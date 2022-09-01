Read full article on original website
Related
Bulloch County Commission regular meeting moving to 5pm Tuesday
The Bulloch County Board of Commissioners‘ regular meeting on Tuesday, September 6, will move from its usual time to 5pm, to accommodate a special presentation. The special presentation will honor some Bulloch County youth who are state champions. The zoning agenda is expected to begin around 5:30pm. The meeting...
WJCL
Fort McAllister State Park brings people back in time for Labor Day celebration
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — Fort McAllister State Park brought people back in time on Saturday as part of its Labor Day celebrations. Interpretive Ranger Autumn Pinaul told WJCL understanding our country's past to appreciate how far we've come is crucial. "We're focusing on a different aspect of Labor Day;...
Curtis Deal’s Westside Grocery was the end of a wonderful era in Bulloch
Curtis and Caroline Deal’s Westside Grocery holds a special place in the hearts of many who grew up in or ever lived in the Westside Community of Bulloch County. Although Curtis died at the age of 82 in 2021, his death and the subsequent death of his locally famous Westside Grocery continues to impact this community.
Savannah man drowns in Lake Jackson over weekend
JACKSON, Ga. (WSAV) — An elderly Savannah man died after he fell overboard and drowned in a Georgia lake early Sunday morning. Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said 72-year-old Deppish Kirkland fell overboard in Bear Creek around 2:30 a.m. DNR says the man was riding on the gunwale of a Sea Hunt Center console […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Whitney Lavoie joins Grice Connect as Assignment Editor
Statesboro native Whitney Turner Lavoie has joined Grice Connect as Assignment Editor. In this role, she is responsible for sourcing content throughout the community and assigning work to Grice Connect’s network of stringers and reporters. “Thanks to the financial support of community leaders like Assured Partners Insurance, Franklin Motor...
Statesboro City Council regular bi-monthly meeting 9:00 am Tuesday
Statesboro City Council will hold its regular bi-monthly meeting at 9:00 am on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 in the City Council chambers inside Statesboro City Hall located at 50 East Main in Downtown Statesboro.
One of Statesboro’s oldest trees falls on Savannah Avenue
Saturday afternoon one of Statesboro’s oldest trees in the 300 block of Savannah Avenue fell. The tree huge oak tree is believed to have been planted in the early 1900’s according to Virginia Anne Franklin Waters, Director of the Bulloch County Historical Society and resident of Savannah Avenue.
idesignarch.com
Charming Remodeled Coastal Home with Additional Wings
An extensive renovation of this gambrel roof home located south of Savannah, Georgia on Sea Island created new architectural details and additional wings. Designed by William T. Baker & Associates, the new addition consisted of three new wings including new second floor porches. There is also a garage with a back stairs leading to a guest suite above.
IN THIS ARTICLE
allongeorgia.com
Most Recent Bulloch & Surrounding Counties Food Service Inspections Aug 27 – Sept 4, 2022
Scores below 70 are considered failing. When a restaurant is deemed unacceptable, follow-up inspections are generally completed within 10 days of the original evaluation. These are the most current reports. Bulloch County. CHICK-FIL-A OF STATESBORO. 352 E NORTHSIDE DR STATESBORO, GA 30458. Phone Number:. Permit Type: FS. Last Inspection Score:...
wtoc.com
Renegade Paws Rescue holding pack walk with adoptable dogs
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We have heard about animal shelters across the Coastal Empire being at or above capacity. When that happens, local animal rescues take in those dogs but they are also getting stretched thin. Renegade Paws Rescue is still having a steady amount of dogs coming in. Right...
allongeorgia.com
SE Ga Road Work: Weekly Traffic Interruption Advisory through September 9
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Tuesday, September 6 through Friday, September 9. Georgia DOT suspends construction-related lane closures on Georgia interstates and state routes near major shopping areas, tourist locations and recreation centers beginning Friday,...
savannah.com
Travel + Leisure Magazine Named Savannah the 4th Best City in the US
The Hostess City broke the top five ranked “Best Cities in the US” by Travel + Leisure magazine, published July 12, 2022. Savannah’s neighbor to the north, Charleston, SC took home #1 for the 10th straight year. But, a perennial favorite, Savannah is also a Hall of Fame destination that has been on the list for at least a decade straight.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtoc.com
Savannah residents and tourist celebrate the end of summer
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Millions of Americans were expected to travel this Labor Day weekend and thousands of them traveled to the Coastal Empire. From New York, to California and a lot of places in between people in Savannah are taking advantage of one last three day weekend.. “We are...
72-year-old man drowns after falling off boat into Georgia lake
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia officials recovered the body of a man who fell overboard in a Georgia lake. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources responded to a drowning at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday in Bear Creek on Lake Jackson. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Perkins Pumpkin Patch will return for fall fun September 25
With the help of her family, Nikki Sims Perkins brought a fun and family-friendly pumpkin patch to the Statesboro area in 2021 with the opening of Perkins Pumpkin Patch in Brooklet. The patch will be back again this year, with opening day scheduled for Sunday, September 25. The patch will...
Dairy Queen suffers smoke damage from electrical fire | Drive thru open
Statesboro and Bulloch county fire departments responded to the Dairy Queen on 2191 Northside Drive East in Statesboro, GA around 10:00 pm on Sunday, September 4, 2022. Bulloch 911 dispatched the call which reported smoke in the restaurant. Dairy Queen employees evacuated the restaurant as a precaution before the fire engines arrived on the scene.
Statesboro Books-A-Million customers purchase more than 450 books for Altrusa
In one of the store’s annual charity book drives, customers at Statesboro’s Books-A-Million were recently given the opportunity to purchase a book to donate for the Altrusa Club of Statesboro’s Backpack Buddies literacy program. Together, over the course of the drive, customers donated more than 450 books, with a value of over $4,000.
WJCL
Chatham police: Investigation underway after vehicle hits person trying to cross road in wheelchair
SAVANNAH, Ga. — An investigation is underway in Chatham County after a pedestrian was hit by a car while trying to cross a road in a wheelchair. The crash happened on Ogeechee Road in Savannah on Saturday night. The pedestrian had to be taken to the hospital to be...
Good Morning, Statesboro!
Herschel DeWayne Grice is the founder of Grice Connect an online news and information company in Statesboro, Georgia. DeWayne has been active in the media for over three decades. He brings a unique insight... More by DeWayne Grice.
WJCL
Scattered afternoon showers for Labor Day & tracking the Tropics
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- Labor Day will start out mainly dry, but there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and early evening. Models are showing showers developing along the sea breeze by early afternoon then rain moving inland by late afternoon. Downpours are possible at times. Highs will be in the upper-80s.
Grice Connect
Statesboro, GA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
567K+
Views
ABOUT
Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.https://griceconnect.com/
Comments / 2