ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETV.com

Shooting victim critically hurt near Omaha Country Club

OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Police Department confirms a man was shot around 8 p.m. Monday night. It happened near 72nd Street and Country Club Road, just south of State Street. The victim was taken to Nebraska Medicine with life-threatening injuries. Police have not identified the victim or a...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police called to a burglary, hours later the home was on fire

The Omaha Fire Department battled flames and smoke in a house near 17th and Clark streets. The first call came in just before 9 p.m. Monday. The Omaha Police Department says officers were called out to the same house for a burglary call earlier in the day. Investigators have not...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Lincoln police investigate two suspected homicides

LINCOLN, Neb. — Police found the first victim in a field early Wednesday. 61-year-old Ronald George was stabbed in the neck. By that night, police arrested 55-year-old William Wright. Police say he provided information that led them to a second body, at a Motel Six. Wright is not charged in that case and police have not released the victim's name.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
News Channel Nebraska

Another stolen firearm recovered from Omaha gun store burglary

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another stolen gun was recovered from the bold burglaries of an Omaha gun store in early August. Five people broke into Frontier Justice at 82nd and West Center in late June. Two people did the same thing in early august. They smashed a front window to...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

One dead after Lincoln crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — One person died on Monday after a crash in east Lincoln, according to police. An SUV was going north on Cotner Boulevard about 4:20 p.m., when it crashed into a traffic signal box at Holdrege Street, taking out power to the traffic lights. One of...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

CCSO investigating death at Platte River State Park

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating a death at a campsite at Platte River State Park. In a Sunday press release, CCSO stated that they were called to an area of the park on Saturday afternoon after getting a report of a man found dead inside a tent. Authorities said they arrived and confirmed that the man had been dead for some time.
CASS COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Nebraska Medicine#Police#Violent Crime#Jeep#Www P3tips Com#The P3 Tips Mobile App
doniphanherald.com

Omaha police investigating shooting that killed 20-year-old man

OMAHA — A 20-year-old man was killed in a Saturday morning shooting. Officers responded to a reported shooting near North 52nd and Boyd streets, according to a news release from the Omaha Police Department. They found Derrick Hayes Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Nebraska...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Omaha police officer who shot man followed department policy, chief says

An Omaha police officer who fatally shot a man Wednesday followed the department’s policy and procedure, Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said Friday. Schmaderer’s statement was released along with additional information regarding the death of 39-year-old Jacob Jamrozy. The Omaha Police Department previously stated Jamrozy was shot by...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Omaha Police Continue Shooting Investigation

Omaha Police continue to investigate a shooting as they release the name of the victim. Late Thursday afternoon, officers went to the area of 30th and Fort Streets on a report of a shooting. They were then directed to 37th and Hartman Avenue where they found 19-year old Saniyah Guyton...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
North Platte Post

Police ID 3 dead of suspected carbon monoxide in Omaha home

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police have identified three people who were found dead of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning inside a west Omaha home. David Coleman, 52, Thomas Coleman, 18, and Cole Oban, 19, all died in the home, likely from carbon monoxide, Omaha police said Thursday. Officers were called to the home Wednesday evening and found the three people and a dog dead. A fourth person, a woman, was found alive but ill and taken to a hospital for treatment.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Man takes own life with officers present according to Omaha Police

OMAHA, Neb. — A man died in the presence of police officers Saturday morning, according to the Omaha Police Department. Police said they were called to 78th and Mary streets just before 7:30 a.m. on reports of a man threatening to harm himself. Officers said 25-year-old Daniel Davis was...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Police still looking for suspect in Omaha homicide, reward increases

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are still looking for a suspect in an Aug. 12 homicide. According to Police, 20-year-old Wuanya M. Smith is wanted for second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. The charges are related...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

19-year-old hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro are looking for a suspect after a shooting seriously injured a 19-year-old woman. Omaha Police are investigating the shooting that happened Thursday just after 5:00 p.m. Officers initially responded to 5319 N. 30th Street and then were directed to 3740 Hartman Avenue. Upon...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Mac Book Pros, jewelry, cash & more recovered; 4 arrested

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A stolen wallet from Panera eventually led to the arrest of four Peruvian nationals. Grand Island Police responded to Best Buy on Wednesday, August 31, after two women purchased two Mac Book Pros using a stolen credit card. The women then took off with two men in a Black GMC Acadia with California plates.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

36-year-old man shot in north Omaha neighborhood

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred just before midnight Thursday. Officers responding to the incident reported near 33rd Street and Arcadia Avenue said they found a 36-year-old man with gunshot wound at the scene. According to an OPD release sent Friday afternoon, the man’s injuries...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy