Omaha, NE

KETV.com

Omahawks host 43rd annual Labor Day air show

Standing Bear Lake was filled with the sounds of small motors Monday for the 43rd annual Labor Day Airshow. The event is hosted by the Omahawks RC Airplane Club and all of the profits go towards the Make-A-Wish foundation. "This is the one day where we've got a good opportunity...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Crew from Pittsburgh helps set up for Omaha's Labor Day parade

OMAHA, Neb. — Go behind the scenes with KETV NewsWatch 7 to see what it takes to set up Omaha's Labor Day Parade. This is the 45th year for Septemberfest and organizers say it gets bigger and better each year. The five-day event features rides, vendors, food and fun.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Hutchfest returns to Omaha's Millwork Commons

Thousands of people and hundreds of vendors packed into Millwork Commons this weekend for Hutchfest. The event has helped Nebraska makers, artists, and creators grow their businesses for the last six years. Allie Rapp started doing typography to help pay her way through college and uses the one-day makers fair...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police called to a burglary, hours later the home was on fire

The Omaha Fire Department battled flames and smoke in a house near 17th and Clark streets. The first call came in just before 9 p.m. Monday. The Omaha Police Department says officers were called out to the same house for a burglary call earlier in the day. Investigators have not...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Freedomtainment's inaugural job fair, tailgate helping 'underemployed'

OMAHA, Neb. — Freedomtainment hosted the inaugural Level Up Job Fair and Tailgate party on Saturday. The free event was at Gene Leahy Mall. Freedomtainment said the goal of the job fair was to connect people with jobs that pay a living wage. They also say they were targeting...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Man takes own life with officers present according to Omaha Police

OMAHA, Neb. — A man died in the presence of police officers Saturday morning, according to the Omaha Police Department. Police said they were called to 78th and Mary streets just before 7:30 a.m. on reports of a man threatening to harm himself. Officers said 25-year-old Daniel Davis was...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Chronicle: Omaha's Labor Market

Nebraska currently boasts the second-lowest unemployment rate in the nation. We take a deep dive into what that means for Omaha's workers.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Man found dead at Platte River State Park

LOUISVILLE, Neb. — A body was found at Platte River State Park over the weekend. The Cass County, Nebraska, Sheriff's Office said deputies found the male body in a tent at a campsite Saturday afternoon. Investigators said he had been dead for some time. Deputies were not able to...
LOUISVILLE, NE
KETV.com

Drought and hot weather produce sweet harvest for local vineyard

We've seen the wrath that hail and drought have taken on some heartland crops this year. But one producer says he may have a sweeter than expected harvest this year because of the weather. It's harvest time at James Arthur Vineyards north of Lincoln. Even vineyard manager Josh Rockmann is...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

SAC Museum scraps Artemis I viewing party after NASA delays launch

ASHLAND, Neb. — The Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum scrapped plans for a viewing party after NASA delayed the Artemis I launch for a second time on Saturday. The space agency said liquid hydrogen leaks prompted the decision. Retired Nebraska astronaut and SAC Museum president and CEO Clayton...
ASHLAND, NE
KETV.com

Lincoln police investigate two suspected homicides

LINCOLN, Neb. — Police found the first victim in a field early Wednesday. 61-year-old Ronald George was stabbed in the neck. By that night, police arrested 55-year-old William Wright. Police say he provided information that led them to a second body, at a Motel Six. Wright is not charged in that case and police have not released the victim's name.
LINCOLN, NE

