411mania.com

Rhea Ripley Says Her Heel Turn Was Important So Things Didn’t Get Stale

Rhea Ripley is enjoying her turn to the dark side, noting that needed to happen so things didn’t get stale. Ripley, who went heel when she joined The Judgment Day at WrestleMania Backlash in May, spoke with Inside the Ropes and said that she felt she was “becoming too lovey-dovey” and needed to change things up.
411mania.com

Ruby Soho Suffers Broken Nose At AEW All Out

Ruby Soho came away from the AAA Mixed Tag Team Title match at AEW All Out not only without a title, but with a broken nose. Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo defeated Soho and Ortiz in the opening match of the Zero Hour pre-show when Melo hit Soho with a Tay-KO, then pinned her.
411mania.com

CM Punk & Young Bucks Reportedly Involved In Backstage Altercation After AEW All Out Media Scrum

CM Punk’s tirade during the AEW All Out media scrum reportedly led to an altercation between himself and the Young Bucks. As reported last night, Punk went off on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and the executive vice presidents over the report in July alleging that some backstage believed Cabana’s contract was nearly not renewed as a result of Punk and Cabana’s personal issues. Punk alleged that the EVPs were the people who leaked that information, saying they were “irresponsible” and “should’ve f**king known better,” and took shots at Page by calling him an “empty-headed idiot, who has never done anything in the business” who went into business for himself during Page and Punk’s feud leading into Double or Nothing.
411mania.com

The Elite Crowned Inaugural Trios Champions At AEW All Out

The Elite are your inaugural AEW Trios Tag Team Champions following their match at AEW All Out. Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks beat Hangman Page, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds to capture the titles in the finals of the tournament on tonight’s PPV. The finish came when Hangman...
411mania.com

More Details on Rumored Physical Altercation Between CM Punk, Young Bucks, & Kenny Omega

– As previously reported, a physical altercation took place backstage following last night’s AEW All Out event at the NOW Arena. During the post-show press conference, CM Punk went off on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and the EVPs of AEW (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega). This apparently later led to an alleged physical altercation between Punk and the Bucks. More details on the rumored fracas have now emerged from both Fightful Select and PWInsider.
411mania.com

Braun Strowman Returns to WWE on Raw, Lays Waste to Tag Team Division

– The Monster Among Men is back in WWE. Braun Strowman officially returned to WWE tonight on Raw and made a major statement. Braun came out during a Fatal 4-Way match to determine new contenders for the Unified WWE Tag Team Championships. After his surprise appearance, Strowman laid waste to...
411mania.com

Hall’s WWE Clash At The Castle 2022 Review

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton. It’s the first stadium show in the United Kingdom in over thirty years and that means it is time for one of the biggest WWE shows of the year. The main event is a showdown between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre for the WWE Title, with McIntyre almost having to win. Other than that, Sheamus vs. Gunther should be a heck of a hoss fight. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com

Control Your Narrative Bids Farewell to Braun Strowman Following Raw Return

Following Braun Strowman’s WWE return, Control Your Narrative has bid him farewell with a statement. As reported, Strowman made his return on tonight’s show as he attacked Alpha Academy and Los Lotharios during the Tag Team #1 Contender’s match. Strowman worked for Control Your Narrative under his...
411mania.com

Reactions From Outside AEW To CM Punk’s Media Scrum

CM Punk’s comments at the post-AEW All Out media scrum (and the resulting brawl) are the news of the day, with a new report detailing reactions outside AEW. Fightful Select spoke with people throughout the industry who had thoughts on the matter, noting that “numerous” talent in WWE reached out to get details on what went down.
411mania.com

Spoilers On Pre-show Plans For Tonight’s WWE Raw

Fightful Select reports a number of plans underway for tonight’s WWE Raw from Kansas City. Bobby Lashley is prepped to defend his United States Title in a cage match. This is reportedly a component in Triple H’s continuing plan to lend credibility for the United States Title as a program prize.
KANSAS CITY, MO
411mania.com

Hall’s Rampage Review – 9.2.22

It’s the final show before All Out and now we get to find out who else is in the Trios Titles tournament final. Hangman Page is subbing in for the injured Evil Uno, who was taken out by a pair of crutches shots on Dynamite. With that rather intense injury out of the way, let’s get to it.
CHICAGO, IL
411mania.com

CM Punk Wins AEW World Title At AEW All Out, MJF Returns

CM Punk is AEW World Champion once again after AEW All Out, and his next opponent is a returning MJF. Punk defeated Jon Moxley in a bloody affair that closed out the PPV, pinning him to capture the AEW World Championship for a second time. As Punk celebrated his win,...
411mania.com

Dark Match Results From NXT Worlds Collide

Two dark matches took place before tonight’s NXT Worlds Collide PPV. PWInsider reports that the following matches took place, which may be matches for this week’s NXT Level Up:. * Charlie Dempsey defeated Bodhi Hayward. * Stacks defeated Ikemen Jiro.
411mania.com

Ciampa Gets His First Name Back on WWE Raw

Ciampa is a Tommaso again, with the Raw star getting his first name back on tonight’s Raw. During Monday night’s show, Ciampa appeared in a backstage segment with The Miz and the graphic listed him as Tommaso Ciampa. You can see a pic from the segment below. Ciampa...
411mania.com

Tony Khan On His Decision To Bring Back MJF At AEW All Out

MJF made his return to AEW TV at All Out last night, and Tony Khan discussed the decision to bring the heel back during the post-show media scrum. MJF hadn’t been seen since the episode of AEW Dynamite after Double or Nothing, where he had cut a promo telling Khan to “fire” him amid a host of reported issues between the two regarding MJF’s contract. During the scrum, Khan was asked about MJF’s return in the Casino Ladder Match and the show-closing reveal that he was back.
411mania.com

Luchasaurus Betrays Jungle Boy, Rejoins Christian Cage At AEW All Out

Luchasaurus is back on the dark side as he turned on Jungle Boy at tonight’s AEW All Out. Luchasaurus interrupted Jungle Boy’s entrance for the latter’s match against Christian Cage, chokeslamming him onto the stage and then carrying him to ringside on Cage’s orders before dropping him through a ringside table.
411mania.com

Darby Allin Says Sting’s Initial AEW Contract Allowed For Only Cinematic Matches

Sting has been a busy man in AEW since he joined the company, but he originally had it written into his contract that he could only do cinematic matches. Darby Allin recently appeared on DDP Snake Pit and talked about Sting’s early days with AEW and more. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
