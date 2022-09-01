Seattle Seahawks sign 3 more players to practice squad on Thursday

The Carolina Panthers put their offensive line through a major overhaul this offseason. And it turns out, they could’ve hauled in even more. In a recent profile by Alex Prewitt of Sports Illustrated, retired center JC Tretter revealed that the Panthers were on his shortlist of teams he wanted to sign with shortly after being released by the Cleveland Browns back in the spring. In fact, the Panthers were at the tippy top of that preferred and very exclusive company.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO