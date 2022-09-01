Police searching for missing Memphis teacher and heiress Eliza Fletcher say they have found a body.The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said on Monday that officers had found a corpse around 5:07pm local time, though it stressed that “the identity of this person and the cause of death [are] unconfirmed at this time“.The MPD did not say whether the discovery was related to the Fletcher case, but official sources told local broadcaster WREG Channel 3 that it was made in an area that was part of the search.Ms Fletcher, a 34-year-old mother of two who is the granddaughter of hardware...

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 6 HOURS AGO