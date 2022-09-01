Read full article on original website
Omahawks host 43rd annual Labor Day air show
Standing Bear Lake was filled with the sounds of small motors Monday for the 43rd annual Labor Day Airshow. The event is hosted by the Omahawks RC Airplane Club and all of the profits go towards the Make-A-Wish foundation. "This is the one day where we've got a good opportunity...
Crew from Pittsburgh helps set up for Omaha's Labor Day parade
OMAHA, Neb. — Go behind the scenes with KETV NewsWatch 7 to see what it takes to set up Omaha's Labor Day Parade. This is the 45th year for Septemberfest and organizers say it gets bigger and better each year. The five-day event features rides, vendors, food and fun.
'It's just a huge blessing': Best friends give birth within the same hour
OMAHA, Neb. — Two metro mothers and best friends gave birth to their baby girls, not only on the same day but in the same hour at the same hospital, with the same midwife. When Emily Jones and Heather Jameson found out they were expecting, the obvious thoughts quickly followed.
Hutchfest returns to Omaha's Millwork Commons
Thousands of people and hundreds of vendors packed into Millwork Commons this weekend for Hutchfest. The event has helped Nebraska makers, artists, and creators grow their businesses for the last six years. Allie Rapp started doing typography to help pay her way through college and uses the one-day makers fair...
Cheerleading, show choir: Bellevue school resource officer winning over students one club at a time
BELLEVUE, Neb. — Just looking at hissocial media, you can see the difference a Bellevue school resource officer is making in kids' lives. In a series of videos posted to Facebook by Bellevue police officer Jon Hobbs, he makes it his mission to meet kids where they are, even if that means picking up the pom poms or trying out for show choir.
Omaha police called to a burglary, hours later the home was on fire
The Omaha Fire Department battled flames and smoke in a house near 17th and Clark streets. The first call came in just before 9 p.m. Monday. The Omaha Police Department says officers were called out to the same house for a burglary call earlier in the day. Investigators have not...
Freedomtainment's inaugural job fair, tailgate helping 'underemployed'
OMAHA, Neb. — Freedomtainment hosted the inaugural Level Up Job Fair and Tailgate party on Saturday. The free event was at Gene Leahy Mall. Freedomtainment said the goal of the job fair was to connect people with jobs that pay a living wage. They also say they were targeting...
'Always be paying attention': Driving tips while looking at gas prices for Labor Day travel
OMAHA, Neb. — Many are opting for the open road the holiday weekend with plans of getting out of town. According to AAA, some of the top 10 destinations include Las Vegas, Denver and Chicago. Two of those locations are within driving distance from Omaha. An AAA survey found...
Man takes own life with officers present according to Omaha Police
OMAHA, Neb. — A man died in the presence of police officers Saturday morning, according to the Omaha Police Department. Police said they were called to 78th and Mary streets just before 7:30 a.m. on reports of a man threatening to harm himself. Officers said 25-year-old Daniel Davis was...
Chronicle: Omaha's Labor Market
Nebraska currently boasts the second-lowest unemployment rate in the nation. We take a deep dive into what that means for Omaha's workers.
Omaha Police: Teenage girl critically injured in shooting; Police searching for red Charger
OMAHA, Neb. — A teenage girl was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in South Omaha Monday. It happened around 2 p.m. near South 29th and S Street. Officers were called to the scene on reports of a shooting and found the girl shot in the arm. She is expected to survive her injuries.
Man found dead at Platte River State Park
LOUISVILLE, Neb. — A body was found at Platte River State Park over the weekend. The Cass County, Nebraska, Sheriff's Office said deputies found the male body in a tent at a campsite Saturday afternoon. Investigators said he had been dead for some time. Deputies were not able to...
Vision Zero: City, expert engineers want public input to reduce traffic deaths, injuries
OMAHA, Neb. — Engineers say bad behavior behind the wheel is typical during holiday weekends. Whether it's aggression or intoxication behind crashes, engineers with the city of Omaha's public works department and regional traffic experts say Omaha needs a culture change year-round. "We can't really create something different with...
Drought and hot weather produce sweet harvest for local vineyard
We've seen the wrath that hail and drought have taken on some heartland crops this year. But one producer says he may have a sweeter than expected harvest this year because of the weather. It's harvest time at James Arthur Vineyards north of Lincoln. Even vineyard manager Josh Rockmann is...
'Nobody ever came forward,': Police, man's friends hoping for answers in cold case murder
OMAHA, Neb. — Eight years after a 30-year-old man's murder, his friends are still hoping for justice. Markquis Walker died on Sept. 5, 2014. Police believe the killer assaulted him while trying to steal his car near 24th and Pratt Streets. “Markquis was a fantastic rapper, you know, and...
SAC Museum scraps Artemis I viewing party after NASA delays launch
ASHLAND, Neb. — The Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum scrapped plans for a viewing party after NASA delayed the Artemis I launch for a second time on Saturday. The space agency said liquid hydrogen leaks prompted the decision. Retired Nebraska astronaut and SAC Museum president and CEO Clayton...
'I'll be back soon': Washington Co. deputy sheriff hurt in UTV accident eager to get back to work
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Neb. — One Washington County Deputy Sheriff is trying to get back to work after he was hurt on the job last month. KETV NewsWatch 7 talks with him about his determination to recover. Deputy Sheriff Austin Kelley was left with several major injuries, including a broken...
Omaha police investigating Saturday morning homicide near N. 52nd and Ames
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a shooting that killed a man early Saturday morning. OPD said Derrick Hayes, Jr., 20, was found shot in the 4300 block of N. 52nd Street near Ames Avenue. According to police, Hayes was transported to UNMC where he later died. Police...
Lincoln police investigate two suspected homicides
LINCOLN, Neb. — Police found the first victim in a field early Wednesday. 61-year-old Ronald George was stabbed in the neck. By that night, police arrested 55-year-old William Wright. Police say he provided information that led them to a second body, at a Motel Six. Wright is not charged in that case and police have not released the victim's name.
'It's finally come together,': FEMA awards money to Pottawattamie County families for final flood buyouts
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa — It's been three years since devastating flooding forced Iowa families out of their homes. The federal government is finally awarding money to Pottawattamie County to help in its final round of buyouts. Some of the families said they considered taking FEMA buyouts after the 2011...
