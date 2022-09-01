ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheldon, IA

agupdate.com

Planning ahead: Big things in store for Clay County Fair

This year’s Clay County Fair in Spencer, Iowa, may see some challenges in obtaining fair help and with the current economy and high gas prices, but Clay County Fair CEO Jeremy Parsons feels signs are pointing to a normal fair. “Historically, high gas prices are good for fairs. People...
SPENCER, IA
kiwaradio.com

Sanborn Firefighters Called To Fire In Wall

Sanborn, Iowa– The Sanborn Fire Department was called out on Saturday, September 3, 2022, for the report of fire in a wall of a home. According to Sanborn Fire Chief Chad Lyman, at about 9:15 a.m., the Sanborn Fire Department was called to 801 Summit Street in northwest Sanborn.
SANBORN, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sutherland Labor Day Celebration is here

SUTHERLAND—Sutherland’s most rocking three-day weekend of the year has arrived. The first day of the city’s Labor Day Celebration will culminate in Sutherslam, a hard rock show starting at 8 p.m. today (Saturday, Sept. 3) at Sweeney’s Clubhouse. The event opens at 7 p.m. Tickets cost...
SUTHERLAND, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center veteran thankful for service

This is the first in a series of articles on Sioux Center veterans who were on one of the three Midwest Honor Flights this fall. SIOUX CENTER—Rubbed on a slip of paper in Fred Sick’s home is the name “Frederick A Holst.”. “My cousin and I, we...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
kiwaradio.com

Cause Of Friday Fire Call To Ocheyedan Elevator Under Investigation

Ocheyedan, Iowa– A fire at the Cooperative Farmers Elevator in Ocheyedan on Friday, September 2, 2022 is under investigation. According to Ocheyedan Fire Chief Dan Hartwig, at about 4:35 p.m., the Ocheyedan Fire Department was called to the report of a fire at the elevator in Ocheyedan. The chief...
OCHEYEDAN, IA
3 News Now

Sergeant Bluff student is Iowa's top supermarket sacker

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (AP) — The best way to bag groceries is to create walls with boxes while grouping similar items so they all go together. That is, unless there are bottles, which may break when are placed side-by-side. These are the recommendations of Nolan McGregor -- and he...
SERGEANT BLUFF, IA
hubcityradio.com

Angela Kennecke leaving Keloland for Emily’s Hope

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.(WNAX)- Long time KELO-TV news anchor Angela Kennecke will be leaving her on air position at the end of the month to move full time to “Emily’s Hope Foundation.”. Kennecke says the death of her daughter changed everything. Kennecke says its something she has to...
Sasquatch 107.7

Four Young Children in Southern Minnesota Traffic Crash

Worthington, MN (KROC-AM News) - Four young children were injured in a crash early Monday morning in the Worthington area. The State Patrol says the children who ranged in age from less than one year old to six years old were in a minivan that crashed into the ditch along a rural road about 18 miles northeast of Worthington. The minivan was driven by 24-year-old Bianca Nuno of Worthington. She and another adult passenger, 23-year-old Elizabeth Hernandez of Worthington, were also transported to the Worthington hospital for treatment.
WORTHINGTON, MN
nwestiowa.com

Sioux City man arrested for OWI and more

SIOUX CENTER—A 21-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 4 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, in Sioux Center on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol, and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked. The arrest of Cristian Rafael...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
Sioux City Journal

'I'm disappointed for the voters." Iowa 4th District Rep. Feenstra, challenger Melton spar over scrapped campaign forum at Clay County Fair

SPENCER, Iowa — With less than 70 days until Election Day for Iowa's Fourth Congressional District, Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, and Democratic challenger Ryan Melton are going back and forth about a canceled joint candidate appearance at the district's largest county fair. Feenstra, a first-term House member, and Melton,...
CLAY COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Pipestone driver arrested for second OWI

SIOUX CENTER—A 57-year-old Pipestone, MN, man was arrested about 8:55 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, in Sioux Center on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence, speeding, no valid driver’s license and failure to maintain or use safety belts. The arrest of Francisco Grajeda Barreras stemmed from the...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
Sioux City Journal

Siouxland woman recounts battle with lung cancer

SIOUX CITY — Luann Graff is beating the odds. The 74-year-old Siouxland woman was diagnosed with stage IV lung cancer in January 2016 and given just six to 12 months to live. Six and a half years later, Graff is working at Heart & Soul Treasures Flea Market, a business she opened with her son, Brad, in March 2021.
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center business buys old hospital site

SIOUX CENTER—The former Sioux Center Health hospital site will be the new home of Kroese & Kroese PC next year. The Sioux Center City Council at its Monday meeting approved the $645,162 sale of the city-owned lot on the 600 block of South Main Avenue/Highway 75 to RMK Properties.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
kscj.com

NEBRASKA PURSUIT ENDS WITH ARREST OF SIOUX CITY WOMAN

TROOPERS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL ARRESTED A SIOUX CITY WOMAN FOLLOWING A PURSUIT IN CEDAR COUNTY LAST THURSDAY. THE PATROL WAS ALERTED BY THE CEDAR COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE THAT A DEPUTY WAS PURSUING A WOMAN WHO HAD ESCAPED FROM CUSTODY AND STOLEN A PICKUP. A TROOPER SUCCESSFULLY DEPLOYED...
SIOUX CITY, IA
earnthenecklace.com

Angela Kennecke Leaving KELO-TV: Where Is the Sioux Falls Anchor Going?

The people of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, have appreciated the honest and truthful reporting of Angela Kennecke for 33 years. They will never forget her running down the street in high heels and getting the facts. Now Angela Kennecke is leaving KELO-TV. Her viewers naturally had questions after the news. They want to know where she is going and if she is leaving Sioux Falls. Fortunately for them, veteran anchor and investigative journalist answered most questions about her departure from KELO-TV.

