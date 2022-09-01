ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Just In: Vols Will Be Without Veteran LB Against Ball State

By Matt Ray
 4 days ago

Tennessee will be without Juwan Mitchell for tonight’s contest against Ball State, Volunteer Country has confirmed.

Mitchell did not go through initial stretch and is now in street clothes as the team continues pregame warmups.

Mitchell was listed as a co-starter with Aaron Beasley heading into the contest. One source believes Nitchell could return next week but that is to be decided. It is not believed to be injury related.

Tennessee will turn to Aaron Beasley and Elijah Herring as the next man up.

Continue to follow Volunterr Country for more updates.

