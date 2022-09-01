Read full article on original website
York News-Times
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2022 in York, NE
The York area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
nebraskaexaminer.com
Nebraska’s Lincoln ranked as third-best state capital for living in U.S.
LINCOLN — An online financial advice firm is ranking Lincoln as the nation’s third best state capital to live in, right behind Pierre, South Dakota, and Madison, Wisconsin. SmartAsset.com rated state capitals on a variety of factors, including estimated cost of living, unemployment rate, income growth, and high...
agupdate.com
Husker Harvest Days unfolds fresh, new layout
Face-to-face interactions seem rare in today’s technology-driven society, but Husker Harvest Days facilitates the personal connection between the farmer and those serving the agricultural industry. Husker Harvest Days will celebrate its 45th year Sept. 13-15 at its location just west of Grand Island. Over 470 exhibitors will be showcasing...
York News-Times
Central City man accused of stealing vehicle in York
YORK – A 55-year-old Central City man is accused of stealing a vehicle and other items in York, back in April. Hugh Riley is charged with theft by unlawful taking with a value of more than $5,000, and criminal mischief with a value between $501-$1,499 – in the first of two separate cases.
KETV.com
Drought and hot weather produce sweet harvest for local vineyard
We've seen the wrath that hail and drought have taken on some heartland crops this year. But one producer says he may have a sweeter than expected harvest this year because of the weather. It's harvest time at James Arthur Vineyards north of Lincoln. Even vineyard manager Josh Rockmann is...
NebraskaTV
State Fair: Fonner Park plans for future of Grand Island Casino Resort
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — After the State Fair wraps up at Fonner Park the campus prepares to welcome Grand Island Casino Resort. NTV News visits with Vince Fiala, general manager of Grand Island Casino Resort and Chris Kotulak, CEO of Fonner Park.
1011now.com
Husband and wife create mobile coffee shop
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln couple has been serving up coffee with a special twist and with a unique name. Lately, they’ve become a bit of a local hit. The Long ‘N Grinding Road started its business amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s a husband-and-wife-run mobile coffee business that is a popular stop for Sunday farmers market goers.
York News-Times
Sep. 5, 2022 evening weather update for York
This evening in York: Clear. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
klkntv.com
Summer at Branched Oak Lake ends on a high note
MALCOLM, Neb. (KLKN) – Branched Oak Lake near Malcolm became was the site of multiple tragedies over the summer. After one homicide and another mysterious death, it seemed that people were concerned about the safety of the lake. After all that tragedy, many ended their summers on a high...
Four Nebraska lakes under health alert due to toxic algae
Swimming is not allowed but boating and fishing are permitted at these lakes. Anyone visiting should avoid activities that could lead to swallowing water.
klkntv.com
Business booms in downtown Lincoln as sea of red returns to Memorial Stadium
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – This summer brought record inflation across the country. With the price of gas and groceries skyrocketing, it seemed fewer people wanted to spend their money on a night on the town. “Day-to-day business was a little bit slower,” said Rosie’s general manager Josh Munford. “We...
klin.com
$10,000 Worth Of Copper Fittings Stolen From Lincoln Plumbing Company
Lincoln Police were called to H&S Plumbing at 1720 Cushman Avenue around 8:00 Thursday morning to investigate a theft. “An employee reported someone had entered an unsecured trailer and removed approximately 5,000 copper pipe fittings,” says LPD Captain Todd Kocian. He says there was no damage to the...
klkntv.com
Lincoln event aims to free a man spending life in prison after someone else confessed
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Everyone was invited to a letter writing drive in Lincoln on Monday. It was aimed at freeing a man who’s been locked up for more than 20 years, even though someone else confessed to the deadly shooting that landed him in the Nebraska State Penitentiary.
knopnews2.com
Harmful Algal Blooms Alert issued for four Nebraska lakes
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. All...
nebraskaexaminer.com
Nebraska farmer ordered to pay $1 million in restitution for crop insurance fraud
LINCOLN — A a federal judge has ordered a Newman Grove farmer to pay $1 million in restitution, as well as a $30,000 fine, for making a fraudulent statement on a crop insurance claim. Ross Nelson, 48, of Newman Grove, had provided false losses of soybeans and corn when...
kmaland.com
Wanted: Next-Generation Beekeepers for Nebraska Farms
(Lincoln) -- With the age of Nebraska's farmers and beekeepers on the rise, bee enthusiasts are encouraging more young people to check out the Great Plains Master Beekeeping Program. The program spans across the Midwest, with sites in Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha and Scott's Bluff. Sheldon Brummel, master beekeeping project...
WOWT
Nebraska DHHS warns of toxic algae at four lakes
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - People are asked to be cautious at four Nebraska lakes due to toxic algae blooms. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County are affected.
CBS News
Lucky man wins two scratch-ticket lottery jackpots in 5 days
LINCOLN, Nebraska (Omaha World-Herald) -- Some guys have all the luck. Last month, it was Sergey Nastin of Lincoln. He stopped by Nebraska Lottery headquarters Aug. 19 to claim the $20,000 top prize in the $20 Mega Multiplier scratch game, beating odds of 1 in 58,500. Nastin told lottery officials...
KSNB Local4
First year of walk-around alcohol sales at the Nebraska State Fair almost in the books
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Several things made their debut at the Nebraska State Fair in 2022, including all new places you can take your adult beverages. Earlier this year, the Grand Island City Council approved a measure which allows people to carry open containers of alcohol anywhere on the fairgrounds.
York News-Times
One person in critical condition after being shot in Lincoln overnight
One person was hospitalized in critical condition after an overnight shooting at a central Lincoln restaurant. Lincoln Police Capt. Jake Dilsaver said officers were called to the McDonald's at 547 N. 48th St. about 3:30 a.m. They found a person who had been shot several times. That victim was transported...
