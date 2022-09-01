Read full article on original website
agupdate.com
Planning ahead: Big things in store for Clay County Fair
This year’s Clay County Fair in Spencer, Iowa, may see some challenges in obtaining fair help and with the current economy and high gas prices, but Clay County Fair CEO Jeremy Parsons feels signs are pointing to a normal fair. “Historically, high gas prices are good for fairs. People...
kiwaradio.com
Sanborn Firefighters Called To Fire In Wall
Sanborn, Iowa– The Sanborn Fire Department was called out on Saturday, September 3, 2022, for the report of fire in a wall of a home. According to Sanborn Fire Chief Chad Lyman, at about 9:15 a.m., the Sanborn Fire Department was called to 801 Summit Street in northwest Sanborn.
nwestiowa.com
Sutherland Labor Day Celebration is here
SUTHERLAND—Sutherland’s most rocking three-day weekend of the year has arrived. The first day of the city’s Labor Day Celebration will culminate in Sutherslam, a hard rock show starting at 8 p.m. today (Saturday, Sept. 3) at Sweeney’s Clubhouse. The event opens at 7 p.m. Tickets cost...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center veteran thankful for service
This is the first in a series of articles on Sioux Center veterans who were on one of the three Midwest Honor Flights this fall. SIOUX CENTER—Rubbed on a slip of paper in Fred Sick’s home is the name “Frederick A Holst.”. “My cousin and I, we...
Sioux City Fire Rescue responds to rollover on Sunnybrook Drive
Officials confirmed that a car had apparently rolled over during a two-vehicle crash near Target on Saturday.
kiwaradio.com
Cause Of Friday Fire Call To Ocheyedan Elevator Under Investigation
Ocheyedan, Iowa– A fire at the Cooperative Farmers Elevator in Ocheyedan on Friday, September 2, 2022 is under investigation. According to Ocheyedan Fire Chief Dan Hartwig, at about 4:35 p.m., the Ocheyedan Fire Department was called to the report of a fire at the elevator in Ocheyedan. The chief...
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland woman raises awareness of suicide prevention after deaths of brother, father
LAKESIDE, Iowa — Jenny Ahlers wants her younger brother Craig and her father Rick to be remembered for who they were and how they lived, not the fact that they died by suicide 12 years apart. Craig Ahlers, 25, was a proud father who adored his baby daughter. He...
3 News Now
Sergeant Bluff student is Iowa's top supermarket sacker
SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (AP) — The best way to bag groceries is to create walls with boxes while grouping similar items so they all go together. That is, unless there are bottles, which may break when are placed side-by-side. These are the recommendations of Nolan McGregor -- and he...
hubcityradio.com
Angela Kennecke leaving Keloland for Emily’s Hope
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.(WNAX)- Long time KELO-TV news anchor Angela Kennecke will be leaving her on air position at the end of the month to move full time to “Emily’s Hope Foundation.”. Kennecke says the death of her daughter changed everything. Kennecke says its something she has to...
Four Young Children in Southern Minnesota Traffic Crash
Worthington, MN (KROC-AM News) - Four young children were injured in a crash early Monday morning in the Worthington area. The State Patrol says the children who ranged in age from less than one year old to six years old were in a minivan that crashed into the ditch along a rural road about 18 miles northeast of Worthington. The minivan was driven by 24-year-old Bianca Nuno of Worthington. She and another adult passenger, 23-year-old Elizabeth Hernandez of Worthington, were also transported to the Worthington hospital for treatment.
Western Iowa Town Named Most Obese in the Entire State
The Hawkeye State is known for many things: The Field of Dreams, the best corn in the world, the first in the nation caucuses, and, unfortunately, one of the higher rates of obesity in the entire country. According to 24/7 Wall Street, around 34% of all Iowans are considered obese,...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux City man arrested for OWI and more
SIOUX CENTER—A 21-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 4 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, in Sioux Center on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol, and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked. The arrest of Cristian Rafael...
Sioux City Journal
'I'm disappointed for the voters." Iowa 4th District Rep. Feenstra, challenger Melton spar over scrapped campaign forum at Clay County Fair
SPENCER, Iowa — With less than 70 days until Election Day for Iowa's Fourth Congressional District, Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, and Democratic challenger Ryan Melton are going back and forth about a canceled joint candidate appearance at the district's largest county fair. Feenstra, a first-term House member, and Melton,...
nwestiowa.com
Pipestone driver arrested for second OWI
SIOUX CENTER—A 57-year-old Pipestone, MN, man was arrested about 8:55 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, in Sioux Center on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence, speeding, no valid driver’s license and failure to maintain or use safety belts. The arrest of Francisco Grajeda Barreras stemmed from the...
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland woman recounts battle with lung cancer
SIOUX CITY — Luann Graff is beating the odds. The 74-year-old Siouxland woman was diagnosed with stage IV lung cancer in January 2016 and given just six to 12 months to live. Six and a half years later, Graff is working at Heart & Soul Treasures Flea Market, a business she opened with her son, Brad, in March 2021.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center business buys old hospital site
SIOUX CENTER—The former Sioux Center Health hospital site will be the new home of Kroese & Kroese PC next year. The Sioux Center City Council at its Monday meeting approved the $645,162 sale of the city-owned lot on the 600 block of South Main Avenue/Highway 75 to RMK Properties.
kscj.com
NEBRASKA PURSUIT ENDS WITH ARREST OF SIOUX CITY WOMAN
TROOPERS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL ARRESTED A SIOUX CITY WOMAN FOLLOWING A PURSUIT IN CEDAR COUNTY LAST THURSDAY. THE PATROL WAS ALERTED BY THE CEDAR COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE THAT A DEPUTY WAS PURSUING A WOMAN WHO HAD ESCAPED FROM CUSTODY AND STOLEN A PICKUP. A TROOPER SUCCESSFULLY DEPLOYED...
earnthenecklace.com
Angela Kennecke Leaving KELO-TV: Where Is the Sioux Falls Anchor Going?
The people of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, have appreciated the honest and truthful reporting of Angela Kennecke for 33 years. They will never forget her running down the street in high heels and getting the facts. Now Angela Kennecke is leaving KELO-TV. Her viewers naturally had questions after the news. They want to know where she is going and if she is leaving Sioux Falls. Fortunately for them, veteran anchor and investigative journalist answered most questions about her departure from KELO-TV.
Siouxland company seeking approval for Outer Drive development
A company has plans for residential and commercial development in Sioux City.
Sioux City man arrested on 14 charges after 25MPH pursuit
A man received a total of 14 charges after trying to elude officers on the East Side of Sioux City on Sunday morning.
