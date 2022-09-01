Worthington, MN (KROC-AM News) - Four young children were injured in a crash early Monday morning in the Worthington area. The State Patrol says the children who ranged in age from less than one year old to six years old were in a minivan that crashed into the ditch along a rural road about 18 miles northeast of Worthington. The minivan was driven by 24-year-old Bianca Nuno of Worthington. She and another adult passenger, 23-year-old Elizabeth Hernandez of Worthington, were also transported to the Worthington hospital for treatment.

WORTHINGTON, MN ・ 9 HOURS AGO