Read full article on original website
Related
WSLS
Maine shelters welcome the last 100 beagles from Virginia facility
PORTLAND, Maine – Four thousand beagles were rescued from a Virginia breeding facility and have been sent to rescue shelters across the county. This week, the last 100 arrived in Maine, reports News Center Maine. We previously reported that the Virginia facility was shut down after a lawsuit was...
WSLS
Celebrate Virginia Spirits Month with 20% off Virginia-made products
In the Commonwealth, September is celebrated as Virginia Spirits Month. This is a time to recognize the State’s rich history of spirits and highlight local distilleries. Virginia is the birthplace of American Spirits. The history dates back to 1620 when George Thorpe – after being introduced to corn by the regional indigenous people – used the crop in place of barley to distill the first batch of American whiskey.
WSLS
Virginia gas prices are down about 8 cents from last week
Drivers can look forward to lower prices at the pump. According to AAA, this week’s current average of regular gas in Virginia is $3.56 while last week’s average was $3.64, about an eight-cent difference. Prices continue to drop quickly, with last month’s average at $3.90. These prices...
WSLS
State Superintendent encourages families to apply for free meals
RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia is expanding eligibility for free meals during the 2022-2023 school year through funding provided by the General Assembly in the state budget. Students with families at or below 185% of the federal poverty level are eligible for free meals. Previously, students from families with an income at or below 130% of the poverty level were eligible for free meals.
Comments / 0