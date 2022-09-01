Seattle Seahawks sign 3 more players to practice squad on Thursday
The Seattle Seahawks signed three more players to their practice squad on Thursday: quarterback Sean Mannion, tackle Jalen McKenzie and cornerback Xavier Crawford.
