Georgia’s Office of the Attorney General has entered into a settlement with CA Certificate Service, LLC, which also does business as GA Certificate Service, and its owner and sole employee, James Beard. The settlement resolves allegations that the company sent deceptive direct mail solicitations to Georgia small business owners offering to assist in obtaining a Certificate of Existence. CA Certificate Service would then charge $72.50 for completing the paperwork to obtain a Certificate of Existence, even though businesses can easily acquire a Certificate of Existence directly from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office for a mere $10.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO