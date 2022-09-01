ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle Seahawks sign 3 more players to practice squad on Thursday

By Liz Mathews
 4 days ago
The Seattle Seahawks signed three more players to their practice squad on Thursday: quarterback Sean Mannion, tackle Jalen McKenzie and cornerback Xavier Crawford.

QB Sean Mannion

Aug 21, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sean Mannion (9) throws a pass against the Denver Broncos during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

T Jalen McKenzie

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Jalen McKenzie (71) works with head coach Mike Vrabel during a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Friday, July 29, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Nas 0729 Titans 013

CB Xavier Crawford

