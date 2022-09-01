Read full article on original website
Related
California governor signs landmark law for fast food workers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday signed a nation-leading measure giving more than a half-million fast food workers more power and protections, despite the objections of restaurant owners who warned it would drive up consumers’ costs. The landmark law creates a 10-member Fast Food Council...
Chance of California power outages up as heat wave worsens
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California's chance of power outages will grow in the coming days, as the state prepares to enter the most brutal stretch yet of an ongoing heat wave, officials said Sunday. Energy demand is expected to outpace supply starting Monday evening, and predictions for Tuesday show the...
Sheriff: 2 dead in Northern California wildfire
WEED, Calif. — Two people have died in a blaze that ripped through a Northern California town, said Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue. LaRue shared the news of the fatalities Sunday afternoon during a community meeting held at an elementary school north of Weed, the rural Northern California community charred by one of California's latest wildfires. He did not immediately provide names or other details including age or gender of the two people who died.
Chicago mayor seeks help for immigrants bused from Texas
CHICAGO — Chicago officials have asked the public for volunteers and donations to help immigrants being bused to the city from Texas amid the Republican-led state's political battle over the immigration policies of President Joe Biden's administration. A busload of about 50 immigrants arrived Sunday in Chicago, days after...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Biden blasts 'extreme' GOP in Labor Day swing-state trips
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden excoriated “MAGA Republicans" and the extreme right on Monday, pitching personal Labor Day appeals to swing-state union members who he hopes will turn out in force for his party in November. “The middle class built America,” Biden told a workers’ gathering at park...
DeSantis puts his imprint on school board races in Florida
MIAMI — In her 24 years as a school board member in Florida, Marta Perez proposed a Bible study class for students, opposed a measure to boost anti-racism curricula after the killing of George Floyd and spoke out against adopting a textbook that included pictures of contraceptive methods that she considered inappropriate for her 13-year-old granddaughter.
'Tale of two borders': Mexicans not seen at busy crossings
YUMA, Ariz. — As hundreds of migrants line up along an Arizona border wall around 4 a.m., agents try to separate them into groups by nationality. “Anyone from Russia or Bangladesh? I need somebody else from Russia here,” an agent shouts and then says quietly, almost to himself, “These are Romanian.”
What to watch in Massachusetts' primary election
BOSTON — Republicans hoping to hold on to the Massachusetts governor's office are choosing between a Donald Trump-backed candidate and a more moderate businessman in Tuesday's primary election. Massachusetts is just the latest blue state to feature a top-of-the-ticket contest between a conservative candidate endorsed by Trump and a...
RELATED PEOPLE
US Sen. Richard Burr announces brief Senate absence after hip replacement surgery
U.S. Sen. Richard Burr announced Monday he will miss this week of votes when the Senate returns to Washington, D.C. as he recovers at home from hip replacement surgery. Burr, who is the ranking member of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, released the following statement:. “As...
Flood threat continues in Georgia, other states
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. — Flood watches were in effect in the U.S. southeast and much of the northeast on Monday as forecasters warned of the possibility of torrential downpours on Labor Day across already saturated ground. Among the hardest-hit areas in this weekend’s storms was northwest Georgia, where 12 inches...
Lawyer's mission: Translate Tenn.'s bewildering abortion ban
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Chloe Akers considers herself a grizzled criminal defense attorney. Until a few months ago, she didn’t spend much time thinking about abortion — for all her 39 years, abortion was not a crime, so she’d never imagined having to defend someone accused of performing one.
Search ends for 9 missing in Northwest floatplane crash
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended the search for nine people missing after a floatplane crashed in the waters of Puget Sound northwest of Seattle. A nearby resident said they heard what sounded like a thunderclap at the time of the crash Sunday. Just after...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Enfield mayor to call for state of emergency over racists letters
Enfield, N.C. — The mayor of one town in Halifax County said he's calling on North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper to take action after receiving racist threats. Enfield Mayor Mondale Robinson said that letters his residents received are "domestic terror threats" and should be grounds for a state of emergency.
New COVID-19 boosters expected to be available this week to people in North Carolina
People may be able to get a fresh new COVID-19 booster shot as soon as Tuesday. The new booster is designed to protect against BA.4 and BA.5, which hare the most common strains of the virus across the country. Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended...
1 dead, 9 missing after floatplane crashes in Puget Sound
LANGLEY, Wash. — One person was killed and nine people remained missing, including a child, after a floatplane crashed Sunday afternoon in Puget Sound in Washington state, the U.S. Coast Guard said. The agency said in a press release the plane was flying from Friday Harbor, a popular tourist...
Emergency declared as flash flooding hits northwest Georgia
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. — Thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding in some areas. Local news reports showed roads under water and homeowners struggling to keep water out. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon in Chattooga and Floyd...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Your guide to September in the Triangle
Sept. 5-11 Sept 7: Stranger Things Trivia Night - Put all that Stranger Things knowledge to good use on Sept. 7 at The Glass Jug in downtown Durham. Sept. 7: Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth and The Hu - See these bands on Sept. 7 at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek.
Mistrial in abuse case in Texas against ex-MVP Wetteland
DENTON, Texas — A Texas judge has declared a mistrial in the child sex assault case against former All-Star and World Series MVP pitcher John Wetteland after the jury deadlocked. The Denton County jury told Judge Lee Ann Breading three times that it was split before she declared a...
K-9 helps North Carolina deputy recover from gunshot wounds
NASHVILLE, N.C. — Although he endures unbearable pain, especially on rainy days, from the four gunshot wounds he sustained in the line of duty on Feb. 4, 2021, Nash County Deputy William Toney is holding up well. He looks fit, has a warm and personable demeanor and forgiveness in...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
64K+
Followers
68K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0