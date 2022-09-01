ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, NE

York News-Times

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2022 in York, NE

The York area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
YORK, NE
nebraskaexaminer.com

Nebraska’s Lincoln ranked as third-best state capital for living in U.S.

LINCOLN — An online financial advice firm is ranking Lincoln as the nation’s third best state capital to live in, right behind Pierre, South Dakota, and Madison, Wisconsin. SmartAsset.com rated state capitals on a variety of factors, including estimated cost of living, unemployment rate, income growth, and high...
NEBRASKA STATE
agupdate.com

Husker Harvest Days unfolds fresh, new layout

Face-to-face interactions seem rare in today’s technology-driven society, but Husker Harvest Days facilitates the personal connection between the farmer and those serving the agricultural industry. Husker Harvest Days will celebrate its 45th year Sept. 13-15 at its location just west of Grand Island. Over 470 exhibitors will be showcasing...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
York News-Times

Central City man accused of stealing vehicle in York

YORK – A 55-year-old Central City man is accused of stealing a vehicle and other items in York, back in April. Hugh Riley is charged with theft by unlawful taking with a value of more than $5,000, and criminal mischief with a value between $501-$1,499 – in the first of two separate cases.
YORK, NE
KETV.com

Drought and hot weather produce sweet harvest for local vineyard

We've seen the wrath that hail and drought have taken on some heartland crops this year. But one producer says he may have a sweeter than expected harvest this year because of the weather. It's harvest time at James Arthur Vineyards north of Lincoln. Even vineyard manager Josh Rockmann is...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Husband and wife create mobile coffee shop

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln couple has been serving up coffee with a special twist and with a unique name. Lately, they’ve become a bit of a local hit. The Long ‘N Grinding Road started its business amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s a husband-and-wife-run mobile coffee business that is a popular stop for Sunday farmers market goers.
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Sep. 5, 2022 evening weather update for York

This evening in York: Clear. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
YORK, NE
klkntv.com

Summer at Branched Oak Lake ends on a high note

MALCOLM, Neb. (KLKN) – Branched Oak Lake near Malcolm became was the site of multiple tragedies over the summer. After one homicide and another mysterious death, it seemed that people were concerned about the safety of the lake. After all that tragedy, many ended their summers on a high...
MALCOLM, NE
klin.com

$10,000 Worth Of Copper Fittings Stolen From Lincoln Plumbing Company

Lincoln Police were called to H&S Plumbing at 1720 Cushman Avenue around 8:00 Thursday morning to investigate a theft. “An employee reported someone had entered an unsecured trailer and removed approximately 5,000 copper pipe fittings,” says LPD Captain Todd Kocian. He says there was no damage to the...
LINCOLN, NE
knopnews2.com

Harmful Algal Blooms Alert issued for four Nebraska lakes

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. All...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
kmaland.com

Wanted: Next-Generation Beekeepers for Nebraska Farms

(Lincoln) -- With the age of Nebraska's farmers and beekeepers on the rise, bee enthusiasts are encouraging more young people to check out the Great Plains Master Beekeeping Program. The program spans across the Midwest, with sites in Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha and Scott's Bluff. Sheldon Brummel, master beekeeping project...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Nebraska DHHS warns of toxic algae at four lakes

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - People are asked to be cautious at four Nebraska lakes due to toxic algae blooms. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County are affected.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
CBS News

Lucky man wins two scratch-ticket lottery jackpots in 5 days

LINCOLN, Nebraska (Omaha World-Herald) -- Some guys have all the luck. Last month, it was Sergey Nastin of Lincoln. He stopped by Nebraska Lottery headquarters Aug. 19 to claim the $20,000 top prize in the $20 Mega Multiplier scratch game, beating odds of 1 in 58,500. Nastin told lottery officials...
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

One person in critical condition after being shot in Lincoln overnight

One person was hospitalized in critical condition after an overnight shooting at a central Lincoln restaurant. Lincoln Police Capt. Jake Dilsaver said officers were called to the McDonald's at 547 N. 48th St. about 3:30 a.m. They found a person who had been shot several times. That victim was transported...
LINCOLN, NE

