Georgia State

Cali Peach
4d ago

to my beautiful young and/or melanated brothers and sisters: Public Service Announcement, just because a candidate is the same skin color as you doesn't mean they have your best interests at heart. Please take the time to do some real research and deep digging before signing on to any side of this! Inform yourself first! Don't just base your vote on skin color! 🌹🌹🌹

Diane Lapsley
3d ago

come here and vote dem, like you did in NY,. .. make GA just like NY. that's what a fool would do ...

etxview.com

Georgia’s top of the ticket candidates pair up campaigns

ATLANTA — A bus bearing the face of U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock pulled in to the Cobb County Civic Center parking lot Wednesday, but the freshman senator was not the only Democratic leader to deliver a speech in Marietta. Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, whose name will join Warnock’s near...
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

The latest on flooding in northwest Georgia

CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — Steady rainfall hit parts of northwest Georgia over the weekend prompting a flood emergency by the National Weather Service. But it didn't stop -- for nearly 12 hours. On Monday, with more rain expected, residents in the area are trying to dry out and clean up the mess that was left behind. For some, it's a long road ahead.
GEORGIA STATE
weisradio.com

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp Declares State of Emergency in Chattooga and Floyd Counties

Following severe flooding in North Georgia Sunday, Governor Brian Kemp has declared a State of Emergency in Chattooga and Floyd Counties. Among other things, the declaration pledges state resources to assist in the affected areas and the activation of the Georgia Emergency Operations Plan. It also prohibits price gouging related to goods and services needed to respond to the emergency including diesel and motor fuel.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

No news is good news on Georgia waterways

It’s been a safe end of summer weekend so far on Georgia’s waterways. On Saturday, there were no drownings, no boating incidents, and no BUI arrests reported statewide, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division. “It is likely that the weather and the start...
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Kemp Announces 63 Appointments to Various Boards, Commissions, and Councils

Governor Brian Kemp today announced 63 appointments to various boards, commissions, and councils. Brian Dill, Jerald Mitchell, Mark Parkman, and James Alvin Wilbanks were reappointed. Chris Brown is vice president of operations and technology for Turner Sports. In this capacity, he oversees Turner Sports’ linear and digital live productions, including...
GEORGIA STATE
WTVC

State of Emergency declared in Georgia

Chattooga, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency for Chattooga County and Floyd County following severe flooding. The National Weather Service also issued Flash Flood Warning estimating about six to 12 inches of rain. According to the National Weather Service, the flooding has the potential...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Georgia Enters Settlement with Florida Company Over Deceptive Direct Mail Solicitations Targeting Small Businesses

Georgia’s Office of the Attorney General has entered into a settlement with CA Certificate Service, LLC, which also does business as GA Certificate Service, and its owner and sole employee, James Beard. The settlement resolves allegations that the company sent deceptive direct mail solicitations to Georgia small business owners offering to assist in obtaining a Certificate of Existence. CA Certificate Service would then charge $72.50 for completing the paperwork to obtain a Certificate of Existence, even though businesses can easily acquire a Certificate of Existence directly from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office for a mere $10.
GEORGIA STATE
Clayton News Daily

Georgia teacher supply supplement will cost $20M

(The Center Square) — Georgia plans to spend about $20 million on a program to give teachers and school employees a $125 bonus, a state official confirmed on Friday. Georgia announced the "Back-to-School Supply Supplement" program in July. Under the plan, the state will give a $125 supplement to teachers and school staff members "who work to provide instructional and supportive services directly to students on a daily basis."
GEORGIA STATE
nowhabersham.com

Georgia Labor Day holiday traffic count

The Georgia Department of Public Safety reports at least nine people have died on state roads during this long holiday weekend. Two of the deaths occurred in Northeast Georgia’s Stephens and Hart counties. State troopers in Marietta, Sylvania, Albany, and Newnan have also reported fatalities, as well as police in Atlanta, Cobb, and Clayton counties.
GEORGIA STATE
