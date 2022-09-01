ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulster County, NY

Ulster, NY
Ulster County, NY
Ulster County, NY
Ulster County, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

State of Emergency Declared in New Paltz, NY

We may have gotten some rain but we definitely didn't get enough. Throughout the summer various burn bans and water restrictions have been taking effect in various communities around the Hudson Valley. Today you can add the Town of New Paltz to the list. At 1:05 PM on August 31st,...
NEW PALTZ, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Drivers Outraged Over Removal of Traffic Light

The traffic light at a busy Hudson Valley intersection is being taken down and drivers are not happy about it. It was announced this week that workers will be removing a traffic light in the Town of Poughkeepsie. The project is expected to take place on Thursday and drivers are being warned of delays as the light is taken down and replaced with stop signs.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Josh Hartnett
WIBX 950

Reported Jumper Closed Down Parts Of Newburgh-Beacon Bridge

Parts of the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge were closed down due to police activity on the bridge. On Tuesday around 9:45 p.m., the New York State Bridge Authority warned drivers to expect delays and use caution when traveling east on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge due to a disabled vehicle that was left in the right lane center span.
NEWBURGH, NY
fox5ny.com

Wildfires growing in upstate New York

NEW YORK - The wildfires burning in Ulster County have grown despite efforts to contain the flames, officials said on Wednesday. The fires in the Napanoch Point area of Minnewaska State Park Preserve now cover about 270 acres, according to that state Department of Environmental Conservation. That is up from about 150 acres on Tuesday.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Bizarre Disturbance and Behavior Outside of Hyde Park, NY Store

Double check that your windows and doors are locked if you own a business in the area. Being a business owner in the Hudson Valley has been very tough over the past few years. The COVID-19 pandemic and trying to find decent employees has not made it easy and the last thing business owners need to worry is about is vandalism or a potential robbery. Recently, there was some strange and odd behavior outside of one local store.
HYDE PARK, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Hudson man arrested on DWAI charge

TOWN OF ULSTER – A 35-year-old Hudson man was arrested by Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and criminal possession of a controlled substance – fentanyl. At about 8 p.m. on September 2, deputies responded to the area of the...
HUDSON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Grandmother Blinds Infant Grandchild in Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley grandmother is heading to prison for assaulting her infant grandchild, leaving the child blind. On Tuesday, an Orange County grandmother was sentenced for assaulting her seven-month-old granddaughter. Orange County, New York Grandma Assaults Grandchild. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 46-year-old Kimberly...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Another reported shooting in Poughkeepsie

POUGHKEEPSIE – City Police in Poughkeepsie are investigating the latest shooting incident, this one reportedly occurring just after 1 a.m. on Saturday. According to EMS radio transmissions, a man was shot in the area of 425 Main Street. He was transported by advanced life support ambulance to MidHudson Regional...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
WIBX 950

WIBX 950

WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

