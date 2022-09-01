Read full article on original website
nbc16.com
Cedar Creek Fire grows 8,400 acres in three days
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire, started by lighting on August 1, is burning 17,625 acres and is 12% contained. The fire has grown nearly 8,500 acres since Friday. Crews say the steep terrain is making it difficult for firefighters, but about 250 more personnel have joined the fire fight. 823 people are now fighting the fire.
klcc.org
Go Now! Evacuation notices issued for some areas around Cedar Creek Fire
The Cedar Creek Fire grew more than 7,000 acres between Friday and Saturday. Saturday's fire update reported the fire to be at 16,303 acres. It remained at 12% containment. After two days of hot weather fueled more active fire behavior, officials say Saturday morning's lingering clouds will help the fire be less active. Fire activity is expected to increase in the afternoon hours, but fire managers anticipate less growth than what they saw Friday.
nbc16.com
Wildfire smoke will reduce air quality over the coming days in eastern Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — According to LRAPA, wildfire smoke will reduce air quality Tuesday and Wednesday morning in eastern Lane County, including Oakridge and Eugene/Springfield area. Morning air quality may degrade to unhealthy for sensitive groups on the Air Quality Index. Sensitive groups include:. Children. People of 65. Pregnant...
kptv.com
Level 3 evacuation ordered for East Waldo and Box Canyon areas due to increased fire activity
LANE COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) - Level Three evacuations were ordered by fire authorities Friday night for East Waldo and Box Canyon areas due to increased wildfire activity. Level Three evacuations mean “leave immediately” and do not take time to gather things. The Lane County government issued the order...
nbc16.com
GO NOW! Shadow Bay Campground moves to Level 3; other areas upgraded to Level 1 and 2
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE (4:06 p.m. September 3rd, 2022):. LEVEL 3 (GO NOW) EVACUATION NOTICES EXTENDED TO THE FOLLOWING AREAS:. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office has extended the Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation notice for the East Waldo area to include:. Shadow Bay Campground and the area...
nbc16.com
UPDATE: Male rider dead from ATV accident at the Eugene Motocross park
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — UPDATE (4:10 p.m.):. "We were called to Eugene Motocross track for rider down, patient went into cardiac arrest and unfortunately succumb to his injuries and died as a result," said Lt. Tressa Miller with Lane Fire Authority. --- According to Lane Fire Authority, one rider...
Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue volunteers help hiker hurt in fall near Chush Falls
Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue came to the aid of a hiker who fell and injured her knee Saturday near Chush Falls along Whychus Creek south of Sisters. The post Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue volunteers help hiker hurt in fall near Chush Falls appeared first on KTVZ.
nbc16.com
Early morning fire burns Patterson House apartment complex
EUGENE, Ore. — A three-alarm fire broke out this morning at an apartment complex near downtown Eugene. Fire crews responded to the Patterson House complex, between East Broadway and 11th Avenue, just before 4:00 a.m. Our team on the scene took note that field nearby the complex was also...
kezi.com
Male driver dies in ATV accident at cancer benefit race
JUNCTION CITY, Ore.-- A male driver has died following an ATV accident at a cancer benefit race in Junction City, Lane Fire Authority officials confirmed. This is at the 4th annual Vintage Race for a Cure. Crews responded to the accident just before 1 p.m. This is on the 92...
nbc16.com
Police: Streets closed due to traffic collision
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police is advising drivers to avoid the streets of Barger Drive and Dakota Street because of a traffic collision. Both directions of Barger at Dakota will be closed until further updates.
nbc16.com
Cottage Grove celebrated its 4th annual Great Oregon Homebuilt Fly-in on Saturday
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — People in Cottage Grove celebrated aviation history Saturday. The fourth annual Great Oregon Homebuilt Fly-in was held at Jim Wright Memorial Field, which also features a museum by the Oregon Aviation and Historical Society. Oregon itself played a vital role in the early history of...
nbc16.com
RV Fire leaves woman with burns on hands
EUGENE, Ore. — An RV fire broke out Saturday evening on west 14th and Chambers. The fire sent a plume of smoke over the surrounding area. According to Eugene Police, the cause of the fire was a gas spill that spilled from a generator outside the RV. Police said...
kezi.com
Residents evacuated after three-alarm apartment fire in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. – Eugene Springfield Fire extinguished a three-alarm apartment fire in Eugene early Monday morning. "I woke up to like a boom sound and then I started hearing more explosions and that's when I left the apartment and called the fire department, Marin Neuhard, a resident in the Patterson House said.
nbc16.com
'We're all still here': Holiday Farm Fire survivors gather to mark second anniversary
VIDA, Ore. — September 5 is the second anniversary of the Holiday Farm Fire. Hundreds of residents gathered Monday to give recognition to all the rebuilding progress that has been made. Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, the McKenzie River community stood strong at the McKenzie River Track...
nbc16.com
Cottage Grove plans to revitalize downtown area with $5-million grant
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — $5-million dollars is coming to Cottage Grove to revitalize its historic downtown area, but they are not knocking down buildings. They will fix things like cracked sidewalks, uneven roads, and replant trees. The project will go from the Main Street Bridge to 8th Street; about...
nbc16.com
Man detained in Springfield after six-hour standoff with police; surrendered without force
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — On Sunday, September 4, officers with the Springfield Police Department responded to the 1000 block of 16th Street in Springfield regarding a shooting incident. Officers located a female victim who had sustained a gunshot wound to the head. She was provided medical treatment and transported to...
Child missing from Cottage Grove, presumed in danger
Officials are asking for help in locating a missing child who is believed to be endangered.
kezi.com
Wildfire smoke to descend on valley, lowering air quality
WESTERN OREGON – With the Cedar Creek Fire and Rum Creek Fire burning a total of more than 21,000 acres, fire officials are warning that prevailing winds will bring smoke into cities in western Oregon. Fire officials say that moderate amounts of smoke will be present in most cities...
nbc16.com
Eugene Police Street Crimes Unit arrests man; seizes estimated $210,000 in illegal drugs
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Street Crimes Unit arrested a man and seized, at the estimated street value, $210,000 in illegal drugs. Officials say, SCU conducted a follow-up narcotics investigation on Joe Anthony Harker, after his initial arrest in May 2022 on several felony narcotic charges, due to developed information that Harker was continuing to distribute narcotics within the city of Eugene.
hh-today.com
Still available, waiting for some kind of use
Waiting for the Second Avenue signal at Ellsworth Street to turn green on Saturday night, I found myself staring at the vacant bank building across the way and wondering what use could possibly be made of it. The former “Community Branch” of US Bank closed for good on Jan. 2,...
