill Fire: 100 homes destroyed, 2 people burned, emergency declared

WEED -- A wind-swept wildfire near Mount Shasta in Siskiyou County tore through a neighborhood and destroyed about 100 homes and other buildings, fire officials said Saturday after at least two people were injured and thousands were forced from their homes.The Mill Fire started shortly before 1 p.m. Friday just north of Weed, a city of about 2,600 people 250 miles  north of San Francisco. The flames raced into the Lincoln Heights neighborhood where a significant number of homes burned and residents had to flee for their lives.Two people were brought to Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta. One was in...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man dies in big rig crash on I-5 Monday

DUNSMUIR, Calif. - A 51-year-old man from Elk Grove died in a big rig crash on Interstate 5 Monday morning, according to the CHP. The man was driving a semi-truck and was towing a 53-foot trailer north on Interstate 5 when he left the road and crashed down a steep embankment.
ELK GROVE, CA
Plumas County News

Hwy 32 closed from junction with 36 to Humboldt Road

Sept. 2 10:30 a.m. Caltrans is reporting that State Route 32 is currently closed from the junction with State Route 36 (Tehama County) to Humboldt Road (Butte County) due to a big rig rollover. No current estimated time to reopen; please use alternate routes.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Branstetter Fire in Shasta County, 33 acres, 90% contained

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 10:24 A.M. UPDATE - The Branstetter Fire is 90% contained and forward progress has stopped, according to CAL FIRE authorities. The fire was reported to be 33 acres. According the CAL FIRE SHU, the cause of the fire has been determined to be from an illegal campfire...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

SHERIFF: Two women died in Weed during the Mill Fire

YREKA, Calif. - The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office released information about the two fatalities discovered in the footprint of the Mill Fire in Siskiyou County. The deceased were found in two different locations within the Weed city limits. Their bodies were discovered by first responders on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

RFD: Homeless-related fire burns where goats recently grazed

REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Fire Department was able to contain a vegetation fire early Thursday morning. The fire broke out off Lost Lane and Market Street in an area where goats had recently grazed and reduced vegetation. Crews contained the fire to about ¼ of an acre despite the...
REDDING, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two Separate Highway 299 Traffic Crashes Cause Fatalities

Two Fatal Traffic Crashes Occur on Same Day Along Highway 299. Two people killed in separate traffic crashes recently along Highway 299 on the same day have been identified by authorities. In the first incident that day, a Hayfork resident, Michael Merlyn Mead, age 69, died after colliding with a semi near John F. Kennedy Memorial Drive off Highway 299 around noon after the driver reportedly crossed into oncoming traffic. As a result, the semi’s gas tank was ruptured, and both vehicles burned. The resulting blaze started the Kennedy fire, which burned 45 acres.
RED BLUFF, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding Police arrest woman suspected of distributing fentanyl

REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Police Department's Bike Team says they arrested a woman Thursday who was suspected of delivering fentanyl into downtown Redding. Officers say they conducted a traffic stop on a potential suspect, 34-year-old Tara Detrant of Anderson on September 1. A search warrant was issued for...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 people arrested in Redding on multiple charges including possession of drugs for sale

REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police say that two people were arrested Saturday at around 7:14 p.m. on multiple charges related to possession and transportation of drugs. The Redding Police Department says that when they pulled a car over for a traffic violation, they learned that the driver, Jason Horner, 42, of Red Bluff, was on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) and had two outstanding warrants for his arrest.
REDDING, CA

