ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artesia, NM

Artesia police seek public’s help finding tree vandal

By Scott Brown
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kxcQY_0hejCp1i00

ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE)- The Artesia Police Department is asking for the public’s help to crack down on vandalism. Police say over the last two years, there has been more than $30,000 in damages to the city’s “First Street Greenway Project.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FugaR_0hejCp1i00
Courtesy Artesia Police Department

The project features more than 350 trees that were planted as an entry point to downtown Artesia. The project was made possible by a combination of private donations and public grants and is maintained by Artesia MainStreet and the City of Artesia.

Over the last two years, vandals have not only destroyed trees, but also cut fences, stolen drip lines, and more. Citizens are encouraged to call the police when they see suspicious activity.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 3

Related
KRQE News 13

Police investigate threat at Goddard High School

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say there was another shooting threat at a school this time at Goddard High School in Roswell. They say they received a tip Thursday night about a possible threat to the school through the FBI National Threat Operations Center. The tipster did not give any specific information but it was enough to […]
ROSWELL, NM
Deming Headlight

Goddard football downs Deming

DEMING - The Goddard football team traveled to Deming and left with 28-13 win Friday. The Rockets improved to 2-1 while the Wildcats fell to 1-2 following the non-district game. Goddard jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and never relinquished. Deming did get close, however, scoring...
ROSWELL, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy