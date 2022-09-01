Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KETV.com
Omaha Police: Teenage girl critically injured in shooting; Police searching for red Charger
OMAHA, Neb. — A teenage girl was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in South Omaha Monday. It happened around 2 p.m. near South 29th and S Street. Officers were called to the scene on reports of a shooting and found the girl shot in the arm. She is expected to survive her injuries.
KETV.com
Shooting victim critically hurt near Omaha Country Club
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Police Department confirms a man was shot around 8 p.m. Monday night. It happened near 72nd Street and Country Club Road, just south of State Street. The victim was taken to Nebraska Medicine with life-threatening injuries. Police have not identified the victim or a...
KETV.com
Omaha police called to a burglary, hours later the home was on fire
The Omaha Fire Department battled flames and smoke in a house near 17th and Clark streets. The first call came in just before 9 p.m. Monday. The Omaha Police Department says officers were called out to the same house for a burglary call earlier in the day. Investigators have not...
KETV.com
Lincoln police investigate two suspected homicides
LINCOLN, Neb. — Police found the first victim in a field early Wednesday. 61-year-old Ronald George was stabbed in the neck. By that night, police arrested 55-year-old William Wright. Police say he provided information that led them to a second body, at a Motel Six. Wright is not charged in that case and police have not released the victim's name.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Channel Nebraska
Another stolen firearm recovered from Omaha gun store burglary
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another stolen gun was recovered from the bold burglaries of an Omaha gun store in early August. Five people broke into Frontier Justice at 82nd and West Center in late June. Two people did the same thing in early august. They smashed a front window to...
KETV.com
Omaha police investigating Saturday morning homicide near N. 52nd and Ames
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a shooting that killed a man early Saturday morning. OPD said Derrick Hayes, Jr., 20, was found shot in the 4300 block of N. 52nd Street near Ames Avenue. According to police, Hayes was transported to UNMC where he later died. Police...
klkntv.com
One dead after Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — One person died on Monday after a crash in east Lincoln, according to police. An SUV was going north on Cotner Boulevard about 4:20 p.m., when it crashed into a traffic signal box at Holdrege Street, taking out power to the traffic lights. One of...
WOWT
CCSO investigating death at Platte River State Park
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating a death at a campsite at Platte River State Park. In a Sunday press release, CCSO stated that they were called to an area of the park on Saturday afternoon after getting a report of a man found dead inside a tent. Authorities said they arrived and confirmed that the man had been dead for some time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
doniphanherald.com
Omaha police investigating shooting that killed 20-year-old man
OMAHA — A 20-year-old man was killed in a Saturday morning shooting. Officers responded to a reported shooting near North 52nd and Boyd streets, according to a news release from the Omaha Police Department. They found Derrick Hayes Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Nebraska...
WOWT
Omaha Police investigating after man allegedly shoots self, dies in custody
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a man died in custody. According to Omaha Police, Saturday around 7:30 a.m. officers were called to a home near 78th and Mary Street for a man threatening to shoot himself. Officers got to the area around 7:39 a.m. and saw...
doniphanherald.com
Omaha police officer who shot man followed department policy, chief says
An Omaha police officer who fatally shot a man Wednesday followed the department’s policy and procedure, Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said Friday. Schmaderer’s statement was released along with additional information regarding the death of 39-year-old Jacob Jamrozy. The Omaha Police Department previously stated Jamrozy was shot by...
iheart.com
Omaha Police Continue Shooting Investigation
Omaha Police continue to investigate a shooting as they release the name of the victim. Late Thursday afternoon, officers went to the area of 30th and Fort Streets on a report of a shooting. They were then directed to 37th and Hartman Avenue where they found 19-year old Saniyah Guyton...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police ID 3 dead of suspected carbon monoxide in Omaha home
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police have identified three people who were found dead of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning inside a west Omaha home. David Coleman, 52, Thomas Coleman, 18, and Cole Oban, 19, all died in the home, likely from carbon monoxide, Omaha police said Thursday. Officers were called to the home Wednesday evening and found the three people and a dog dead. A fourth person, a woman, was found alive but ill and taken to a hospital for treatment.
Omaha Police investigating in-custody death, individual took own life
The Omaha Police Department’s Officer Involved Investigations Team is investigating an in-custody death that occurred Saturday morning.
KETV.com
Man takes own life with officers present according to Omaha Police
OMAHA, Neb. — A man died in the presence of police officers Saturday morning, according to the Omaha Police Department. Police said they were called to 78th and Mary streets just before 7:30 a.m. on reports of a man threatening to harm himself. Officers said 25-year-old Daniel Davis was...
One injured in Omaha shooting late Thursday night
Omaha Police say a shooting sent one man to the hospital just before midnight Friday. It happened near 31st and Arcadia Avenue.
WOWT
Police still looking for suspect in Omaha homicide, reward increases
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are still looking for a suspect in an Aug. 12 homicide. According to Police, 20-year-old Wuanya M. Smith is wanted for second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. The charges are related...
News Channel Nebraska
19-year-old hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro are looking for a suspect after a shooting seriously injured a 19-year-old woman. Omaha Police are investigating the shooting that happened Thursday just after 5:00 p.m. Officers initially responded to 5319 N. 30th Street and then were directed to 3740 Hartman Avenue. Upon...
1011now.com
Mac Book Pros, jewelry, cash & more recovered; 4 arrested
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A stolen wallet from Panera eventually led to the arrest of four Peruvian nationals. Grand Island Police responded to Best Buy on Wednesday, August 31, after two women purchased two Mac Book Pros using a stolen credit card. The women then took off with two men in a Black GMC Acadia with California plates.
WOWT
36-year-old man shot in north Omaha neighborhood
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred just before midnight Thursday. Officers responding to the incident reported near 33rd Street and Arcadia Avenue said they found a 36-year-old man with gunshot wound at the scene. According to an OPD release sent Friday afternoon, the man’s injuries...
Comments / 0