actionnewsnow.com
Mill Fire not anticipated to grow, 55% contained
WEED, Calif. - The Mill Fire has been held to 4,263 acres and is 55% contained. Firefighters said the fire is not anticipated to spread. Full containment of the fire is expected by Sept. 14, 2022. A community meeting will be held by CAL FIRE for the Mill and the...
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: Attempt to get rid of gophers ends with carport fire in south Redding
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE: Monday, Sept. 5, 3:06 PM:. Shasta County Cal Fire officials say the fire was sparked during an attempt to get rid of some underground pests caused a fire south of Redding. According to Cal Fire, the homeowner was using a gopher gasser and placed...
actionnewsnow.com
Power back on for over 350 PG&E customers in west Redding Saturday
REDDING, Calif. 1:16 P.M. UPDATE - Power is back on for 367 PG&E customers in west Redding on Saturday, according to the PG&E outage map. The outage map says that the power went out at around 8:28 a.m., and power was restored around 1 p.m. The original estimated restoration time...
actionnewsnow.com
Mill Fire in Weed, 4,254 acres, 40% contained, evacuation orders and warnings still in place
WEED, Calif. 3:19 P.M. SUNDAY UPDATE - CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit says that the Mill Fire has burned 4,254 acres and is 40% contained. 411 structures are threatened, and 50 single structures have been destroyed. CAL FIRE says that there have been three civilian injuries. The cause of the fire...
Photos show the devastation California's Mill Fire left in its path
A terrifying scene unfolded Friday afternoon as California's wind-whipped Mill Fire tore through tinder-dry vegetation and devoured homes.
actionnewsnow.com
Six Rivers Lightning Complex reaches 73% containment
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - Containment on the Six Rivers Lightning Complex in Trinity and Humboldt counties is now 73%, according to the Six Rivers National Forest. The fires have burned 41,269 acres. Fire officials said the Ammon Fire has burned 11,465 acres and the Campbell Fire is 29,831 acres. Crews...
actionnewsnow.com
Forward progress of Edgewood Fire north of Weed stopped
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. 3:15 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters said they have stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire north of Weed on Monday afternoon. The vegetation fire is off of Old Edgewood Road and the Weed Golf Club. SIS-5212-A and SIS-5212-B were placed in an evacuation order and remain...
3 Northern California towns evacuated as Mill Fire explodes
The Mill Fire near Weed in California's Siskiyou County was was over 2,500 acres on Friday evening, Cal Fire said.
Mill Fire: 100 homes destroyed, 2 people burned, emergency declared
WEED -- A wind-swept wildfire near Mount Shasta in Siskiyou County tore through a neighborhood and destroyed about 100 homes and other buildings, fire officials said Saturday after at least two people were injured and thousands were forced from their homes.The Mill Fire started shortly before 1 p.m. Friday just north of Weed, a city of about 2,600 people 250 miles north of San Francisco. The flames raced into the Lincoln Heights neighborhood where a significant number of homes burned and residents had to flee for their lives.Two people were brought to Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta. One was in...
kymkemp.com
USFS, Cal Fire, and Hand Crew Respond Quickly to Blazes Burning off Hwy 36 This Evening
The US Forest Service, Cal Fire and a hand crew showed up quickly to a blaze that ignited today on Hwy 36 near Post Mountain Trinity Pines Drive about 6:10 p.m., according to Post Mountain Volunteer Fire Chief Astrid Dobo. A second fire occurred on Hwy 36 near Forest Glen.
actionnewsnow.com
Highway 32 reopens at Butte/Tehama County Line after fuel tanker crash
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - UPDATED 7:25 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 - Highway 32 has reopened after being closed most of the day Friday due to an overturned fuel tanker at the Butte/Tehama Line. According to the CAL FIRE Butte Unit, the crash caused a "relatively small amount of diesel...
actionnewsnow.com
Man dies in big rig crash on I-5 Monday
DUNSMUIR, Calif. - A 51-year-old man from Elk Grove died in a big rig crash on Interstate 5 Monday morning, according to the CHP. The man was driving a semi-truck and was towing a 53-foot trailer north on Interstate 5 when he left the road and crashed down a steep embankment.
Map shows where Mill Fire and Mountain Fire are burning in Northern California
The Mill Fire started in Weed, a small town that's 280 miles north of San Francisco. The Mountain Fire started just outside the small community of Gazelle.
Plumas County News
Hwy 32 closed from junction with 36 to Humboldt Road
Sept. 2 10:30 a.m. Caltrans is reporting that State Route 32 is currently closed from the junction with State Route 36 (Tehama County) to Humboldt Road (Butte County) due to a big rig rollover. No current estimated time to reopen; please use alternate routes.
actionnewsnow.com
Branstetter Fire in Shasta County, 33 acres, 90% contained
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 10:24 A.M. UPDATE - The Branstetter Fire is 90% contained and forward progress has stopped, according to CAL FIRE authorities. The fire was reported to be 33 acres. According the CAL FIRE SHU, the cause of the fire has been determined to be from an illegal campfire...
actionnewsnow.com
SHERIFF: Two women died in Weed during the Mill Fire
YREKA, Calif. - The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office released information about the two fatalities discovered in the footprint of the Mill Fire in Siskiyou County. The deceased were found in two different locations within the Weed city limits. Their bodies were discovered by first responders on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
actionnewsnow.com
RFD: Homeless-related fire burns where goats recently grazed
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Fire Department was able to contain a vegetation fire early Thursday morning. The fire broke out off Lost Lane and Market Street in an area where goats had recently grazed and reduced vegetation. Crews contained the fire to about ¼ of an acre despite the...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two Separate Highway 299 Traffic Crashes Cause Fatalities
Two Fatal Traffic Crashes Occur on Same Day Along Highway 299. Two people killed in separate traffic crashes recently along Highway 299 on the same day have been identified by authorities. In the first incident that day, a Hayfork resident, Michael Merlyn Mead, age 69, died after colliding with a semi near John F. Kennedy Memorial Drive off Highway 299 around noon after the driver reportedly crossed into oncoming traffic. As a result, the semi’s gas tank was ruptured, and both vehicles burned. The resulting blaze started the Kennedy fire, which burned 45 acres.
krcrtv.com
Redding Police arrest woman suspected of distributing fentanyl
REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Police Department's Bike Team says they arrested a woman Thursday who was suspected of delivering fentanyl into downtown Redding. Officers say they conducted a traffic stop on a potential suspect, 34-year-old Tara Detrant of Anderson on September 1. A search warrant was issued for...
actionnewsnow.com
2 people arrested in Redding on multiple charges including possession of drugs for sale
REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police say that two people were arrested Saturday at around 7:14 p.m. on multiple charges related to possession and transportation of drugs. The Redding Police Department says that when they pulled a car over for a traffic violation, they learned that the driver, Jason Horner, 42, of Red Bluff, was on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) and had two outstanding warrants for his arrest.
