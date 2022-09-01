Read full article on original website
Cali Peach
4d ago
to my beautiful young and/or melanated brothers and sisters: Public Service Announcement, just because a candidate is the same skin color as you doesn't mean they have your best interests at heart. Please take the time to do some real research and deep digging before signing on to any side of this! Inform yourself first! Don't just base your vote on skin color! 🌹🌹🌹
Diane Lapsley
3d ago
come here and vote dem, like you did in NY,. .. make GA just like NY. that's what a fool would do ...
After Labor Day, the big-money sprint to Election Day begins
There’s so much political spending in Georgia this campaign season, some groups are literally giving money away.
Handling of Georgia election breach investigation questioned
A recording first surfaced six months ago claiming that a team copied “every piece of equipment” in Coffee County’s elections office after the 2020 election, but it wasn’t Georgia investigators who verified the disclosure of confidential voting data.
Georgia ports a growing impact on the economy
The continued surge of trade through the state’s ports has meant a parallel increase in their impact on the Georgia econ...
Georgia Extends Suspension of Tax on Gas Until Mid-October – Will Governor DeSantis Follow Kemp’s Example?
Gas in Florida remains more expensive than in Georgia. Gov. DeSantis announces tax holidaysScreenshot from YouTube. On September 1, the Republican Governor of Georgia - Brian Kemp - signed an executive order that once again extends the suspension of tax on gasoline in the state. The order has been in place since March, and was most recently extended in August in a bid to deal with what Gov. Kemp termed "Joe Biden's recession".
etxview.com
Georgia’s top of the ticket candidates pair up campaigns
ATLANTA — A bus bearing the face of U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock pulled in to the Cobb County Civic Center parking lot Wednesday, but the freshman senator was not the only Democratic leader to deliver a speech in Marietta. Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, whose name will join Warnock’s near...
The latest on flooding in northwest Georgia
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — Steady rainfall hit parts of northwest Georgia over the weekend prompting a flood emergency by the National Weather Service. But it didn't stop -- for nearly 12 hours. On Monday, with more rain expected, residents in the area are trying to dry out and clean up the mess that was left behind. For some, it's a long road ahead.
weisradio.com
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp Declares State of Emergency in Chattooga and Floyd Counties
Following severe flooding in North Georgia Sunday, Governor Brian Kemp has declared a State of Emergency in Chattooga and Floyd Counties. Among other things, the declaration pledges state resources to assist in the affected areas and the activation of the Georgia Emergency Operations Plan. It also prohibits price gouging related to goods and services needed to respond to the emergency including diesel and motor fuel.
nowhabersham.com
No news is good news on Georgia waterways
It’s been a safe end of summer weekend so far on Georgia’s waterways. On Saturday, there were no drownings, no boating incidents, and no BUI arrests reported statewide, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division. “It is likely that the weather and the start...
Georgia among top 10 best states to retire in 2022: Study
Whether it's kicking back on the porch reading the newspaper, enjoying the outdoors or just being closer to the grandkids, post-career goals vary for people. But all states are not the same when it comes to retirement, a recent study from Bankrate found.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta Medical Center closure becomes talking point in Georgia gubernatorial race
ATLANTA - Dressed in green scrubs, Josh Shorter went into work Friday at Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center for what could be one of his final weeks of work. "Very devastating, we had people a couple of tears were shed," he said. This closure will impact not just employees like him,...
wgxa.tv
On the Farm: National Black Growers Council chooses Middle Georgia as stop on 2022 tour
MONTEZUMA, Ga. (WGXA)- The National Black Growers Council chose Middle Georgia as a stop on its 2022 National Farm Tour by visiting Macon County to showcase three of the state's big crops: cotton, peanuts and soybeans. “It was exciting to be with National Black Growers Council with the James Family...
allongeorgia.com
Kemp Announces 63 Appointments to Various Boards, Commissions, and Councils
Governor Brian Kemp today announced 63 appointments to various boards, commissions, and councils. Brian Dill, Jerald Mitchell, Mark Parkman, and James Alvin Wilbanks were reappointed. Chris Brown is vice president of operations and technology for Turner Sports. In this capacity, he oversees Turner Sports’ linear and digital live productions, including...
wfxg.com
Governor Brian Kemp issues state of emergency for two north Georgia counties after heavy rain
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (AP) - Thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding and dangerously high waters in some areas. In response, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued a State of Emergency in Chattooga and Floyd Counties. The full executive order can be viewed below. The...
CBS 46
Politicians debate whether Medicaid expansion would save AMC, other hospitals
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia is one of a dozen states in the U.S. that have not fully expanded Medicaid coverage. State Democrats say it’s necessary and could help keep places like AMC Medical Center running. Republicans say otherwise. This week Stacey Abrams told CBS46 that if she’s elected...
WTVC
State of Emergency declared in Georgia
Chattooga, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency for Chattooga County and Floyd County following severe flooding. The National Weather Service also issued Flash Flood Warning estimating about six to 12 inches of rain. According to the National Weather Service, the flooding has the potential...
erienewsnow.com
Georgia investigators seek testimony from a leader of 'Black Voices for Trump' before special grand jury
Investigators probing efforts to meddle with the 2020 election results in Georgia are seeking testimony from Harrison Floyd, a leader with the organization Black Voices for Trump, about his alleged role in a plot to pressure a Georgia election worker to falsely admit election fraud. Fulton County District Attorney Fani...
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Enters Settlement with Florida Company Over Deceptive Direct Mail Solicitations Targeting Small Businesses
Georgia’s Office of the Attorney General has entered into a settlement with CA Certificate Service, LLC, which also does business as GA Certificate Service, and its owner and sole employee, James Beard. The settlement resolves allegations that the company sent deceptive direct mail solicitations to Georgia small business owners offering to assist in obtaining a Certificate of Existence. CA Certificate Service would then charge $72.50 for completing the paperwork to obtain a Certificate of Existence, even though businesses can easily acquire a Certificate of Existence directly from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office for a mere $10.
Clayton News Daily
Georgia teacher supply supplement will cost $20M
(The Center Square) — Georgia plans to spend about $20 million on a program to give teachers and school employees a $125 bonus, a state official confirmed on Friday. Georgia announced the "Back-to-School Supply Supplement" program in July. Under the plan, the state will give a $125 supplement to teachers and school staff members "who work to provide instructional and supportive services directly to students on a daily basis."
nowhabersham.com
Georgia Labor Day holiday traffic count
The Georgia Department of Public Safety reports at least nine people have died on state roads during this long holiday weekend. Two of the deaths occurred in Northeast Georgia’s Stephens and Hart counties. State troopers in Marietta, Sylvania, Albany, and Newnan have also reported fatalities, as well as police in Atlanta, Cobb, and Clayton counties.
Georgia doctor helping veterans with PTSD by giving them mouth guards
COLUMBUS, Ga. — A Georgia dentist is helping veterans fight PTSD symptoms with a mouth guard. Dr. Donald Moeller is a veteran himself. He experienced symptoms of PTSD like teeth clenching, headaches and insomnia. So he created a mouth guard that relieves those symptoms. “It’s quite thick so while...
