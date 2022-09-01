Read full article on original website
Related
Pastor, 37, walks into police station and CONFESSES to 2019 murder: Reformed drug addict who found Jesus admitted to cops that he killed man, 48, in a fight - and is now helping to find his remains
A Mississippi pastor has made a shocking confession of his own after he walked into his local sheriff's office to admit to killing a man three years ago and then dumping his body. James Eric Crisp, 37, who is a father-of-two, suddenly had a flash of conscience and decided to...
‘It Looks Suspicious’: Searchers Who Found Kiely Rodni Say Her Body Was in Back Seat, Windows Were Down in Her Submerged Upside-Down Vehicle
Volunteers found missing California teen Kiely Mai Rodni, 16, in the back seat of her own sport utility vehicle under 14 feet of water in a reservoir, members of the search and rescue effort said in a YouTube video. The front passenger side window of the vehicle was either “down” or “broken out,” and the rear driver side window was about half open, the video footage indicated. The recording suggested that Rodni’s body was mostly positioned toward the rear passenger side of the vehicle.
1-year-old dies after father intentionally left him in hot car, police say
An Ohio father faces charges in the death of his 1-year-old son after he intentionally left the baby in a hot car, police said.
Chilling video shows moment Kiely Rodni’s body was found in backseat of her car with window open in reservoir
Chilling video has emerged showing the moment divers discovered missing teen Kiely Rodni’s body inside her car submerged in a northern California reservoir. Adventures with a Purpose, the amateur dive team that made the discovery on 21 August - more than two weeks after Kiely vanished from a graduation party at a Truckee campground, shared footage of the search in a YouTube clip titled: “How We FOUND Kiely Rodni: MURDER or ACCIDENT?” Nick Rinn, who found the vehicle upside down in Prosser Creek Reservoir, revealed in the video that Kiely’s body was found on the passenger rear side...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eliza Fletcher: Police find body in search for missing Memphis teacher
Police searching for missing Memphis teacher and heiress Eliza Fletcher say they have found a body.The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said on Monday that officers had found a corpse around 5:07pm local time, though it stressed that “the identity of this person and the cause of death [are] unconfirmed at this time“.The MPD did not say whether the discovery was related to the Fletcher case, but official sources told local broadcaster WREG Channel 3 that it was made in an area that was part of the search.Ms Fletcher, a 34-year-old mother of two who is the granddaughter of hardware...
Man fatally shot by police in Englewood
ENGLEWOOD, N.J. -- A man was shot and killed by police in Englewood on Saturday morning.Officers were sent to a home on West Englewood Avenue around 8:30 a.m. in response to a 911 call reporting a domestic dispute and stabbing.Officials say officers entered the home and shot a male civilian. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.The Attorney General's office is investigating the shooting.Further details have not yet been released.
Police: Armed 16-year-old shot in hand by officer Saturday evening in Akron
Akron police say a patrol officer shot an armed 16-year-old boy in the hand in the backyard of a residence off Manchester Road, just north of Interstate 76, Saturday evening. Lt. Michael Miller of the Akron Police Department said the victim had non-fatal injuries. Miller, the public information officer for the city...
Comments / 0