ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County, OR

Comments / 0

Related
nbc16.com

Cedar Creek Fire grows 8,400 acres in three days

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire, started by lighting on August 1, is burning 17,625 acres and is 12% contained. The fire has grown nearly 8,500 acres since Friday. Crews say the steep terrain is making it difficult for firefighters, but about 250 more personnel have joined the fire fight. 823 people are now fighting the fire.
LANE COUNTY, OR
klcc.org

Go Now! Evacuation notices issued for some areas around Cedar Creek Fire

The Cedar Creek Fire grew more than 7,000 acres between Friday and Saturday. Saturday's fire update reported the fire to be at 16,303 acres. It remained at 12% containment. After two days of hot weather fueled more active fire behavior, officials say Saturday morning's lingering clouds will help the fire be less active. Fire activity is expected to increase in the afternoon hours, but fire managers anticipate less growth than what they saw Friday.
LANE COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lane County, OR
Lane County, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
nbc16.com

Early morning fire burns Patterson House apartment complex

EUGENE, Ore. — A three-alarm fire broke out this morning at an apartment complex near downtown Eugene. Fire crews responded to the Patterson House complex, between East Broadway and 11th Avenue, just before 4:00 a.m. Our team on the scene took note that field nearby the complex was also...
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waldo Lake#Harralson Horse Camp All#Irish
kezi.com

Male driver dies in ATV accident at cancer benefit race

JUNCTION CITY, Ore.-- A male driver has died following an ATV accident at a cancer benefit race in Junction City, Lane Fire Authority officials confirmed. This is at the 4th annual Vintage Race for a Cure. Crews responded to the accident just before 1 p.m. This is on the 92...
JUNCTION CITY, OR
nbc16.com

Police: Streets closed due to traffic collision

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police is advising drivers to avoid the streets of Barger Drive and Dakota Street because of a traffic collision. Both directions of Barger at Dakota will be closed until further updates.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

RV Fire leaves woman with burns on hands

EUGENE, Ore. — An RV fire broke out Saturday evening on west 14th and Chambers. The fire sent a plume of smoke over the surrounding area. According to Eugene Police, the cause of the fire was a gas spill that spilled from a generator outside the RV. Police said...
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kezi.com

Residents evacuated after three-alarm apartment fire in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. – Eugene Springfield Fire extinguished a three-alarm apartment fire in Eugene early Monday morning. "I woke up to like a boom sound and then I started hearing more explosions and that's when I left the apartment and called the fire department, Marin Neuhard, a resident in the Patterson House said.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Wildfire smoke to descend on valley, lowering air quality

WESTERN OREGON – With the Cedar Creek Fire and Rum Creek Fire burning a total of more than 21,000 acres, fire officials are warning that prevailing winds will bring smoke into cities in western Oregon. Fire officials say that moderate amounts of smoke will be present in most cities...
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

Eugene Police Street Crimes Unit arrests man; seizes estimated $210,000 in illegal drugs

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Street Crimes Unit arrested a man and seized, at the estimated street value, $210,000 in illegal drugs. Officials say, SCU conducted a follow-up narcotics investigation on Joe Anthony Harker, after his initial arrest in May 2022 on several felony narcotic charges, due to developed information that Harker was continuing to distribute narcotics within the city of Eugene.
EUGENE, OR
hh-today.com

Still available, waiting for some kind of use

Waiting for the Second Avenue signal at Ellsworth Street to turn green on Saturday night, I found myself staring at the vacant bank building across the way and wondering what use could possibly be made of it. The former “Community Branch” of US Bank closed for good on Jan. 2,...
LINN COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy