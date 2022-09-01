The Cedar Creek Fire grew more than 7,000 acres between Friday and Saturday. Saturday's fire update reported the fire to be at 16,303 acres. It remained at 12% containment. After two days of hot weather fueled more active fire behavior, officials say Saturday morning's lingering clouds will help the fire be less active. Fire activity is expected to increase in the afternoon hours, but fire managers anticipate less growth than what they saw Friday.

LANE COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO