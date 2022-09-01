PISCATAWAY — It didn’t take long for the Rutgers women’s soccer team to send a message to a nearby rival. Sam Kroeger scored twice in the opening three minutes, Allison Lowrey put the cherry on top late in the second half and the ninth-ranked Scarlet Knights cruised past Princeton, 3-0, on Sunday afternoon at Yurcak Field.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO